In Flames Shares Dark New Song & Lyric Video “The Great Deceiver”

Popculture
Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour
Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
Whitmer Thomas Announces Tour and New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Rigamarole”: Watch
Whitmer Thomas has announced his new album, The Older I Get the Funnier I Was, with a new video for the lead single “Rigamarole.” The album is due out October 21 via Hardly Art. “Rigamarole” features Jay Som’s Melina Duterte (who also produced the album), Al Menne of Great Grandpa, Christian Lee Hutson, and Harrison Whitford, who plays guitar in Phoebe Bridgers’ touring band. Below, check out the video for “Rigamarole,” as well as Thomas’ upcoming tour dates with Al Menne.
DaniLeigh Announces ‘4 Velour’ Tour, First Headlining Run of the U.S.
DaniLeigh, fresh off her new EP, MY SIDE, now announces the “4 Velour” Tour, her first major headlining tour of the U.S. The five-week, 21-city “4 Velour” Tour will begin on September 9 at the Observatory in Santa Ana, California, and conclude on October 13 with a homecoming performance at the Novo in Los Angeles.
Hatebreed Announce ’20 Years of Perseverance’ Fall Tour With Bodysnatcher + Dying Wish
Hatebreed have announced that they're going on tour this fall with Bodysnatcher and Dying Wish.These dates will be part of the band's special '20 Years of Perseverance' U.S. tour. Hatebreed are celebrating their album Perseverance's 20th anniversary with a headlining tour. They're jumping from their summer 'Weight of the False...
Lamb of God’s ‘Omens’ Title Track Isn’t as Ominous as It Sounds
Lamb of God have unleashed the song "Omens." It's the blistering title track from the band's upcoming studio album. A music video accompanied it on Thursday (July 28). But Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe differentiated in a statement between real omens — or just ominous events — and the choices we make for ourselves, imbuing the track with what could be taken as a personal exhortation on how to view the world.
Watch the video for U.S. Girls’ “So Typically Now”
Until today, it had been almost 20 months since Toronto-based singer-songwriter-producer Meg Remy released her most recent single as U.S. Girls — a Santa Clause diss track featuring Rich Morel — and nearly two-and-a-half years since the arrival of Heavy Light, her seventh studio album under the misleading moniker. The wait ended this afternoon, when Remy dropped a new track titled “So Typically Now” alongside a sleek, self-directed music video.
The 20 best rock songs right now
Not much is known about Blondshell right now bar the two singles 24-year-old Sabrina Teitelbaum has put out under the name this year. “Kiss City,” which follows June’s “Olympus,” is full of tension and release. The song crackles with the air of a good secret as Teitelbaum confesses her sexual desires before stepping back and declaring herself “adjacent to a lot of love” before things get too real. It’s hard not to want to hear more of what she has to say.
Steve Lacy Announces 2022 Tour
Steve Lacy has announced the Give You the World Tour. The North American dates behind his new album Gemini Rights take place this fall, kicking off in the midwest before closing out in Los Angeles. Find those dates and ticket information below. All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected...
OFF! share new single ‘War Above Los Angeles’, detail new album and North American tour
Hardcore punk supergroup OFF! – which features ex-members of Black Flag and Burning Brides – have announced their long-awaited third album, ‘Free LSD’, with the first single ready to stream right now. Titled ‘War Above Los Angeles’, the new single carries a wild science-fiction narrative, and...
Bush Unveil Thunderous ‘More Than Machines,’ Reveal Details for Ninth Studio Album
Happy hump day, which is getting off to a rocking start this morning with "More Than Machines," the brand new track from Bush. And as you might expect, with the arrival of a new song means an album will soon follow. The group is also announcing that their ninth studio album, titled The Art of Survival, is now on track for an Oct. 7 release through BMG.
Whitmer Thomas – “Rigamarole” (Prod. Jay Som)
The comedian Whitmer Thomas has been putting out music of his own for a while now, and he’s struck up a creative partnership with Jay Som’s Melina Duterte, who produced his Can’t Believe You’re Happy Here EP that came out earlier this year. Today, Thomas is announcing a new full-length album, The Older I Get The Funnier I Was, which was also produced by Duterte. The LP also features contributions from Great Grandpa’s Al Menne, Christian Lee Hutson, and Harrison Whitford. Lead single “Rigamarole” is punchy and bright and Thomas sounds a bit like Conor Oberst on it.
‘Gone Insane': Metallica Release Performance of ‘The Memory Remains’ at Lollapalooza
"[There are] a little more opinionated responses on these last couple of records," James Hetfield told MTV's Chris Connelly in a 1997 interview about Load, the "Black Album" and Reload. "It's either 'I hate it' or 'I love it,' which is how I think it should kind of be. We're not meant to be background music while you're driving."
Flea trolls Golden State Warriors fans at Red Hot Chili Peppers' SF Bay Area show
The only boos of the night came during the encore.
