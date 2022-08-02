Old Dominion Freight Line to Pay $1.36 Million for Environmental Violations

www.edhat.com
Federal moratorium deal reached on prohibiting new oil, gas drilling for Valley
California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a deal Monday with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management prohibiting new oil and gas leasing on public lands in the Central Valley.
Op-Ed: Montecito Businesses Want Parking Spots Back
Dear Mayor Rowse, City Council Members, Rebecca Bjork, and Ariel Calonne,. We, the undersigned, are writing in support of restoring equity to all businesses on Coast Village Road (CVR) and Coast Village Circle (CVC). The rationale for this is simple; the conditions that created parklet’s temporary existence, namely, indoor dining restrictions haven’t been present since June 15, 2021 and thus are no longer required. Businesses on CVR and CVC do not have the benefit of public parking structures to support themselves as businesses downtown do, resulting in a pre-pandemic parking shortage. Businesses on CVR and CVC count on public street parking to support them, including restaurants that do not have parklets. Therefore removing 20% of the available public street parking spaces on CVR, to build a handful of 'temporary' outdoor parklets, was never sustainable for; most businesses in the area, has exacerbated the preexisting parking shortage, and compromises public safety.
Glamorous Montecito Estate Sells for a Big Profit
13,467-square-footer on 10 acres in Hope Ranch; built in 1995 but no interior photos, so presumably it needs work. Listed: $16.95 million in May 2022, raised to $16.995 million the next day. Closed: $17.25 million. ·············. 770 HOT...
Andrée Clark Bird Refuge Restoration Begins
Construction of the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge Restoration Project will begin on Monday, August 1 and is anticipated to be complete in December. Project elements include replacing the weir gate with an improved design, construction of an upstream treatment wetland at the Municipal Tennis Courts on Old Coast Highway, restoration of habitat around the lake with the installation of native plants and trees, and restoration of dune and salt marsh habitats at the mouth of the Bird Refuge on East Beach.
Hope Avenue exit closed after semi-truck slams into freeway wall
The accident reported around 8 a.m. after the truck slammed into the wall dividing the freeway and offramp. The post Hope Avenue exit closed after semi-truck slams into freeway wall appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Ventura County Fair returns after pandemic absence with food, music, rides
From funnel cakes to Ferris wheels, the Ventura County Fair has returned after cancellations caused by the pandemic.
The 2022 Ventura County Fair is Here Big Time￼
Happy days – and nights – the Ventura County Fair is back. And in a big way. Beginning Wednesday, August 3rd, and running through Sunday, August 14th, nothing but the timeless poetry of summer Fair magic at Ventura’s 62-acre Seaside Park beside the sea. Carousel kisses, exhibits (art to agriculture), outdoor concerts, professional rodeo, 4-H livestock, the smells of fried dough and cinnamon, hand-holding under the stars, happy shrieks, and memories made on the sea breeze.
Hiker Rescue on Tunnel Road
A hiker was rescued from Arlington Peak for a heat-related emergency on Monday afternoon. Santa Barbara County firefighters, Search & Rescue, air support, and a ground ambulance were dispatched to the area. They discovered a 48-year-old female with a life-threatening heat-related emergency. The hiker was hoisted into Air Support Helicopter...
What’s the Story With This House on W. Cota Street?
There’s a big house with a lot of parking at the corner of W. Cota Street and Bradbury Avenue. What’s it used for? —J. Finding remarkably little online, I reached out to John Ummel of Santa Barbara Free Walking Tours, which has just introduced a new tour of that part of town. His reply:
Matthew Lares Killed in Rollover Collision on Ventura Road [Port Hueneme, CA]
18-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead after Auto Accident near Bard Road. Police responded to the scene around 4:22 p.m., on the southbound lanes of Ventura near Bard Road on July 8th. For reasons under investigation, a vehicle occupied by Lares collided with another vehicle driven by a woman. Police said one...
Patient hoisted and transported to hospital after trail rescue on Tunnel Trail
Emergency crews hoisted a hiker via helicopter from the Tunnel Trail near Mission Canyon and transported them to the hospital on Monday afternoon. The post Patient hoisted and transported to hospital after trail rescue on Tunnel Trail appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Catalytic Converter Caper Leads to Central Coast Car Chase, Two Arrested
Early Sunday morning, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office received a call about a potential catalytic converter theft in progress, which led sheriff’s deputies and California Highway Patrol officers on a 40-mile pursuit down the Central Coast until the suspects were apprehended in Ventura. The call came in shortly...
Beautify Goleta Volunteers Collect More than 700 Pounds of Trash
The City of Goleta is pleased to announce its Beautify Goleta Community Cleanup event on July 30, 2022, was another huge success! Five community cleanup locations were attended by 80 volunteers who collected 734 pounds of trash to prevent it from polluting our neighborhoods, creeks, and ocean. In addition to trash collected, the Bulky Item Drop-off for Fairview/Kellogg Neighborhood Spotlight also collected 7,967 pounds of furniture, mattresses, and other items! Check out KEYT’s coverage of the event online.
Doctors see increase in patients at free medical clinic in Lompoc
LOMPOC, Calif. – Doctors are seeing an increase in patients at Savie Health, a free medical clinic in Lompoc. Board member of the clinic, Dr. Naishadh Buch said the clinic has received lots of phone calls and are booked one to two weeks in advance. Doctors said some don't have medical insurance, and this clinic could The post Doctors see increase in patients at free medical clinic in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Teen Injured in Bicycle Accident on Gonzales Road [Oxnard, CA]
OXNARD, CA (August 3, 2022) – Wednesday night, a 14-year-old boy was hospitalized following a bicycle accident on Gonzales Road. The incident happened around 8:12 p.m., at the intersection of Gonzales Road and Williams Drive, on July 20th. According to reports, a 2021 Dodge Ram heading north on Gonzales...
Person rescued from being trapped in large manufacturing machine in Ventura
Ventura Fire Department crews rescued a person who was trapped in a section of a large piece of machinery at a manufacturing plant on Monday morning. The post Person rescued from being trapped in large manufacturing machine in Ventura appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Firefighters knock out homeless encampment fire along Union Valley Parkway in Santa Maria
Fire crews had said it had the potential for spread but firefighters are now just mopping things up. The post Firefighters knock out homeless encampment fire along Union Valley Parkway in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
A chance to get to know the police officers in your neighborhood in Ventura County
From the K-9 unit, to the Mounted Unit and Bomb Squad, the National Night Out in Fillmore is an opportunity to get to know the officers in your neighborhood, says Sergeant Will Hollowell at Fillmore Police department. "It gives people a chance to come out and meet the Police Officers...
Three Injured in Accident on Storke Road [Goleta, CA]
GOLETA, CA (August 2, 2022) – Monday night, a two-vehicle accident on Storke Road resulted with three injuries and road blockage. The crash happened on July 11th at around 6:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Storke Road involving at least two vehicles. Police said that at least three...
Old Spanish Days goes all out to help the public access the Fiesta parade route along the waterfront
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Old Spanish Days parade, El Desfile Historico, set for noon on Friday will be on a route entirely along the waterfront. The normal parade uses about three blocks of Cabrillo Blvd. then turns up State Street. That will not be happening this year. The parade...
