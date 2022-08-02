Suspected drunk driver flees crash scene on 3 wheels before arrest

pajaronian.com
padailypost.com
Man arrested on suspicion of burglarizing home while resident was home
A man has been arrested after going into a Palo Alto home and rummaging around inside until the homeowner yelled at him to leave, police said. Earlier in the day, the same man was found sleeping in another resident’s backyard but officers decided not to take him to jail, police said.
Police: Woman arrested for attempted murder on MST bus in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they arrested a woman Tuesday morning after she allegedly tried killing another passenger with a folding knife. At 6 a.m. Salinas Police was called to North Main Street and East Alvin after a fight broke out on a Monterey- Salinas Transit bus between three passengers. Police said 29-year-old Sara The post Police: Woman arrested for attempted murder on MST bus in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
Salinas Police looking for shoplifting suspect
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said the man in the photo above is wanted for shoplifting from several businesses. Salinas Police said he is wanted for his "felony activities." If you have any information, contact Officer Gansen at Byrong@ci.Salinas.ca.us or at 831-801-3549. The post Salinas Police looking for shoplifting suspect appeared first on KION546.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Man Arrested in Arson-Homicide After Body Found in Burned Vehicle
San Jose police arrested a 50-year-old man suspected of setting fire to a vehicle and killing the occupant, according to the police department. Martin Cabrera was arrested Sunday at a homeless encampment in San Jose after a man's body was found in a vehicle fire in the area of Pomona Avenue and Barnard Avenue, police said. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of homicide.
L.A. Weekly
Ruben Joshua Flores III Killed in Vehicle Crash on Highway 25 [Ridgemark, CA]
According to reports, deputies responded to the crash around 2 a.m. on Highway 25, south of Ridgemark last July 24th. Upon arrival, first responders located the driver who sustained fatal injuries from the collision. Later on, the authorities identified the deceased victim as 20-year-old Ruben Joshua Flores III of Hollister.
Salinas Police investigating attempted triple homicide on Salinas Street
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are investigating an attempted triple homicide on the 200 block of Salinas Street that occurred Monday morning. At around 1:37 a.m., police went to the corner of Salinas Street and Howard Street for a ShotSpotter activation that showed multiple rounds had been fired, said police. They found evidence of a The post Salinas Police investigating attempted triple homicide on Salinas Street appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Sheriffs make an arrest near Monterey RV Park
Items found during search. Photo courtesy of SBCSO. Information provided by San Benito County Sheriff’s Office. The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office announced it made an arrest for possession of a firearm, suspected methamphetamine, suspected cocaine and fentanyl. The Sheriff’s Office did not identified the person who was arrested.
L.A. Weekly
Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in 2-Vehicle Crash on Curtner Avenue [San Jose, CA]
SAN JOSE, CA (August 1, 2022) – Thursday morning, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a 2-vehicle crash on Curtner Avenue. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m., at the intersection of Curtner Avenue and Briarwood Drive. Investigators said a 2009 Toyota sedan made a left turn onto westbound...
KSBW.com
3 people shot in Salinas early Monday morning, investigation on-going
SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized three people, early Monday morning. According to police, around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, police were alerted of a shooting by ShotSpotter in the area of Salinas Street and West Gabilan Street, near city hall. Three men,...
Suspected arsonist detained after 10 fires are found in South Bay hills
A suspected arsonist has been detained in the South Bay after 10 fires were found in the Los Altos Hills. On Saturday, the Santa Clara County Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire near Josefa Lane.
Three vehicle accident causes lane closure on US NB 101 at Airport
SALINAS, CALIF, (KION-TV): UPDATE AT 1:28 PM: Our photojournalist got to the scene and noticed that one of the lanes was reopened at the site of the crash. We have made an attempt to contact CHP and have yet to hear back. Original Story Caltrans District 5 announced on Twitter that both lanes are blocked The post Three vehicle accident causes lane closure on US NB 101 at Airport appeared first on KION546.
Hayward man fatally shot in Richmond
A 47-year-old Hayward man was fatally shot in Richmond Sunday night, police said. At 1030 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Wall Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation located at 33rd and Waller registering 21 rounds. Officers also received calls from residents of a gunshot victim, according Richmond Police Department Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose firefighters find man's body in burned-out SUV
San Jose, CA - San Jose police and fire arson investigators are working collaboratively to discover if a car fire on Sunday was intentionally set. Around 5:45a.m., a reported car fire brought firefighters to Pomona Ave. near Barnard Ave., in the city’s Alma Neighborhood. Once the flames were out, officials made a grisly discovery – a man’s body lie in a burned out SUV.
pajaronian.com
Photo: Law officials, community unite for National Night Out
Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputy German Fernandez joins area youths and others in a game of Musical Squares Tuesday evening during the annual National Night Out at Mesa Village Park. About 24 booths were spread out, featuring games, information tables, free food, community assistance and more, free to the...
KTVU FOX 2
Murder convictions overturned for Santa Clara County deputies who beat Michael Tyree
SAN JOSE, Calif. - An appellate court has reversed the convictions of the three deputies convicted in the 2015 jail beating death of a mentally ill inmate. The infamous fatal beating of Michael Tyree had resulted in second-degree murder convictions for Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez four years ago when they were given prison sentences of 15 years to life.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose Police find one man dead inside of burned car
San Jose police are working to learn more about a suspicious car fire near Pomona Ave. and Barnard Ave. Police say they found an adult male dead inside the burned vehicle. They were called to the scene at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Sunday. San Jose police said they will be...
Newark man dies a week after being involved in fight
NEWARK, Calif. (BCN) — A 24-year-old Newark man died Friday after suffering from injuries sustained while involved in a fight the week before. Newark police are investigating it as a homicide. At about 7:45 p.m. last Friday, officers responded to a report of a fight in progress in the area of Wells Avenue and Ash […]
Update: Man dead, another wounded after early morning San Jose shooting
SAN JOSE -- San Jose police have elevated an early morning shooting on Sunday to a homicide, the department announced on Twitter at 8:05 p.m.Initially, the shooting had sent two men to the hospital.Police responded to reports of a shooting at 3:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Umbarger Road.One man self-transported to a medical facility and the other had been receiving care in a hospital for a life-threatening injury, police said at approximately 8 a.m.This is San Jose's 24th homicide this year, the department said.This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Fire forces road closures in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Local fire agencies responded to a structure fire at ABC Roofing Complex on Sunday around noon. Several people called in the fire at about 12:30 p.m. Agencies like the California High Way Patrol helped with the closure of roads at Soquel Avenue and South Rodeo Gulch Road. The post Fire forces road closures in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
Crash kills motorcyclist in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood
SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist was killed in San Jose Monday in a collision with a vehicle in San Jose Thursday morning, police said.Officers responded just after 8 a.m. to the crash at the intersection of Curtner Avenue and Briarwood Drive in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood.San Jose police said the investigation indicated a 2009 Toyota sedan was making a left turn from northbound Briarwood Drive onto westbound Curtner Avenue and collided with a motorcycle heading eastbound on Curtner Avenue.The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman driving the Toyota remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.The motorcyclist's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after notifying his family. Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.The department said it was the 40th fatal collision and the 42nd victim in the city this year.
