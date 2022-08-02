ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Library box destroyed by fire

By Courtney Ward
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Little Free Library box in Albany went up in flames over the weekend. The box is located at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and VanBuren Street.

The box and all the books inside were destroyed. The fire department said it did not get a call for a fire in that area over the weekend.

NEWS10 is working to learn more.

Discovering Saratoga: Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the Saratoga Corinth and Hudson Railway, it’s not about the destination, but the journey! Since their grand opening in May, the new scenic train adventure in Corinth has been on a roll. “People love it! The word is quickly spreading, the trains are full on weekends, we have families […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
