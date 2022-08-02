Newsom declares state of emergency in CA for monkeypox, plans to amp up response

nypressnews.com
California welcomes 11 new pups to wolf pack families
Officials announced that two of California’s wolf packs have each produced litters this year, adding to the species’ continued growth in the state. The Lassen pack, located in Lassen and Plumas counties in northeastern California, produced five pups, while the Whaleback pack, which is mostly in Siskiyou County in Northern California, had at least six pups, according to a report published Tuesday by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Geico closes all California locations, lays off more than 100
Geico is no longer offering in-person locations to purchase car and homeowners insurance in California, the company’s website shows. The American insurance giant, which until recently had locations across Los Angeles, including a branch that opened in Burbank just last year, now lists zero available agents in California. The...
Deadly California wildfire explodes in size
The McKinney fire in California has become the largest wildfire in the state this year. In only 48 hours, it grew to more than 55,000 acres. Some residents said they saw trees explode into flames. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
Gov. Hochul: judges need better understanding of current N.Y. bail laws
ALBANY — Gov. Hochul pushed back on criticism of New York’s cashless bail system Wednesday, calling out judges and prosecutors for not following the law. The governor was asked during an unrelated presser about Mayor Adams’ repeated calls to overhaul the state’s bail reforms and whether she is considering his call to allow judges to weigh “dangerousness” when deciding to detain someone pretrial.
Houston teen uses body-shaming tweet by Florida Republican to raise money for abortion rights groups
HOUSTON — A Houston area 19-year-old is in the national spotlight after she stood up to a Republican congressman from Florida who body-shamed her on Twitter last week. Olivia Julianna didn’t isn’t backing down in a Twitter war with Rep. Matt Gaetz. Instead, she helped raise millions of dollars for women’s reproductive rights funds.
The roads where WA motorists fear driving the most
WA’s riskiest roads have been revealed, with Farrall Road in Midvale — the scene of a horrific accident where a 15-year-old boy was killed as he waited to cross the road — topping the list. SEE THE FULL LIST. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and Whatsapp.
Dramatic video shows Kentucky rescue crews save family of 5 trapped in attic during flooding
Rescue crews in Kentucky saved five people trapped inside an attic as floodwaters nearly submerged homes following catastrophic flooding in the eastern part of the state last week. As rescue operations continue in eastern Kentucky communities, Wolfe County Search and Rescue shared video of one such operation over the weekend.
Remains of soldiers unearthed at Revolutionary War battle site in New Jersey:
Researchers believe they have uncovered in a mass grave in New Jersey the remains of as many as 12 Hessian soldiers who fought during the Revolutionary War, officials announced Tuesday. The remains, found at the site of Fort Mercer and the 1777 Battle of Red Bank, rested for 245 years...
11-year-old New Jersey girl honored for memorizing the Quran
PERTH AMBOY, N.J. — There was a celebration of faith and accomplishment for a young girl in the Garden State. Safoorah Ali was honored Monday night for memorizing the Quran. The 11-year-old started on her efforts about four years ago. During the pandemic she couldn’t have the help of a teacher, so her family stepped in.
