Parents of Sandy Hook victim traumatized by ongoing harassment by Alex Jones’ followers: psychiatrist

nypressnews.com
Related
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'
AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was "100% real." Speaking a day after the parents of a 6-year-old...
nypressnews.com
Houston teen uses body-shaming tweet by Florida Republican to raise money for abortion rights groups
HOUSTON — A Houston area 19-year-old is in the national spotlight after she stood up to a Republican congressman from Florida who body-shamed her on Twitter last week. Olivia Julianna didn’t isn’t backing down in a Twitter war with Rep. Matt Gaetz. Instead, she helped raise millions of dollars for women’s reproductive rights funds.
dailytrib.com
Couple arrested for stealing Burnet County infants’ IDs accused of espionage
The identities of two Burnet County infants who died in 1967 and 1968 were stolen and used for 30 years by two people recently arrested in Hawaii and charged with four felonies and potentially espionage. Charges were filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii and sealed by order of the court until July 21.
Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says 'it's all for show'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met privately Monday with some families in Uvalde, discussing school safety, a teacher who was also there told CNN.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel 25
Texas man accused of killing grandmother after argument
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police arrested a man accused of killing his grandmother following a 'verbal disturbance.'. Police said on July 22 around 9:05 p.m. in the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive, the victim's daughter called to report her mother, Yong Dennerly, and her son, Kenneth Owens Jr., were arguing. The victim's daughter called police again around 9:50 p.m. saying she believed Owens 'may have done something' to Dennerly.
Houston teen who raised $2 million has "100 days of hell planned for the Texas GOP"
"Texas: @GregAbbott_TX stayed at a fundraiser for 3 hours following the Rob Elementary School shooting— and lied about it. While Uvalde was counting bodies, Abbott was counting dollars." Olivia Julianna.
New initiative would make certain suspects surrender guns sooner
City and county officials are working together on an initiative to create a uniform gun surrender program in Austin and Travis County.
Stolen from Fort Hood, sold on eBay | Army veteran sentenced for role in theft of $2.1 in military equipment
FORT HOOD, Texas — Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, was sentenced Tuesday for her involvement in the 2021 theft of $2.1 million dollars worth of Fort Hood military gear, according to court documents. Smith has been incarcerated at the Aransas County Detention Center in Rockport since her arrest in September...
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas lawmaker defends his 'critical race theory' law
A Texas lawmaker is defending his “critical race theory” and clarified that the intent was to make sure that no student comes away from class feeling guilty about the roles of their ancestors.
post-register.com
Estrada: LISD bursting at the seams
Lockhart Independent School District’s facilities have expanded to the point Superintendent Mark Estrada said there is no more room to house students unless more facilities are added. The rubber band holding the LISD schools has been stretched as far as possible, according to the numbers. If developments are an...
nypressnews.com
Gov. Hochul: judges need better understanding of current N.Y. bail laws
ALBANY — Gov. Hochul pushed back on criticism of New York’s cashless bail system Wednesday, calling out judges and prosecutors for not following the law. The governor was asked during an unrelated presser about Mayor Adams’ repeated calls to overhaul the state’s bail reforms and whether she is considering his call to allow judges to weigh “dangerousness” when deciding to detain someone pretrial.
kwhi.com
JURY TRIAL BEGINS FOR RETIRED BLUE BELL CREAMERIES PRESIDENT
The jury trial for former Blue Bell Creameries president Paul Kruse has begun. A jury of 12 men and four women was selected on Monday, and opening arguments took place on Tuesday in the trial in Austin, presided over by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman. Kruse faces federal felony conspiracy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Reportedly Stayed At Fundraiser For Hours After Uvalde Shooting
The GOP governor initially said he stopped at the fundraiser “on the way” to Austin to “let people know” he couldn’t stay.
dailytrib.com
Dog killings worry Bertram residents
At least three dogs have been shot, killed, and dumped within a mile of each other near Bertram on FM 1174 since July 18. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the killings due to their close proximity and brutal nature. The remains of a dog that had been...
fox7austin.com
Homeless camp shooting suspect charged with first-degree murder
AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a North Austin homeless camp last month. 21-year-old Cesar Lopez was arrested July 28 for the shooting of 37-year-old Michael Richardson. Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Lopez less than a mile from where the shooting happened.
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Protesters downtown Austin call on Elon Musk’s ‘Neuralink’ company to stop testing on monkeys
Protestors gathered outside of Austin City Hall on Wednesday to call attention to testing on animals at Neuralink's testing facilities. The company is owned by Elon Musk.
Governor Abbott says Texas, "continues to address the chaos Biden has unleashed at our border."
Texas Governor Abbotts use of The Texas National Guard as border security has been a continuous debate since he first deployed them back in May 2021. Some say that the troops are necessary to help with drug trafficking and human smuggling, while others say that the troops are nothing more than a political stunt to make it appear as if the Governor is tough on immigration.
inforney.com
River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel
When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin police sergeant suspended for not securing January crime scene
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin Police Department sergeant subjected to an internal affairs investigation regarding an event in January was suspended in July, according to officials. A July 12 memo from Police Chief Joseph Chacon stated that Homicide Sgt. Jesse Sanchez neglected his duty on a homicide case. Sanchez...
Comments / 0