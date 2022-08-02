Newsom declares state of emergency in CA for monkeypox, plans to amp up response

Officials announced that two of California’s wolf packs have each produced litters this year, adding to the species’ continued growth in the state. The Lassen pack, located in Lassen and Plumas counties in northeastern California, produced five pups, while the Whaleback pack, which is mostly in Siskiyou County in Northern California, had at least six pups, according to a report published Tuesday by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.

