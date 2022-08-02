kaynewscow.com
Stuteville Ford makes donation to Lincoln Elementary
PONCA CITY — Stuteville Ford, Lincoln Elementary’s Partner in Education, donated school supplies to the school this week. Shelly Sullivan, assistant principal at Lincoln, met with. Ronny Williams and the Stuteville Ford crew to pick up the donations. Be sure to visit the Stuteville Ford Facebook page.
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
Morrison student Brody Roe recently
Morrison student Brody Roe recently represented Morrison Public Schools in the OCA All-State basketball game. He had many big plays down the stretch to make the final few minutes interesting for his team.
Mother of Washington County Teen Who Drowned Over the Weekend in Ponca City Pays Tribute to Her Son
RAMONA, Okla. — The mother of a 17-year-old boy who drowned at Ponca Lake in Kay County Saturday night is paying tribute to her son. Tessa Parks said her son, Ethan Dodson, was her whole world. Ethan went to Caney Valley High School in Ramona, Oklahoma and the football...
Minutes of the July 25 Ponca City Board of Commissioners meeting
PONCA CITY — The Ponca City Board of Commissioners met in regular session on July 25. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order, which was followed by the pledge of allegiance. Commissioners Robert Bodick, Lanita Chapman, Shasta Scott and Paul Taylor were present. Consent Agenda. Under the Consent...
Greenfield Guilty: Inside the Blackwell Mayor's charges, sentence, and future
Former Blackwell Mayor T.J. Greenfield pled guilty to five felony charges stemming from illegal financial transactions between his former concrete company and the City of Blackwell, bringing to an end more than three years of political turmoil in the city. Greenfield made his pleas in Kay County District Court on...
Annual Crazy Days Shopping Event and Street Party July 28-30
Body Ponca City, Okla. – Summer’s most anticipated downtown shopping event is almost here! Ponca City Main Street is hosting its annual Crazy Days retail and community event Thursday, July 28, through Saturday, July 30, with the Crazy Days Street Party taking place Friday, July 29. Shoppers will enjoy three days of discounts and specials at downtown shops, with many merchants extending their store hours.
Retirement still not in the cards for Blackwell barber
After more than 60 years of cutting hair, Joe Bersche isn’t slowing down. “Well, people like to talk,” Bersche said, chuckling in his barbershop on the corner of Main and Bridge streets. “But I’m not retiring anytime soon. I got a few more years left in me.”
Oklahoma man ejected from motorcycle, dies
A 77-year-old Oklahoma man was killed when he was ejected from a motorcycle on Monday.
Jail bookings July 21-29
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail July 21-29 include the following. Taylor Louis Adams, 29, Ponca City, drug charges and stalking. Gerita Faye Amador, 50, Ponca City, larceny from a house and false declaration in a pawn shop. Theresha...
Opening Date for Osage Casinos Pushed Back
Supply chain issues affecting construction have forced the Osage Casinos in Bartlesville and Pawhuska to push their opening date back to the fall of 2023. Osage Casinos CEO Byron Bighorse has announced that they plan to have the Bartlesville location open by October 27th and the one in Pawhuska open by November 10th.
Law enforcement logs July 29-31
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 9:36 a.m. police arrested Josiah Mills on warrants at America’s Best Inn. At 10:33 a.m. police located a stolen vehicle at Highland Dairy, 1203 west Summit. Kay County deputies responded. The green Ford was reported stolen the day before. The owner was notified.
Incorrectly installed septic systems in Oklahoma counties lead to revoked license
STILLWATER, Okla. — Septic systems installed incorrectly in some Oklahoma counties have led to a revoked license. Up to 70 homes could have sewage in their yards across Payne and Noble counties. The Department of Environmental Qualities said it is an ongoing investigation into a local septic system installer...
Motorcyclist killed on Kansas county road
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 77-year-old Oklahoma man was killed Monday when his motorcycle went off the road and he was ejected from the bike. Claude E. Secrest, 77, of Ponca City, Oklahoma was heading northbound on County Road 1350 in Montgomery County when his bike went off the road, and hit a dry creek […]
Oklahoma man loses everything in house fire; firefighters suffer heat exhaustion
A house fire in Logan County destroyed virtually everything an Oklahoma man owns, and left firefighters reeling from heat exhaustion.
Kansas man killed in Grant County accident
WAKITA — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Kansas man is dead following a motorcycle accident that occurred at 8:56 p.m. July 31 just north of the intersection of Oklahoma 132 and Kiowa Road, six miles west of Wakita in Grant County. Troopers report that Jimmy Ireland, 65,...
17-year-old drowning victim at Lake Ponca
Body The Ponca City Police Department (PCPD) received a call at 7:12 pm on Saturday, July 30 reporting of a possible drowning on the private side at Lake Ponca. In addition to the police response, Ponca Lake Patrol, Ponca City Fire and Rescue, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Kay County Sheriff’s Office assisted as well.
DEQ issues emergency order involving some wastewater treatment systems
Authorities with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality are investigating wastewater treatment systems that could have serious implications for some residents.
Guthrie police officer found dead in his home
GUTHRIE, Okla. — A Guthrie police officer was found dead in his home. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Lt. Mark Bruning died Thursday night in his home. Investigators said they do not suspect foul play. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to...
Suspects In Sand Springs Stolen Car Chase In Custody
Three suspects in a high-speed pursuit are now in custody after hiding in a wooded area from authorities near Keystone Lake in Pawnee County. According to the Sand Springs Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol three suspects, two females, and one male led officers on a lengthy chase after a theft at the Sand Springs Tractor Supply.
