SAN JOSE -- A motorcyclist was killed in San Jose Monday in a collision with a vehicle in San Jose Thursday morning, police said.Officers responded just after 8 a.m. to the crash at the intersection of Curtner Avenue and Briarwood Drive in the city's Willow Glen neighborhood.San Jose police said the investigation indicated a 2009 Toyota sedan was making a left turn from northbound Briarwood Drive onto westbound Curtner Avenue and collided with a motorcycle heading eastbound on Curtner Avenue.The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The woman driving the Toyota remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.The motorcyclist's identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office after notifying his family. Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.The department said it was the 40th fatal collision and the 42nd victim in the city this year.

6 DAYS AGO