Thousands send letters to NCDHHS officials about hospital expansion in WNC

my40.tv
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
My Asheville, North Carolina travel guideCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerAsheville, NC
The Timeless Art of the Local BakeryLaura MarshallFlat Rock, NC
4 Amazing North Carolina SteakhousesAlina Andras
Related
avlwatchdog.org
Novant Offer for Mission Matched HCA Bid, Former Top Exec Says
The Mission Health system could have been purchased by another nonprofit hospital chain in a deal that would have been at least as good if not better than the $1.5 billion sale that the hospital system’s board ultimately approved to HCA Healthcare in 2018, a former top Mission executive now says.
my40.tv
Healthcare nonprofit urges NC department to reject HCA's expansion plan
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit organization recently sent a letter to North Carolina's state health department urging officials to reject HCA Healthcare's expansion plan in the mountains. Western North Carolina's Health Equity Coalition (HEC), a nonprofit advocating for quality rural healthcare, is urging officials with the North...
Path cleared for ACE Speedway to sue North Carolina health department over COVID-19 shut down
ELON, N.C. (WGHP) – There will be more laps in the match race between the owners of ACE Speedway in Alamance County and state officials. The North Carolina Court of Appeals, in a 3-0 decision, on Tuesday said that ACE’s lawsuit could go forward against Dr. Mandy Cohen, former head of the NC Department of […]
my40.tv
Reuter Family YMCA hosting health fair for LatinX community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For many in western North Carolina, getting access to health care and community information can be challenging. That's why the Reuter Family YMCA in South Asheville is hosting a health fair for the LatinX community. The event offers an alternative for getting records without having...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
'More COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,' WNC doctor says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “We probably have more COVID in the community right now than we've ever had,” AdventHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert said. The statement comes as students prepare to head back to the classroom in the coming weeks, which could result in more community spread.
N.C. Childcare Commission members clash over credentialing change
The question of whether to ease credentialing requirements in North Carolina childcare centers continues to bubble up in meetings of the N.C. Childcare Commission. At the commission’s meeting on Aug. 1, members clashed over the idea of allowing years of experience to substitute for a bachelor’s degree requirement. Supporters say the change would increase the pipeline of educators available in pre-kindergarten centers across the state at a time when the industry faces a sever labor force pinch.
my40.tv
Major roofing project underway for former Days Inn, which will house homeless
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect some corrected information from a previous version. Supporters of helping Asheville's homeless population by first getting them a safe apartment are celebrating a milestone. Nonprofit Homeward Bound officially started the $700,000 roof re-do at the former...
my40.tv
Ribbon cutting held for newly renovated Hendersonville High School
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Cheers and applause erupted in Hendersonville Wednesday morning as leaders celebrated the opening of the newly renovated Hendersonville High School. The ribbon cutting signaled the end of a four-year construction project that started back in February of 2018. The project finished 11 months earlier...
RELATED PEOPLE
my40.tv
Explore Asheville signs on as tourism partner of US Open
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Explore Asheville has been chosen as the official tourism partner for the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York City. This comes after Asheville hosted Billie Jean King Cup matches earlier this year for the third time in five years. The new partnership means...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Employees recognized for ‘Star Quality Care’ at Rutherford Regional
Rutherford Regional Health System honored its teams with a special Employee Appreciation event on Wednesday, July 27. “We thank each of our team members for the commitment they have shown to our patients and our community throughout the first half of 2022,” said Rebecca Segal, CEO of RRHS. “We look forward to continuing our mission of Making Communities Healthier alongside all of these great healthcare workers throughout the rest of this year.”
Gov. Cooper is urging all North Carolinians to be prepared for severe weather emergencies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging everyone to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year-round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family will fare...
my40.tv
'Overflowing' Asheville Humane Society desperate for foster homes, waives adoption fees
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Humane Society said Monday, Aug. 1 it is "overflowing" with animals and is waiving all adoption fees currently, as well as putting out an urgent request to the community for those who are able to help, to become foster homes for animals up for adoption.
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Another vote cast to restore Kuwahi name to Clingmans Dome
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday night to restore the Kuwahi name to the mountain known as Clingmans Dome. The resolution shows support for the efforts of the Cherokee Tribal Council to restore the name. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names, a federal body established...
WBTV
Burke County residents sleep in their cars overnight at food distribution site
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - With the highest level of inflation we’ve seen in decades, it’s making it harder and harder for families to make ends meet. Lines at food distribution centers in our area are wrapping around the building. In Morganton, many people slept in their cars just to be the first in line to get some much-needed food.
my40.tv
National Night Out: Events connect mountain communities, law enforcement agencies
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Several mountain communities participated in National Night Out events Tuesday night. First responders showed off their emergency equipment, and K-9 units displayed their skills. National Night Out is a community-building campaign promoting law enforcement and other first responders and how they work together to make...
SECU joins N.C. governor’s office to kick off school supply drive
RALEIGH — State Employees’ Credit Union is pleased to announce that it is once again partnering with the North Carolina Governor’s Office for the annual Governor’s School Supply Drive. Supplies donated will help to ensure that students and teachers across North Carolina have what they need for a successful academic year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Clingman Name Change Moves Ahead, Yancey Triple Murder Investigation
Buncombe County Supports Name Change At Clingmans Dome. (Asheville, NC) -- Buncombe County commissioners are throwing support behind an effort to rename Clingmans Dome. The Cherokee Tribal Council decided earlier this summer to have the mountain named Kuwahi, rather than after a former Confederate general. It's the highest point in the Smoky Mountains. Commissioners voted yesterday in favor of the name change.
my40.tv
'Anticipating a delay': School systems ask parents for patience amid bus driver shortage
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — With the start of the new school year just a few weeks away, local school systems are preparing parents for delays with school bus schedules. “Right now we’re roughly 20 bus positions short for our staffing needs,” said Jeremy Stowe, director of transportation for Buncombe County Schools.
my40.tv
450 crew members working to get huge Pratt & Whitney plant finished by November
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The winding road hundreds of construction crews and dump truck drivers take to get to the Pratt and Whitney job site starts with a turn off Brevard Road. For nearly a year, the 1.2-million-square-foot plant has been going up -- and 450 crew members are...
my40.tv
Buncombe County neighbors file complaint with EPA over Duke Energy chemical concerns
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Several residents in one Buncombe County neighborhood have filed complaints with the Environmental Protection Agency after they said Duke Energy sprayed harmful chemicals near their homes. According to one neighbor, the EPA’s report has not been finalized. D.C. Whitenack said about five weeks ago...
Comments / 0