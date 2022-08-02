Woman finds kittens abandoned on side of road in Southington

www.wfsb.com
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
First Lady Jill Biden heckled in front of a Connecticut ice cream shopCheryl E Preston
Connecticut state police warn public to keep children, pets out of hot cars
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — With the recent hot weather spell, it's a good reminder to keep pets and children out of hot cars, and for anyone who may witness anyone left in a hot car in distress, a Good Samaritan Law can help save their life. It only takes about...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Keeping cool on a hot day on the CT shoreline
An East Hampton woman is facing 20 charges of animal cruelty after police say she beat and tortured several horses at a farm in Portland. ANSWER DESK: Is Hartford seeing more violence so far this year?. Hartford's homicide total this year now up to 23 after...
Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford, Connecticut home multiple times in 1 week
The bear went through the stuff in their kitchen, rummaged through the refrigerator in their garage, and broke a screen door several times in one week.
Eyewitness News
People head to CT parks and beaches to beat the heat Wednesday
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The beach has been packed all day Wednesday. But first, Eyewitness News stopped by the Brownstown Quarry in Portland. “It’s really fun, you can do whatever you want. There are a lot of options. And there’s a lot of people that you can meet too,” said Sophia Badolato of New Britain.
Eyewitness News
Portland horse trainer faces 20 charges of animal cruelty
ANSWER DESK: Is Hartford seeing more violence so far this year?. Hartford’s homicide total this year now up to 23 after a man was killed this week.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Heat impacting business at Waterbury restaurants
NBC Connecticut
Hawk Rescued After Fishing Hook Was Stuck in Wing in Newington
A fishing hook was stuck in a hawk’s wing in Newington over the weekend and Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police rescued the animal and brought it to an animal rehabilitation center to recover. Environmental Conservation Police said the Cooper's hawk was at the Mill Park pond and wardens responded,...
WTNH.com
Recent Hamden grad dies in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 2022 Hamden High School graduate died in a crash in New Haven. Officers responded to a single-car crash on Orchard Street, between Munson and Henry streets, around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. They found the driver, Elias Hnini, unresponsive. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.
VIDEO: Bear caught swimming in Suffield resident’s backyard pond
A woman caught a bear taking a dip in her backyard pond.
Connecticut couple marries in New London NICU
NEW LONDON, Conn. — It's not unusual for folks to get married on a weekday, but it's not often you hear about the wedding being held inside of a neonatal intensive care unit. Grier Stanley and Jason Barnwell were due to be married on April 30 but, "Drue had...
Eyewitness News
Sunflower maze at Lyman Orchards open for 16th season
MIDDLEFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Lyman Orchards is celebrating 16 years of their “a-maze-ing” collection of sunflowers. This year’s theme of the iconic sunflower maze is a recognizable character, Daniel Tiger, and some of the proceeds go to support a great cause. Traditionally, getting lost isn’t something you...
Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022
Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
Eyewitness News
What you can do if you see a dog in a hot car
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut is expecting to get temperatures in the 90s over the next couple of days. Officials are urging people to take care of their pets over the coming days. This is something that Brandon Zawadski keeps in mind when he is out on the job with...
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: West Hartford bear in a home, cat eats corn, dog birthday party
Channel 3's Lorin Richardson has more on an alert for dangerous heat and humidity later this week. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: Back-to-school health guidance revealed by DPH this morning. Updated: 4 hours ago. Public health officials unveiled their back-to-school guidance for the 2022-2023 academic year. 3...
Intense Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford home
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home. The homeowner came face to Face Sunday afternoon with a black bear inside his home on Walker Lane. “I wasn’t scared. I was just mad. I don’t know why I was mad, I was […]
Eyewitness News
Waterbury restaurants preparing to stay cool during heat wave
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Restaurants in the Brass City are preparing to keep their outdoor diners cool. While the patio at D’Amelio’s has all the shade you could need, it doesn’t have fans or a misting system in place. When it’s hot, they do more rounds...
North Haven’s “The Only Game in Town” to close
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A family fun center in North Haven is going out of business. “The only game in town” will close forever on September 11th. The business has been around for 36 years offering go-karts, mini golf, a driving range and an arcade.Anyone with gift cards rain checks or vouchers is urged […]
Cicada Killer Wasps Dig In & Take Up Residence in New Fairfield Front Yard
Cicada killer wasps moved into my neighborhood for the third summer in a row, specifically along my walkway in New Fairfield. These giant scary-looking wasps average two inches in length and can be intimidating. But, I can walk down our walkway without getting stung as they fly around me. Look at my photo gallery for the story behind these cicada killers.
Car lands on vehicles in CT parking lot
Emergency crews responded to a strange crash in Connecticut Monday afternoon.
‘Truly remarkable.’ Mission to find missing dog from Shelton unites thousands in CT and beyond
Jason Petrini, of Shelton, was in Europe when he got a panicked call from the pet sitter: Louie, Petrini’s 5-year-old pit bull, had escaped from the house on Waverly Road. Petrini immediately cut his trip short.
