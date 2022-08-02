Angelina County Sheriff's Office investigating death in Lufkin area

Read on www.cbs19.tv
Related
60-year-old Tatum man arrested after 4-hour standoff in Rusk County
TATUM, Texas (KETK) — A Tatum man was arrested by authorities with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office on Friday after a four-hour standoff. According to the sheriff’s office, the standoff was a result of an aggravated assault/aggravated robbery investigation, which also involved the Nacogdoches SWAT Team, Rusk County Precinct 2 Constable Matt Allison, Rusk County […]
Shelby County Sheriff's Office searching for ATM thieves
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 15, 2022, and isn't related to the current story. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help identify two individuals who were seen attempting to rob an ATM overnight. On the morning...
scttx.com
Sheriff's Department Seeks Attempted Robbery Suspects
August 5, 2022 - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating to subjects involved in an ATM burglary. At approximately 4:30 a.m. on August 5, 2022, two black males approached the ATM located at American State Bank on the Haslam strip in Joaquin. The subjects attempted to break into the machine. The subjects were driving a white Dodge Avenger with a black racing stripe on the hood and black pin striping on the sides. The vehicle has Texas plates.
KLTV
Affidavit: Nacogdoches man arrested for setting fires, badgering deputies
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies in Nacogdoches County have arrested a man for setting a series of fires in the woods and throwing trash can lids at cars, according to an affidavit. Enoc Morua Juarez, 34, was booked in the Nacogdoches County Jail on Aug. 3 and is being...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjas.com
Police investigating after gunshot victim shows up at local hospital
Jasper Police were busy late Wednesday afternoon investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting victim who showed up at the emergency room of Jasper Memorial Hospital. Police first said they believed that the victim of the shooting, 21 year old Jordan Bluitt had drove himself to the hospital. However, officers now believe Bluitt was brought to the hospital by an unknown individual.
‘How would you feel if I shot the place up’: Man arrested, accused of pointing pistol at East Texas store clerk
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Texarkana after a convenience store clerk told police he pointed a gun at her, and threatened to “shoot up” the store. Police said they were called to the store on the 1600 block of Robinson Road on July 29, but the man had already left. The […]
KLTV
Rusk County Sheriff gets approval for body camera bids
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez received approval to seek bids for software and body cameras at Thursday’s commissioners court meeting. He says the systems they currently have in place were not maintained well and unable to be updated. The sheriff’s office currently has five body cameras sitting on a shelf because they’re not usable, preventing the deputies from doing their jobs.
2 Crockett 19-year-olds arrested for suspected meth
CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Two Crockett 19-year-olds were arrested Tuesday morning on possession charges after officers said they found suspected meth while conducting a traffic stop. Officers said they found a loaded syringe with suspected meth and a clear baggie of suspected meth after obtaining probable cause to search a Dodge Durango during a traffic […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
Suspect involved in standoff with Cherokee County law enforcement identified
The fire marshal says the state pays for the deployment; it costs the City of Longview nothing. Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right now, they are at stage one which asks residents to voluntarily conserve water. Smith County judge...
ketk.com
Lufkin man arrested for about 1 pound of drugs, guns, stolen credit cards
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin police said they arrested a felon in possession of guns, drugs and credit cards that did not belong to him following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. Cory Penick, 41, of Lufkin, failed to properly use a turn signal in the 1700 block of...
KLTV
Guns, drugs, credit cards discovered during Lufkin traffic stop
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police arrested a felon allegedly in possession of guns, drugs, and credit cards that did not belong to him following a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of South First Street. Cory Penick, 41, of Lufkin, is charged with two counts of...
1 arrested after barricading himself inside residence, striking officer in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 30, 2022, and does not relate to the story. One man was arrested after police say he barricaded himself and hit an officer over the head in Cherokee County Monday afternoon. According to the Cherokee...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
Texas woman charged with holding 17 immigrants hostage in home
A Texas woman has been accused of holding 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home.
Rusk Police to establish ‘Safe Zones’
RUSK, Texas (KETK) – Rusk Police said they will be establishing Safe Zones each week starting Friday, and the first one Safe Zone will begin Friday at 5 a.m. for Euclid and Daniel Streets. Police said the zone, between Highway 69 and Highway 84, will be a major focus for officers next week for speeding […]
KTRE
Speed and alcohol believed to have caused deadly crash
One officer received non-life-threatening injuries when Paulk hit him over the head upon being found by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team. He was taken to the hospital, Sheriff Dickson said. |. Gilmer City Manager Greg Hutson has initiated the City of Gilmer’s drought contingency plan. And right...
ktoy1047.com
Arrest made in trail ride shooting
20-year-old Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius of Minden was arrested and charged with illegal use of a weapon. His bond is currently set at $150,000. Schools are getting ready for the 2022-23 school year across the Ark-La-Tex. Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is...
KLTV
Trinity County Jail cited for overcrowding, meals
GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - A state agency has added the Trinity County Jail to its non-compliant list. The notice of non-compliance lists two violations:. Jail was over capacity in multiple occupancy cells. Only two meals served in a 24-hour period. Sheriff Woody Wallace said it is time for a new...
300-acre wildfire in Polk County 60% contained
POLK COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on July 19, 2022. Update: The wildfire in Polk County is 60% contained. Crews and aviation resources continue to increase containment on the fire. Crews are working to contain a 300-acre wildfire in Polk County right now.
2 men wanted after ‘multiple’ shots fired in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two men are wanted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office after multiple shots were reported Thursday at a person and their home, officials said. Police said upon arrival to the scene, they identified 18-year-old Christian Monroe and 20-year-old Omarion Hamlett as the two who started a disturbance at the home. […]
CBS19
Tyler, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 0