Man charged with arson following Fayetteville motel fire

Before councilwoman leaves, Yvonne Kinston makes several requestsHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville council members proposes city retirement planHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Fayetteville native is part of Navy warfare exerciseHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
New opportunity arrives for Fayetteville's Reservists, spousesHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
I Love My Community Cookout & Giveaway Partners with Black BBQ Cook OffThe L3 BrandFayetteville, NC
cbs17
Pedestrian killed by car in Fayetteville identified
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian that was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Fayetteville has been identified by police as 52-year-old David Lamont Mills. The driver of the vehicle has also been identified as Sharn Furseth, 65. Furseth was not injured in the crash and...
WMBF
Robeson County deputies investigating pair of shootings
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are investigating a pair of separate shootings that happened Wednesday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the first incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton, while the second happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Wilcox Road and Barker Ten Mile Road in St. Pauls.
1 arrested; Cumberland County motel fire now investigated as arson attack
The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says the hotel that caught fire in Fayetteville Saturday morning is now being investigated as an arson attack.
52-year-old Fayetteville man killed walking along Ramsey Street
Fayetteville, N.C. — A 52-year-old man was killed over the weekend while crossing Ramsey Street in Fayetteville. David Lamont Mills, from Fayetteville, was killed near Peace Street on Saturday around 9 p.m., according to the Fayetteville Police Department. His family has been notified of his death. The driver who...
WRAL
Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved. Wayne County Sheriff Larry M. Pierce answers questions about the events that led to the shooting of...
cbs17
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—One person is dead, and another person is seriously injured after a shooting in Fayetteville, according to police. This happened around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Travelodge in the 2000 block of Cedar Creek Road. Officers said they were responding to a reported shooting. When they arrived,...
sandhillssentinel.com
Pair facing drug charges after traffic stop in Eagle Springs
Two people were placed at the Moore County Detention Center under $2,500 secured bonds after being arrested on drug charges, announced Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news statement. “On August 2, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 100 block of...
North Carolina troopers trying to solve 2 deadly hit-and-run cases in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities are looking for answers after two deadly hit-and-run incidents involving pedestrians in Robeson County, including one that happened more than a year ago. Lennon Junior Coe of Lumber Bridge was hit and killed on July 27 on Carolina Church Road, while Carolyn Locklear of Red Springs died […]
wfxb.com
Firefighters Battle Fire in Lumberton
Crews with the Lumberton City Fire Department were called to the scene of a structure fire yesterday. The blaze was reported at the Old Village Station on Roberts Avenue around 6:30 p.m. According to community members, the roof had partially collapsed. The Raft Swamp Fire Department also helped at the scene. More information is expected at a later date.
Richmond County deputy reportedly finds meth in floorboard
HAMLET — An Ellerbe man is facing drug charges following an early morning traffic stop. Around 3:45 Tuesday morning, a deputy patrolling N.C. 177 near the U.S. 74 Bypass saw a vehicle with one occupant parked on the on-ramp, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Man suspected of killing Wayne deputy, wounding 2 others in standoff had 2 previous arrests: records
The man suspected of fatally shooting a Wayne County deputy and wounding two others in a standoff before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound was cited for two misdemeanors during the past two years, records show.
WECT
Lumberton man arrested for stealing truck after police chase
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer from Whiteville on Tuesday, August 2. Per a Whiteville Police Department release, a call alerted them to the theft of the truck from a parking lot at 1:04 p.m. Just five minutes later, a Wilmington police officer spotted the truck on Madison Street and attempted to stop it.
1 shot outside of Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was minorly injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside of Lumberton, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Lovette Road. Further information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
North Carolina deputy dies after being shot in standoff
A Wayne County deputy has died after being shot in a standoff on Monday, according to officials.
jocoreport.com
Tips Lead To Arrest Of Mother And Daughter
CORINTH HOLDERS – A mother and daughter in Johnston County are facing charges after tips led authorities to them. On July 21, 2022, the Johnston County Report posted a surveillance photo from the Dollar General at 4207 NC Highway 231, across from Corinth Holders Elementary School, of two women who reportedly stole a purse mistakenly left in a shopping cart by a customer.
Pair accused of trafficking meth from East Rockingham home
ROCKINGHAM — Two men are facing multiple charges following a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigation of drug activity in East Rockingham. According to a press release, investigators had received multiple complaints about drug activity at Hickory Street home. On Friday, the RCSO Community Impact Team — with help...
North Carolina police department offering ‘get out of jail free’ cards
The Fayetteville Police Department is always hoping criminals turn themselves in, and this Thursday and Friday it may get its wish.
WRAL
Police investigate deadly shooting in parking lot of Fayetteville motel
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police investigate deadly shooting in parking lot of Fayetteville motel. Two people were shot in the parking lot of a Fayetteville motel early Wednesday morning....
Kenly police officers hand in badges, uniforms two weeks after tendering resignations
Four full-time Kenly police officers and long-time Police Chief Josh Gibson fulfilled the resignations they put in two weeks ago. An investigation into their allegations continues.
60-year-old NC man trying to refuel van is hit and killed on Virginia bridge, cops say
He had run out of fuel before the crash, officials said.
