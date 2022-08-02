Local Car Club Hosting 19th-Annual Cruise in Amarillo

www.kgncnewsnow.com
Related
Dutch Bros to open east Amarillo location Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dutch Bros is set to open its newest location in Amarillo at 5 a.m. on Friday at 1600 Ross St, according to the business’s public relations team. Dutch Bros stated that it’s “stoked to continue to share the ‘Dutch Luv’ with the Amarillo community through outstanding customer service and delicious drinks.” […]
KFDA
‘It helps children not be quite as scared’: City of Borger hosts National Night Out
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First responders across the country are connecting with their neighborhoods tonight for National Night Out. The nation-wide event was started by The National Association of Town Watch back in 1984 and is held the first Tuesday in August. Several different entities from law enforcement to fire...
Myhighplains.com
AMA-CON Returns to Amarillo Civic Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a celebration of pop culture in Amarillo, and it’s back for the 2022 season. AMA-CON is happening August 6th and 7th at the Amarillo Civic Center with events happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., then Geek Prom from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
KFDA
APD: Missing elderly man located, returns home and is safe
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said the elderly man who went missing this morning has returned home and is safe. This morning, Amarillo Police Department had said 88-year-old Albert Willis Baker left his home on Duling Lane last night at around 9:30 p.m. He had been last seen on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDA
Amarillo City pools starting to close for the season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several pools across Amarillo will start closing for the season. South west and south east pools will be closing on August 8, this Sunday. The Thompson Pool Park says they will be closed this weekend after August 7. They will continue to be open on weekends...
Amarillo Insurance Agency Robbery Bonanza. Bank Robbery Next?
They say everything in life is a gateway to something else. Having a few drinks after work every day is a gateway to alcoholism. Playing cards online is a gateway to gambling addiction. So on and so forth, right?. So does that mean robbing insurance agencies at gunpoint is the...
KFDA
VIDEO: National Night Out in Borger
VIDEO: One-vehicle wreck closes traffic on Sundown between Soncy, Coulter. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors. VIDEO: Panhandle counties using Greenbelt Lake could get help in form of $18 million loan.
Update: Amarillo’s Roll Em Up Taquito is Ever So Near
I don't know that I have been more excited about an opening. I am not even for sure why. I love taquitos that may be part of it. Oh, but since Ruby Tequila's closed I have not been able to get my favorite. So forgive me if I overload your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing elderly person located
Update 9 p.m. According to a message from the Amarillo Police Department, the missing elderly man has returned home and is safe. Original AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for help in searching for a missing 88-year-old man, last seen early Wednesday morning. According to the police department, the man […]
German Shepherd Reuniting with Family 5-Years After Being Stolen
Every day on social media you read where a family has lost their beloved pet or had it stolen. Sometimes they are reunited and sometimes the outcome breaks your heart. However, one of the best things we can do as pet owners is to have our animals chipped. That chip helps them find their way home when they get lost.
Training For High Demand Jobs In High School? Maybe Here In Amarillo.
I remember back when I was in high school, one of the classes I took as an elective was home economics. Now, it's POSSIBLE I took that class because I figured there would be a lot of girls in it and I was looking for a girlfriend. I know, I stereotyped, that's bad. However, the class was surprisingly split.
Bubba’s 33 will host a school supply roundup
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday, Bubba’s 33 announced partnering with Carpet Tech for a school supply roundup from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on August 8 for all Northside schools. According to a Bubba’s 33 flyer, students who bring school supplies can receive a free burger or free pizza coupon for their next visit. Officials […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
When does school start? District dates and schedules on the High Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Although it can be bittersweet to say goodbye to summer break, the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the High Plains. When does school start in 2022? AMARILLO ISD – Tuesday, Aug. 16 CANYON ISD – […]
Traffic closed on Sundown due to overturned service vehicle
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— All traffic is reportedly closed on Sundown Lane between Soncy and Coulter while emergency responders deal with an overturned utility truck, according to a social media post from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office. Officials stated that one person has been taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Officials ask to use alternative […]
Oh, Say It’s So! Historic Herring Hotel To Be Restored
Am I the last person on earth who heard about this?! Someone has finally bought the old, abandoned Herring Hotel in Downtown Amarillo...and they're planning on restoring it to its former glory!. At least, that's what all the evidence points to. A friend of mine shared a link with a...
Amarillo to join other Texas cities in streaming lawsuit
DALLAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo, along with 24 other cities across the state of Texas, are expected to sue three major streaming entertainment platforms, alleging the platforms have failed to pay municipal franchise fees as far back as 2007. According to a news release from the city of Nacogdoches, Amarillo, as well […]
kgncnewsnow.com
City of Amarillo August Snapshot Highlights the Utility Billings Department
Members of the City of Amarillo Utility Billings Department, Left to Right: Frankie Taylor, Brianna Hernandez, Natalie Zavala, Amber Johnson and McKenzie Hampton // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. Each month the City of Amarillo recognizes individuals who go above and beyond in the name of public service...
KFDA
Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare celebrates ‘clear the shelter’ with adoption discounts
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is celebrating ‘clear the shelter’ this month for the first time since the pandemic. Clear the shelter is a national initiative and AAMW is excited to bring it back to Amarillo. “We are just celebrating the idea of getting...
abc7amarillo.com
Deadly crash: Man riding Harley on US 287 veers into center median, rolls 'numerous' times
CLAUDE, Texas (KVII) — A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a rollover crash. According to DPS, Gordon Elmore of Wichita Falls was riding his Harley Davidson Switchback on US 287. Around 9:25 a.m., his bike veered into the center median approximately seven miles east of Claude. The Harley rolled...
abc7amarillo.com
2 insurance agencies robbed at gunpoint, Amarillo police looking for at least 1 suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Two insurance agencies less than a mile from each other were robbed at gunpoint. The first armed robbery happened at 10:16 a.m. at Texas Insurance located at 1500 E. Amarillo Blvd. According to police, the suspect entered the business and pulled a gun on employees.
Comments / 0