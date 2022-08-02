Salvation Army sends volunteers to Eastern Ky. for flood relief efforts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Hope Village is proving to be a successful community partnership to help those experiencing homelessness in Louisville. In the first 90 days of being open, staff at the Metro’s first safe outdoor space has already helped transition 10 of its residents into permanent housing. While the remaining 43 work to secure their own, they too have success stories because of the site's resources that include access to food, wraparound services, a weather-sealed tent, and a mobile shower.

