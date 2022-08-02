ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Report: Astros Looking to Add Tigers' Soto

By Ben Silver
Inside The Astros
Inside The Astros
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ck7JD_0h1Aw94q00

The Houston Astros aren't done making moves. Now they're reportedly looking to acquire Detroit Tigers' reliever Gregory Soto.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Houston Astros aren't done. Even though they've already made two major splashes in Trey Mancini and Christian Vázquez, Houston is still searching to bolster their bullpen.

According to Brian McTaggert of MLB.com , the Astros have been "fixated" on Gregory Soto. He's probably not the Soto Houstonians were hoping for, but he's certainley an upgrade over most of the Astros' bullpen.

Soto sports an ERA of 3.03 over the last two season in 98 innings. 2022 though has been especially electric for the 27-year-old Dominican. He's surrendered but one home run and cut down on his rather severe walk-rate. It's fallen 4.2 percent since 2021.

Under team control through 2025, Soto won't come cheap as one of the American League's elite relievers, but there's few better than him right now.

His arsenal includes a sinker, a slider and a fastball that tops out at 101 mph. The Detroit Tigers will be hesitant to trade such a controllable asset, but it could be the move that brings Houston over the top.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Report: Red Sox Acquire Tommy Pham From Reds
  2. Report: Astros Acquire Christian Vázquez in Trade with Red Sox
  3. Astros Place Bregman on Paternity List, Recall Taylor Jones
  4. Report: Astros Acquire Mancini in Trade from Orioles
  5. Report: Siri Headed to Rays in Mancini Three-Team Deal
  6. Center Fielders Astros Should Consider Not Named Bryan Reynolds
  7. Report: Padres Acquire Hader in Trade from Brewers
  8. Astros Prospect Dirden Over Deserving of Triple-A Promotion
  9. Report: Yankees Acquire Scott Effross from Cubs
  10. Astros Trade Deadline Rumor/Deal Tracker

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: Yankees, Cubs Have Agreed To Trade

The New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a notable trade. While it's not the blockbuster move some fans are waiting on, it's still a significant one. New York has acquired right-handed relief pitcher Scott Effross from the Chicago Cubs. Jack Curry of YES first reported...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade

A little more than a year after acquiring Joey Gallo in a deal before the MLB trade deadline, the New York Yankees shipped off their disappointing outfielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league right-hander Clayton Beeter on Tuesday. Gallo struggled mightily during his tenure in New York, notching a paltry .159 […] The post Aaron Boone’s message to Joey Gallo after Yankees-Dodgers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox star JD Martinez reveals most bizarre part of Christian Vazquez trade to Astros

The Boston Red Sox made a couple of trades prior to Monday’s showdown against the Houston Astros. Among the deals included the decision to offload Christian Vazquez to Houston, making for a bit of an awkward exit on Monday. In fact, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI, the Red Sox’s (now former) catcher had just finished up going through hitters meetings with the club when the trade was made official, prompting a confused response from JD Martinez.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
ClutchPoints

Xander Bogaerts’ fiery response to Christian Vazquez trade should worry Red Sox fans

The Boston Red Sox have had a confusing trade deadline, to say the least. After Chaim Bloom started pulling the trigger on some trades, the direction the Red Sox are headed was made even less clear, prompting a brutally honest response from shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Amid the flurry of activity in Boston, Bogaerts couldn’t hide […] The post Xander Bogaerts’ fiery response to Christian Vazquez trade should worry Red Sox fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Joey Gallo gave heartbreaking interview about struggles with Yankees

Joey Gallo is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which comes as a big relief for him. Gallo and Joely Rodriguez were acquired by the New York Yankees at last year’s trade deadline for four prospects. Gallo had spent his entire career with Texas, whose fans he said understood that he was a low-average, big-power, high-strikeout player. But with the Yankees, Gallo’s average dropped even more, and so did his power.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros

The Boston Red Sox are moving on from catcher Christian Vazquez, who the team is sending to the Houston Astros in a move just ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Christian Vazquez spent quite some time with the Red Sox. He started his career in the majors back in 2014 in Red Sox threads […] The post The heart-wrenching Red Sox scene following Christian Vazquez trade to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gregory Soto
Person
Christian Vázquez
ClutchPoints

‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals

The New York Yankees pulled off a stunning trade deadline swap with the St. Louis Cardinals that saw Jordan Montgomery head to the NL Central contenders in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader. While the trade has drawn mixed reactions from fans, Montgomery himself was clearly struggling to come to terms with the Yankees’ decision […] The post ‘This is my family’: Jordan Montgomery drops truth bomb after Yankees traded him to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Joey Gallo trade to Dodgers draws hilarious reactions from Yankees fans

The New York Yankees agreed to deal struggling outfielder Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Tuesday. Gallo had a brutal tenure with the Yankees, posting a .159 batting average and .660 OPS in 140 career games with the Yankees. As such, no one was happier to see him go than New York fans. Yankees fans took to Twitter after the news of the Gallo trade. Needless to say, there were some hilarious reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Noah Syndergaard’s reaction to Phillies trade goes viral

Noah Syndergaard is headed to the Philadelphia Phillies, and he may have to make amends with the Phillie Phanatic upon his arrival. The Los Angeles Angels traded Syndergaard to the Phillies on Tuesday for outfielder Mickey Moniak and Single-A outfielder Jadiel Sanchez. Syndergaard signed a one-year, $21 million deal with the Angels during the offseason.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#Yankees#Dominican#The American League#The Detroit Tigers#Red Sox Acquire#Reds Report#Red Sox Astros Place#Paternity List
ClutchPoints

1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make the Astros World Series favorites

The Houston Astros are once again among the teams leading the pack in the MLB this season. They currently have a 67-36 record, which is the second best in the American League and third best in the majors. They have a comfortable 12 game lead atop the AL West, and are going to be competing with the New York Yankees for the top seed in the AL throughout the final two months of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
ClutchPoints

Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros

The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever

The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Inside The Astros

Inside The Astros

Houston, TX
339
Followers
141
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheAstros brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Astros.

 https://www.si.com/mlb/astros

Comments / 0

Community Policy