Watsonville, CA

Suspected drunk driver flees crash scene on 3 wheels before arrest

By Tarmo Hannula
pajaronian.com
 2 days ago
pajaronian.com

KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Woman arrested for attempted murder on MST bus in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they arrested a woman Tuesday morning after she allegedly tried killing another passenger with a folding knife. At 6 a.m. Salinas Police was called to North Main Street and East Alvin after a fight broke out on a Monterey- Salinas Transit bus between three passengers. Police said 29-year-old Sara The post Police: Woman arrested for attempted murder on MST bus in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police looking for shoplifting suspect

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said the man in the photo above is wanted for shoplifting from several businesses. Salinas Police said he is wanted for his "felony activities." If you have any information, contact Officer Gansen at Byrong@ci.Salinas.ca.us or at 831-801-3549. The post Salinas Police looking for shoplifting suspect appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Man Arrested in Arson-Homicide After Body Found in Burned Vehicle

San Jose police arrested a 50-year-old man suspected of setting fire to a vehicle and killing the occupant, according to the police department. Martin Cabrera was arrested Sunday at a homeless encampment in San Jose after a man's body was found in a vehicle fire in the area of Pomona Avenue and Barnard Avenue, police said. He was booked into Santa Clara County jail on suspicion of homicide.
SAN JOSE, CA
Watsonville, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Watsonville, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police investigating attempted triple homicide on Salinas Street

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police are investigating an attempted triple homicide on the 200 block of Salinas Street that occurred Monday morning. At around 1:37 a.m., police went to the corner of Salinas Street and Howard Street for a ShotSpotter activation that showed multiple rounds had been fired, said police. They found evidence of a The post Salinas Police investigating attempted triple homicide on Salinas Street appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
benitolink.com

Sheriffs make an arrest near Monterey RV Park

Items found during search. Photo courtesy of SBCSO. Information provided by San Benito County Sheriff’s Office. The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office announced it made an arrest for possession of a firearm, suspected methamphetamine, suspected cocaine and fentanyl. The Sheriff’s Office did not identified the person who was arrested.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in 2-Vehicle Crash on Curtner Avenue [San Jose, CA]

SAN JOSE, CA (August 1, 2022) – Thursday morning, a motorcyclist was pronounced dead following a 2-vehicle crash on Curtner Avenue. The incident happened just after 8:00 a.m., at the intersection of Curtner Avenue and Briarwood Drive. Investigators said a 2009 Toyota sedan made a left turn onto westbound...
KSBW.com

3 people shot in Salinas early Monday morning, investigation on-going

SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Police Department is investigating a shooting that hospitalized three people, early Monday morning. According to police, around 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, police were alerted of a shooting by ShotSpotter in the area of Salinas Street and West Gabilan Street, near city hall. Three men,...
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Three vehicle accident causes lane closure on US NB 101 at Airport

SALINAS, CALIF, (KION-TV): UPDATE AT 1:28 PM: Our photojournalist got to the scene and noticed that one of the lanes was reopened at the site of the crash. We have made an attempt to contact CHP and have yet to hear back. Original Story Caltrans District 5 announced on Twitter that both lanes are blocked The post Three vehicle accident causes lane closure on US NB 101 at Airport appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
The Richmond Standard

Hayward man fatally shot in Richmond

A 47-year-old Hayward man was fatally shot in Richmond Sunday night, police said. At 1030 p.m., officers responded to the 3400 block of Wall Avenue for a ShotSpotter activation located at 33rd and Waller registering 21 rounds. Officers also received calls from residents of a gunshot victim, according Richmond Police Department Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy.
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose firefighters find man's body in burned-out SUV

San Jose, CA - San Jose police and fire arson investigators are working collaboratively to discover if a car fire on Sunday was intentionally set. Around 5:45a.m., a reported car fire brought firefighters to Pomona Ave. near Barnard Ave., in the city’s Alma Neighborhood. Once the flames were out, officials made a grisly discovery – a man’s body lie in a burned out SUV.
SAN JOSE, CA
pajaronian.com

Photo: Law officials, community unite for National Night Out

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputy German Fernandez joins area youths and others in a game of Musical Squares Tuesday evening during the annual National Night Out at Mesa Village Park. About 24 booths were spread out, featuring games, information tables, free food, community assistance and more, free to the...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Murder convictions overturned for Santa Clara County deputies who beat Michael Tyree

SAN JOSE, Calif. - An appellate court has reversed the convictions of the three deputies convicted in the 2015 jail beating death of a mentally ill inmate. The infamous fatal beating of Michael Tyree had resulted in second-degree murder convictions for Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez four years ago when they were given prison sentences of 15 years to life.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose Police find one man dead inside of burned car

San Jose police are working to learn more about a suspicious car fire near Pomona Ave. and Barnard Ave. Police say they found an adult male dead inside the burned vehicle. They were called to the scene at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Sunday. San Jose police said they will be...
KRON4 News

Newark man dies a week after being involved in fight

NEWARK, Calif. (BCN) — A 24-year-old Newark man died Friday after suffering from injuries sustained while involved in a fight the week before. Newark police are investigating it as a homicide. At about 7:45 p.m. last Friday, officers responded to a report of a fight in progress in the area of Wells Avenue and Ash […]
NEWARK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Man dead, another wounded after early morning San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE -- San Jose police have elevated an early morning shooting on Sunday to a homicide, the department announced on Twitter at 8:05 p.m.Initially, the shooting had sent two men to the hospital.Police responded to reports of a shooting at 3:55 a.m. in the 300 block of Umbarger Road.One man self-transported to a medical facility and the other had been receiving care in a hospital for a life-threatening injury,  police said at approximately 8 a.m.This is San Jose's 24th homicide this year, the department said.This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
KION News Channel 5/46

Fire forces road closures in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Local fire agencies responded to a structure fire at ABC Roofing Complex on Sunday around noon. Several people called in the fire at about 12:30 p.m. Agencies like the California High Way Patrol helped with the closure of roads at Soquel Avenue and South Rodeo Gulch Road. The post Fire forces road closures in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crash kills motorcyclist in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood

SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist was killed in San Jose Monday in a collision with a vehicle in San Jose Thursday morning, police said.Officers responded just after 8 a.m. to the crash at the intersection of Curtner Avenue and Briarwood Drive in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood.San Jose police said the investigation indicated a 2009 Toyota sedan was making a left turn from northbound Briarwood Drive onto westbound Curtner Avenue and collided with a motorcycle heading eastbound on Curtner Avenue.The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman driving the Toyota remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.The motorcyclist's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after notifying his family. Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.The department said it was the 40th fatal collision and the 42nd victim in the city this year.

