Ponca City, OK

kaynewscow.com

Stuteville Ford makes donation to Lincoln Elementary

PONCA CITY — Stuteville Ford, Lincoln Elementary’s Partner in Education, donated school supplies to the school this week. Shelly Sullivan, assistant principal at Lincoln, met with. Ronny Williams and the Stuteville Ford crew to pick up the donations. Be sure to visit the Stuteville Ford Facebook page.
PONCA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
pdjnews.com

Morrison student Brody Roe recently

Morrison student Brody Roe recently represented Morrison Public Schools in the OCA All-State basketball game. He had many big plays down the stretch to make the final few minutes interesting for his team.
MORRISON, OK
kaynewscow.com

Minutes of the July 25 Ponca City Board of Commissioners meeting

PONCA CITY — The Ponca City Board of Commissioners met in regular session on July 25. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order, which was followed by the pledge of allegiance. Commissioners Robert Bodick, Lanita Chapman, Shasta Scott and Paul Taylor were present. Consent Agenda. Under the Consent...
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City News

Annual Crazy Days Shopping Event and Street Party July 28-30

Body Ponca City, Okla. – Summer’s most anticipated downtown shopping event is almost here! Ponca City Main Street is hosting its annual Crazy Days retail and community event Thursday, July 28, through Saturday, July 30, with the Crazy Days Street Party taking place Friday, July 29. Shoppers will enjoy three days of discounts and specials at downtown shops, with many merchants extending their store hours.
PONCA CITY, OK
Journal Tribune

Retirement still not in the cards for Blackwell barber

After more than 60 years of cutting hair, Joe Bersche isn’t slowing down. “Well, people like to talk,” Bersche said, chuckling in his barbershop on the corner of Main and Bridge streets. “But I’m not retiring anytime soon. I got a few more years left in me.”
BLACKWELL, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings July 21-29

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail July 21-29 include the following. Taylor Louis Adams, 29, Ponca City, drug charges and stalking. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, larceny from a house and false declaration in a pawn shop. Theresha...
KAY COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Opening Date for Osage Casinos Pushed Back

Supply chain issues affecting construction have forced the Osage Casinos in Bartlesville and Pawhuska to push their opening date back to the fall of 2023. Osage Casinos CEO Byron Bighorse has announced that they plan to have the Bartlesville location open by October 27th and the one in Pawhuska open by November 10th.
kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs July 29-31

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 9:36 a.m. police arrested Josiah Mills on warrants at America’s Best Inn. At 10:33 a.m. police located a stolen vehicle at Highland Dairy, 1203 west Summit. Kay County deputies responded. The green Ford was reported stolen the day before. The owner was notified.
PONCA CITY, OK
KSNT News

Motorcyclist killed on Kansas county road

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 77-year-old Oklahoma man was killed Monday when his motorcycle went off the road and he was ejected from the bike. Claude E. Secrest, 77, of Ponca City, Oklahoma was heading northbound on County Road 1350 in Montgomery County when his bike went off the road, and hit a dry creek […]
kaynewscow.com

Kansas man killed in Grant County accident

WAKITA — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Kansas man is dead following a motorcycle accident that occurred at 8:56 p.m. July 31 just north of the intersection of Oklahoma 132 and Kiowa Road, six miles west of Wakita in Grant County. Troopers report that Jimmy Ireland, 65,...
WAKITA, OK
Ponca City News

17-year-old drowning victim at Lake Ponca

Body The Ponca City Police Department (PCPD) received a call at 7:12 pm on Saturday, July 30 reporting of a possible drowning on the private side at Lake Ponca. In addition to the police response, Ponca Lake Patrol, Ponca City Fire and Rescue, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Kay County Sheriff’s Office assisted as well.
PONCA CITY, OK
KOCO

Guthrie police officer found dead in his home

GUTHRIE, Okla. — A Guthrie police officer was found dead in his home. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Lt. Mark Bruning died Thursday night in his home. Investigators said they do not suspect foul play. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to...
GUTHRIE, OK
News On 6

Suspects In Sand Springs Stolen Car Chase In Custody

Three suspects in a high-speed pursuit are now in custody after hiding in a wooded area from authorities near Keystone Lake in Pawnee County. According to the Sand Springs Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol three suspects, two females, and one male led officers on a lengthy chase after a theft at the Sand Springs Tractor Supply.
SAND SPRINGS, OK

