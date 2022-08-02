ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Old Dominion Freight Line to Pay $1.36 Million for Environmental Violations

Santa Barbara Edhat
 2 days ago
www.edhat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Op-Ed: Montecito Businesses Want Parking Spots Back

Dear Mayor Rowse, City Council Members, Rebecca Bjork, and Ariel Calonne,. We, the undersigned, are writing in support of restoring equity to all businesses on Coast Village Road (CVR) and Coast Village Circle (CVC). The rationale for this is simple; the conditions that created parklet’s temporary existence, namely, indoor dining restrictions haven’t been present since June 15, 2021 and thus are no longer required. Businesses on CVR and CVC do not have the benefit of public parking structures to support themselves as businesses downtown do, resulting in a pre-pandemic parking shortage. Businesses on CVR and CVC count on public street parking to support them, including restaurants that do not have parklets. Therefore removing 20% of the available public street parking spaces on CVR, to build a handful of 'temporary' outdoor parklets, was never sustainable for; most businesses in the area, has exacerbated the preexisting parking shortage, and compromises public safety.
MONTECITO, CA
sitelinesb.com

Glamorous Montecito Estate Sells for a Big Profit

13,467-square-footer on 10 acres in Hope Ranch; built in 1995 but no interior photos, so presumably it needs work. Listed: $16.95 million in May 2022, raised to $16.995 million the next day. Closed: $17.25 million. ·············. 770 HOT...
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Andrée Clark Bird Refuge Restoration Begins

Construction of the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge Restoration Project will begin on Monday, August 1 and is anticipated to be complete in December. Project elements include replacing the weir gate with an improved design, construction of an upstream treatment wetland at the Municipal Tennis Courts on Old Coast Highway, restoration of habitat around the lake with the installation of native plants and trees, and restoration of dune and salt marsh habitats at the mouth of the Bird Refuge on East Beach.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Barbara County, CA
Business
visitventuraca.com

The 2022 Ventura County Fair is Here Big Time￼

Happy days – and nights – the Ventura County Fair is back. And in a big way. Beginning Wednesday, August 3rd, and running through Sunday, August 14th, nothing but the timeless poetry of summer Fair magic at Ventura’s 62-acre Seaside Park beside the sea. Carousel kisses, exhibits (art to agriculture), outdoor concerts, professional rodeo, 4-H livestock, the smells of fried dough and cinnamon, hand-holding under the stars, happy shrieks, and memories made on the sea breeze.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Hiker Rescue on Tunnel Road

A hiker was rescued from Arlington Peak for a heat-related emergency on Monday afternoon. Santa Barbara County firefighters, Search & Rescue, air support, and a ground ambulance were dispatched to the area. They discovered a 48-year-old female with a life-threatening heat-related emergency. The hiker was hoisted into Air Support Helicopter...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Waste#Waste Disposal#Old Dominion Freight Line#Environmental Health#Environmental Protection#Odfl
sitelinesb.com

What’s the Story With This House on W. Cota Street?

There’s a big house with a lot of parking at the corner of W. Cota Street and Bradbury Avenue. What’s it used for? —J. Finding remarkably little online, I reached out to John Ummel of Santa Barbara Free Walking Tours, which has just introduced a new tour of that part of town. His reply:
SANTA BARBARA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Matthew Lares Killed in Rollover Collision on Ventura Road [Port Hueneme, CA]

18-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead after Auto Accident near Bard Road. Police responded to the scene around 4:22 p.m., on the southbound lanes of Ventura near Bard Road on July 8th. For reasons under investigation, a vehicle occupied by Lares collided with another vehicle driven by a woman. Police said one...
Santa Barbara Independent

Catalytic Converter Caper Leads to Central Coast Car Chase, Two Arrested

Early Sunday morning, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office received a call about a potential catalytic converter theft in progress, which led sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers on a 40-mile pursuit down the Central Coast until the suspects were apprehended in Ventura. The call came in shortly...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Santa Barbara Edhat

Beautify Goleta Volunteers Collect More than 700 Pounds of Trash

The City of Goleta is pleased to announce its Beautify Goleta Community Cleanup event on July 30, 2022, was another huge success! Five community cleanup locations were attended by 80 volunteers who collected 734 pounds of trash to prevent it from polluting our neighborhoods, creeks, and ocean. In addition to trash collected, the Bulky Item Drop-off for Fairview/Kellogg Neighborhood Spotlight also collected 7,967 pounds of furniture, mattresses, and other items! Check out KEYT’s coverage of the event online.
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Doctors see increase in patients at free medical clinic in Lompoc

LOMPOC, Calif. – Doctors are seeing an increase in patients at Savie Health, a free medical clinic in Lompoc. Board member of the clinic, Dr. Naishadh Buch said the clinic has received lots of phone calls and are booked one to two weeks in advance. Doctors said some don't have medical insurance, and this clinic could The post Doctors see increase in patients at free medical clinic in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
LOMPOC, CA
L.A. Weekly

Teen Injured in Bicycle Accident on Gonzales Road [Oxnard, CA]

OXNARD, CA (August 3, 2022) – Wednesday night, a 14-year-old boy was hospitalized following a bicycle accident on Gonzales Road. The incident happened around 8:12 p.m., at the intersection of Gonzales Road and Williams Drive, on July 20th. According to reports, a 2021 Dodge Ram heading north on Gonzales...
OXNARD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Three Injured in Accident on Storke Road [Goleta, CA]

GOLETA, CA (August 2, 2022) – Monday night, a two-vehicle accident on Storke Road resulted with three injuries and road blockage. The crash happened on July 11th at around 6:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Storke Road involving at least two vehicles. Police said that at least three...
GOLETA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy