The prices that appeared in a recent consumer survey sent out to Overwatch players were randomized and “not indicative of final pricing,” says Blizzard Entertainment. As reported by IGN, players were shocked when they received surveys asking what prices they would be willing to pay for cosmetics in Overwatch 2, including sprays, weapon charms, highlight intros, and skins. The price that raised the most eyebrows was $44.99 for a single mythic skin, a skin tier that wasn’t available in the original Overwatch. These prices aren’t the end-all-be-all, according to a statement Blizzard issued to IGN. “Prices displayed in the survey were randomized per user and are not indicative of final pricing,” the Blizzard spokesperson said. “We plan to share details on our Shop and Battle Pass system closer to our Oct. 4 launch.” IGN shared that not all of the prices in the survey are “meant to be reasonable.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO