Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old girl last seen in northwest Harris County

Houston police searching for missing 20-year-old woman
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating Zayda Falcon Gonzalez, 20. Gonzalez was last seen early Monday morning in the 5100 block of Airline Drive. Authorities said she left in an unknown direction. Gonzalez was last seen wearing black sweats, pink tank top, and had a large...
15, 16-year-old arrested for deadly shooting of another teen in east Harris County, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Officials have arrested two teenagers who they believe were involved in the deadly shooting of a another teen earlier this week. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the early hours of Monday morning in the 14600 block of Force Street.
2 teens charged in shooting death of 16-year-old found in vehicle in east Harris Co., sheriff says
The victim was shot and killed after visiting a friend, the sheriff said. Investigators believe the suspects knew the victim and had issues in the past.
15-year-old girl missing from southwest Houston
HOUSTON - Houston Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old girl who is missing from southwest Houston. Destiny Moncivaiz was last seen on Saturday, July 30, leaving the 7300 block of Ashcroft Dr. She was wearing a black top, camo shorts, and slides. Destiny is described as 5'5" tall and...
Missing 7-year-old found dead in washing machine inside Houston-area home
SPRING, Texas (CW39) — A boy that was missing for a few hours Thursday morning, was found dead inside a washing machine, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. After 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was missing for over two hours, authorities after 8 a.m. said on Twitter:
1 in custody after infant found dead at motel off Katy Freeway in west Houston
Investigators did not provide much information about the baby, including the exact age, gender, or relationship to the person in custody.
7 injured after teen suspects spotted shooting BB guns at people in Galveston, police says
GALVESTON – Galveston police are searching for multiple suspects who were seen driving around the Island and shooting BB guns at people, leaving seven injured. Authorities said the incident happened on Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. in four areas -- 44th Street and Avenue Q, 23rd Street and Avenue M, the crosswalk at 25th and Seawall and 31st Street and P 1/2 Street.
Suspect wanted after shooting robbery victim in SW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say is responsible for shooting a victim during a robbery in June. According to the Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers Houston, the shooting happened in the 9000 block of Beechnut Street around 9:42 p.m. on June 18. Police...
Update: Man with Alzheimer’s located, Houston police say
HOUSTON – A man reported missing in Houston has been located, Houston police said. Police offered no additional information. The Houston Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a man with Alzheimer’s who was reported missing. Raymond Ryans, 73, was last seen leaving the 8900 block Roos...
Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, HPD dealing with staffing shortages and recruitment
FORT BEND COUNTY – Law enforcement agencies across the state are dealing with staffing shortages, retention and recruitment. Back in April, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office had 48 vacant positions. In August, that number tripled. “I’m down over 120 in my office right now and it’s because...
Caught on camera: Men rob hairdresser at gunpoint in SE Houston
The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for aggravated robbery. On Thursday, June 22, at around 7:50 pm, the victim was temporarily operating her hair salon out of her residence at the 8100 block of Leonora, Houston police said. The woman...
FOUND: Missing Harris County teen found safe, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The 15-year-old Harris County girl who hasn't been spotted since Saturday has been found safe, according to deputies. Details on where the girl was found were not given. We will update this page with more details when provided. FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for...
Sheriff: 16-year-old boy found dead inside vehicle in E. Harris Co.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a vehicle Monday in the Cloverleaf area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It's unknown what led up to the shooting, but Gonzalez said the victim was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Force Street.
Murder suspect who violated bond conditions more than 3 dozen times, accused of shooting, wounding 17-year-old
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - "These are my personal journals that I write to my son each day to cope with what I'm going through," said Stacy Langhum. Her 18-year-old son, Deigo Langhum, will never read what she writes or hear her voice. Police say 18-year-old Corey Hodge killed Deigo, and...
Man charged with capital murder in northeast Houston store clerk's death arrested in Georgia
Police said surveillance video captured the 24-year-old suspect pulling out a gun and firing at the store clerk during an attempted robbery in March.
Investigation underway after infant death at motel in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after an infant was found dead at a motel in west Houston on Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to an urgent call at a motel located at 15101 Katy Freeway around 1:25 p.m. The infant was transported to the...
15- and 17-year-old injured in attempted murder-suicide at home in Spring, HCSO says
Officials said the 15-year-old was undergoing surgery, while the 17-year-old, who investigators believe fired the shots, is not expected to survive.
16-year-old found shot to death in driver’s seat of vehicle in east Harris County, sheriff says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a teen was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle Monday morning in east Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The discovery was made at 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Force Street. Gonzalez said...
Uber Driver Arrested One Month After Killing Texas Pastor
It was supposed to be just another day for Ronald Mouton Sr, a pastor at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. However, it ended in tragedy after an argument with an Uber driver, Deshawn Longmire, 23 on June 24. As Meaww reported, Mouton was shot and killed by Longmire at a stop light in Houston, Texas, according to witnesses. However, he wasn’t arrested until July 30th.
19-year-old found dead inside Pearland home after reports of gunshots in area, police say
Neighbors told ABC13 they heard what sounded like six gunshots go off. The 19-year-old was living with his grandparents, who happen to be out of town, authorities said.
