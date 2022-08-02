Salvation Army sends volunteers to Eastern Ky. for flood relief efforts

www.wymt.com
Father Jim Sichko collects donations for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Father Jim Sichko is giving back to flood victims in eastern Kentucky with the help of the social media community. He posted an Amazon wish list three days ago and has already received hundreds of packages with four days of giving left to go. “This is...
‘They have no access to food or water’: Kentucky National Guard delivers supplies to devastated EKY communities
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky National Guard continues to deliver supplies to hard-hit areas in Eastern Kentucky. “The damaged areas is beyond belief until you see it like we have seen it just now,” Senate President Robert Stivers said. Servicemen are busy running missions in Black Hawk...
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
Chris Stapleton helping out in flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Country music star and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton is helping his home state heal. His ‘Outlaw State of Kind Fund’ is donating to the Red Cross and Appalachia Crisis fund through the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky. Knott County Schools posted a picture of...
Toyota announces $750K Donation to help flood victims
(WYMT) - On Tuesday, Toyota announced $750,000 in donations to assist flood victims with immediate needs and long-term recovery. $500,000 will go to the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Flood Relief Fund and $250,000 will go to the St. Bernard Project (SBP). “When disasters like this occur, it’s important that we...
$100,000 donation in honor of late son helps renovate two west Louisville parks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some west Louisville parks are getting some tender loving care with a generous donation of $100,000 from David Kueber, a Planet Fitness franchisor and co-founder of Sun Tan City. According to a press release, Kueber and his family made this donation in memory of his son,...
Lieutenant Governor visits EKY communities impacted by flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the last few days, we have seen several state leaders tour communities devastated by flooding. On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman traveled to Clay, Leslie, Letcher and Knott Counties to see flood relief efforts in person and to hear the stories of Eastern Kentuckians who were affected.
Kentucky Power gives update on EKY flooding recovery
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - After the flooding that hit Eastern Kentucky on July 28, thousands of people were left without power. On Wednesday, Kentucky Power shared an update on efforts to restore power to the region. In a release, officials said close to 78% of customers have gotten power back....
Several pigs 'running loose' in Vine Grove now living at Louisville animal sanctuary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several pigs found in Vine Grove have now been moved to an animal sanctuary in Louisville. According to Becki Streif, co-founder and managing director at Tribe Animal Sanctuary, she was notified Monday about nine pigs "running loose" in Vine Grove. "Pigs get loose all the time....
EKY county leaders gather Wednesday for news conference
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday marks one week since many Eastern Kentucky families were startled awake by rushing flood waters. The devastating flooding destroyed neighborhoods, homes, roads, and bridges. As of Wednesday night, the death toll stands at 37, but officials in Hazard says 16 people are still missing in...
‘Come Hell or High Water’ singer selling shirts, collecting supplies for Ky.
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Country music artist T. Graham Brown is taking his song “Hell and High Water” literally in an effort to support his neighbors in Kentucky. Graham has used the lyrics of his song “Hell and High Water” and created a “Come Hell Or High Water” t-shirt for people to purchase at his website to bring much-needed financial support to the devastated communities in Kentucky.
Donate Life giving away school supplies at St. Stephen Baptist Church on Aug. 6
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Donate Life KY is giving away free school supplies to students Saturday. The back-to-school event is being held at St. Stephen Baptist Church from 1-3 p.m. According to a news release, the event is focused on providing children in west Louisville with education materials before the start of school.
Three months in, resident's lives improving at first safe outdoor space in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Hope Village is proving to be a successful community partnership to help those experiencing homelessness in Louisville. In the first 90 days of being open, staff at the Metro’s first safe outdoor space has already helped transition 10 of its residents into permanent housing. While the remaining 43 work to secure their own, they too have success stories because of the site's resources that include access to food, wraparound services, a weather-sealed tent, and a mobile shower.
Doctors give ways to protect yourself against health hazards during flood cleanup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health experts are warning those helping clean up in and around flood waters in eastern Kentucky. Appalachian Regional Healthcare workers shared with us potential health hazards of bacteria in the mud and water, and the importance of getting a tetanus shot if you haven’t already. There’s also the threat of mosquitoes.
How to apply for FEMA’s individual assistance
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After announcing that seven counties are now eligible for individual assistance, Gov. Andy Beshear has issued instructions on how Kentuckians affected by these storms can apply. Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties affected by the severe storms, flooding and...
Owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ada Smith, the owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering, died at the age of 84. An announcement was made on the restaurant's Facebook page. Smith moved her restaurant to Broadway a few years ago after feeding the community for decades in the Red Cross building on Chestnut Street.
Downtown Louisville's The Hope Village receives new maintenance equipment
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is from when The Hope Village opened in April. Louisville officials presented The Hope Village with brand new electric-powered maintenance equipment and a storage shed. According to the press release, the Air Quality Trust Fund helped make the equipment available; the...
Kroger, UPS team up to collect donations for eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kroger and UPS are coming together to collect and deliver relief supplies to victims of the flooding in eastern Kentucky. Ten Kroger stores will have donation bins set up to collect supplies for the victims:. 12501 Shelbyville Road, Middletown, KY 40243. 5929 Timber Ridge Drive, Prospect,...
UofL Health looking to fill more than 600 health care positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is looking to hire more than 600 people throughout its network. The health care company is recruiting for all hospital positions, including nurses, respiratory therapists and surgical techs. A hiring fair is being held all day Wednesday, and potential applicants can talk to people...
