All confirmed League of Legends champions in Riot’s Project L
Since Riot Games revealed that it was working on a new League of Legends-based fighting game, fans of both the uber-popular MOBA and the fighting genre have been eagerly waiting for more information about the unnamed title, currently codenamed as Project L. Since the confirmation of Project L’s existence at...
Destiny 2 streamer finds galaxy-brained use for 11 Stadia accounts running simultaneously
It's no secret that keeping up with Destiny 2's endless loop of new gear is a serious grind. So it's also of little surprise that players keep coming up with increasingly fiendish paths of least resistance. As the season wears on, that often means sharing boss checkpoints for the hardest content—such as the Vow of the Disciple raid and the master Duality dungeon—to allow fireteams to skip all the preamble. Finding these checkpoints has tended to involve having either scrupulously organised clan mates, or taking your chance with the crapshoot of the Destiny 2 LFG Discord.
Naruto Online Loading failure [Fixed]
Naruto Online is a Massively Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Game (MMORPG). It is a simple and free-to-play online game. It has been popular since its launch(2014). Since it is a browser-based game, it can be run freely on any PC running the latest version of the browser. But some game lovers report that they are facing issues where Naruto Online is not loading. In this article, we will discuss some methods that will help you to fix this issue.
Iconic League ninjas, several engage supports, more to be buffed in Patch 12.15 update
League of Legends Patch 12.15 is just over a week away, and Riot Games has revealed which champions are on the table to be buffed and nerfed in the August update. In 12.15, ten champions will be receiving buffs, while another six will be nerfed. Perhaps the most unique changes...
How to fix Input Lag and Reduce Latency in VALORANT
If you are experiencing input lag in Valorant, you can try the solutions to fix the problem. When we input our computer, the GPU displays the required output on the screen. Input lag or latency occurs when the computer displays the output a few seconds after the input given by the user. Due to this issue, gamers cannot play the game properly. In this article, we will discuss some ways to fix Valorant input lag and reduce latency.
Best Master Yi build in League of Legends: Runes, counters, items, and more
Master Yi is one of the oldest champions in League of Legends. Throughout the years, the fundamentals of his kit have remained mostly unchanged—he’s a melee attack damage-based jungler who relies on fast and powerful auto attacks and on repeatedly using his Alpha Strike to finish off enemies.
Zed and 9 other champions set to receive buffs in League Patch 12.15
The League of Legends dev team are aiming to strengthen 10 champions in Patch 12.15. Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison, the lead designer for the game’s balance team has shared a series of changes coming to Patch 12.15, which is expected to ship on Wednesday, next week. This time...
Diablo Immortal Player's $100K Character Backfires Terribly
"Diablo Immortal” released in June, and it's already found itself at the center of ongoing controversy. The game received generally positive reviews from critics for staying true to the "Diablo" gameplay and garnered millions of downloads and tens of millions of dollars in revenue for Blizzard in just the first month of its launch. However, "Diablo Immortal" players have had a big problem with the game's heavy use of microtransactions from the beginning.
Windows Defender hacked to deploy this dangerous ransomware
Log4j vulnerabilities are now being used to deploy Cobalt Strike beacons through the Windows Defender command line tool, researchers have found. Cybersecurity researchers from Sentinel Labs recently spotted a new method, employed by an unknown threat actor, with the endgame being the deployment of LockBit 3.0 ransomware. It works like...
156 days and counting: Overwatch fan draws Zenyatta every day until Overwatch 2 releases
It’s no secret that the Overwatch community is anxiously awaiting the launch of Overwatch 2. After years of delays and confusion, the long-awaited sequel is finally coming on Oct. 4. Some fans have decided to show their dedication to the lore-heavy FPS game during the wait, including one Reddit user who won’t stop drawing Zenyatta until the game drops.
Overwatch 2 Survey Asking About $45 Skins 'Not Indicative Of Final Pricing'
A survey causing waves within the Overwatch 2 community is "not indicative of final pricing," a spokesperson tells IGN, as Blizzard seeks to introduce a version of the popular shooter without loot boxes. Blizzard's statement follows reports of a survey, first noted on Twitter by @Portergauge, that asks players whether...
A World of Warcraft bug caused big nerfs to some classes in Fated raids
Blizzard is aware but don't expect a quick fix.
How to delete DirectX Shader Cache in Windows 11/10
If you want to delete DirectX Shader Cache in Windows 11 or Windows 10 computers, then it is possible to remove DirectX Shader Cache using the Disk Cleanup tool and Windows Settings. This article explains both methods, and you can follow any of them as per your requirements. What is...
Bungie shuts Destiny 2 text chat to stop malicious exploit
Over the weekend, players in the Destiny 2 community started to notice a game-breaking bug that could be activated just by sending in-game chat messages to other players. Bungie responded on Saturday by temporarily disabling all in-game chat while it investigates the issue. "The team is aware of the exploit...
A Diablo 4 ‘friends-and-family alpha test’ is reportedly underway
An “early build” of Diablo 4 is apparently being used for a “friends-and-family alpha test” according to a recent report. The report comes from Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier who wrote on Twitter that a “fun but minor Blizzard tidbit” he’s heard is that “a bunch of people are playing an early build of Diablo 4 right now thanks to a friends-and-family alpha test.”
How to fix your Mic echo on Xbox
Some users have experienced an echo effect while communicating with their friends in Xbox Live Party. Xbox Live Party lets you invite people to communicate with one another while watching movies and playing games. You can invite up to 7 people to Xbox Live Party. If your mic causes an echo on Xbox, you can try the solutions provided in this post to get rid of the Xbox Mic echo problem.
Much-derided Overwatch 2 price survey used random pricing, says Blizzard
The prices that appeared in a recent consumer survey sent out to Overwatch players were randomized and “not indicative of final pricing,” says Blizzard Entertainment. As reported by IGN, players were shocked when they received surveys asking what prices they would be willing to pay for cosmetics in Overwatch 2, including sprays, weapon charms, highlight intros, and skins. The price that raised the most eyebrows was $44.99 for a single mythic skin, a skin tier that wasn’t available in the original Overwatch. These prices aren’t the end-all-be-all, according to a statement Blizzard issued to IGN. “Prices displayed in the survey were randomized per user and are not indicative of final pricing,” the Blizzard spokesperson said. “We plan to share details on our Shop and Battle Pass system closer to our Oct. 4 launch.” IGN shared that not all of the prices in the survey are “meant to be reasonable.”
How to add Automatically Hide Taskbar to Context Menu in Windows 11/10
If you want to add an Automatically hide taskbar option to the right-click context menu of your Windows 11/10 computer, then this tutorial is surely helpful. Once you have done that, you can turn on or off the auto-hide taskbar feature with two to three mouse clicks. You don’t have to open the Settings app to access the taskbar settings again and again to toggle this feature. It can be done directly from the desktop context menu of your Windows 11/10 system. For those who regularly need this auto-hide feature, this trick will be very helpful.
Riot takes over Twitch in July off the back of sharp League, VALORANT viewership boom
July was a monumental month for Riot Games on Twitch. The American-based developer’s two biggest games, League of Legends and VALORANT, were the most-watched on the platform. League took the number one spot with 121.3 million hours, a 2.4 percent increase compared to last month. The timeless MOBA has...
Grab a Windows 10 Pro lifetime license for $15, Office for $28 and more July deals
This post on discount Microsoft software is brought to you by Keysbuff. In a special offer as July turns to August, software activation keys provider Keysbuff.com lets you nab great deals on Microsoft products. Cult of Mac readers can click on the links below and save big on Windows 10 — and find major savings on lots of other Microsoft software, too.
