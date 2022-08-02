ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Parents of Sandy Hook victim traumatized by ongoing harassment by Alex Jones’ followers: psychiatrist

nypressnews.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nypressnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
State
Texas State
City
Sandy Hook, CT
Local
Newtown, CT Crime & Safety
City
Newtown, CT
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
News Channel 25

Texas man accused of killing grandmother after argument

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police arrested a man accused of killing his grandmother following a 'verbal disturbance.'. Police said on July 22 around 9:05 p.m. in the 4800 block of Turnstone Drive, the victim's daughter called to report her mother, Yong Dennerly, and her son, Kenneth Owens Jr., were arguing. The victim's daughter called police again around 9:50 p.m. saying she believed Owens 'may have done something' to Dennerly.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones
Person
Michael Crouch
post-register.com

Estrada: LISD bursting at the seams

Lockhart Independent School District’s facilities have expanded to the point Superintendent Mark Estrada said there is no more room to house students unless more facilities are added. The rubber band holding the LISD schools has been stretched as far as possible, according to the numbers. If developments are an...
LOCKHART, TX
nypressnews.com

Gov. Hochul: judges need better understanding of current N.Y. bail laws

ALBANY — Gov. Hochul pushed back on criticism of New York’s cashless bail system Wednesday, calling out judges and prosecutors for not following the law. The governor was asked during an unrelated presser about Mayor Adams’ repeated calls to overhaul the state’s bail reforms and whether she is considering his call to allow judges to weigh “dangerousness” when deciding to detain someone pretrial.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kwhi.com

JURY TRIAL BEGINS FOR RETIRED BLUE BELL CREAMERIES PRESIDENT

The jury trial for former Blue Bell Creameries president Paul Kruse has begun. A jury of 12 men and four women was selected on Monday, and opening arguments took place on Tuesday in the trial in Austin, presided over by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman. Kruse faces federal felony conspiracy...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Lawsuits#Violent Crime#The Danbury News Times
dailytrib.com

Dog killings worry Bertram residents

At least three dogs have been shot, killed, and dumped within a mile of each other near Bertram on FM 1174 since July 18. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the killings due to their close proximity and brutal nature. The remains of a dog that had been...
BERTRAM, TX
fox7austin.com

Homeless camp shooting suspect charged with first-degree murder

AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a North Austin homeless camp last month. 21-year-old Cesar Lopez was arrested July 28 for the shooting of 37-year-old Michael Richardson. Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Lopez less than a mile from where the shooting happened.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
PTSD
Euri Giles | Clareifi

Governor Abbott says Texas, "continues to address the chaos Biden has unleashed at our border."

Texas Governor Abbotts use of The Texas National Guard as border security has been a continuous debate since he first deployed them back in May 2021. Some say that the troops are necessary to help with drug trafficking and human smuggling, while others say that the troops are nothing more than a political stunt to make it appear as if the Governor is tough on immigration.
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

River Ranch Inn: A slice of Heaven on the San Gabriel

When Amber Daniel opens any given door at the River Ranch Inn on County Road 279, she’s used to hearing audible gasps from whoever is with her. That’s because each of the inn’s eight units is uniquely and eclectically decorated—and pays homage to the whole “Keep Austin Weird” motto in a Liberty Hill setting. Plus, from the outside of any of its three floors, sweeping views of the San Gabriel River just add to the awe.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin police sergeant suspended for not securing January crime scene

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin Police Department sergeant subjected to an internal affairs investigation regarding an event in January was suspended in July, according to officials. A July 12 memo from Police Chief Joseph Chacon stated that Homicide Sgt. Jesse Sanchez neglected his duty on a homicide case. Sanchez...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy