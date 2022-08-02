Report: Astros Looking to Add Tigers' Soto

The Houston Astros aren't done making moves. Now they're reportedly looking to acquire Detroit Tigers' reliever Gregory Soto.

The Houston Astros aren't done. Even though they've already made two major splashes in Trey Mancini and Christian Vázquez, Houston is still searching to bolster their bullpen.

According to Brian McTaggert of MLB.com , the Astros have been "fixated" on Gregory Soto. He's probably not the Soto Houstonians were hoping for, but he's certainley an upgrade over most of the Astros' bullpen.

Soto sports an ERA of 3.03 over the last two season in 98 innings. 2022 though has been especially electric for the 27-year-old Dominican. He's surrendered but one home run and cut down on his rather severe walk-rate. It's fallen 4.2 percent since 2021.

Under team control through 2025, Soto won't come cheap as one of the American League's elite relievers, but there's few better than him right now.

His arsenal includes a sinker, a slider and a fastball that tops out at 101 mph. The Detroit Tigers will be hesitant to trade such a controllable asset, but it could be the move that brings Houston over the top.

