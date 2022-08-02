Tony Hawk’s mission to get kids skateboarding in Detroit is paying off

www.clickondetroit.com
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel Maven
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
Detroit News
Saginaw native who wanted to be a Temptation as a kid now stars in musical
Harrell Holmes Jr., a Saginaw native starring in the touring production of "Ain't Too Proud," which arrives Tuesday at the Detroit Opera House, had never done a musical but when the chance arose to join the Tony Award-winning musical about the Temptations, he jumped at it. And for good reason....
How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention
Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
Time Says Detroit is One of the Greatest Places in the World
Time asked its correspondents and contributors for nominations “on the greatest places in the world” and Detroit, Michigan made the list. The post Time Says Detroit is One of the Greatest Places in the World appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
The Oldest Aquarium in Michigan Turns 118 Years Old This Month
The Belle Isle Aquarium in Detroit is not only the oldest aquarium in Michigan, it's also the oldest aquarium in the United States. This historic building officially opened its doors on August 18, 1904. The aquarium turns 118 years old this month and is still operating today. The Belle Isle...
wrif.com
New Michigan Vernors Flavor is Finally Available – And It’s for Locals Only
If you’re a Michigan native and have never tasted Vernors, well, then I’m just going to have to take your Michigander card away. Sorry, but you have to taste Vernors as a Michigander, or else you just aren’t the real deal. Now, Vernors has finally released its...
hourdetroit.com
The 10 Best New Restaurants in Metro Detroit
When Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere set out to open an East African restaurant in Detroit, “we didn’t know what we were doing,” says Mamba, who worked in sales and marketing, while Nijimbere was a human rights worker. Though the refugees from Burundi were navigating the same bureaucracy and complicated systems that go with opening a restaurant that other owners encounter, an added challenge was they didn’t see many refugee-led restaurants that not only served the food of their homeland but provided opportunities for people who looked like them.
MetroTimes
Imani Ma'at turns Playground Detroit into ritual space in new exhibit
Thick drum beats fill the air as Imani Ma’at draws her ancestors out of the spirit realm and into Playground Detroit on a Friday evening. She whirls around the room, braids whipping through the air as if she is speaking to the photos on the wall with every movement of her body. At any time, audience members are welcome to join the improvised dance to honor the Detroit-based artist’s late father.
MetroTimes
Detroit’s The Whitney launches limited-time seafood boil
The Whitney restaurant in Detroit is joining the trendy seafood boil craze this summer. For a limited time, the upscale restaurant is offering what it calls the Canfield Seafood Boil. The item costs $49.95 and includes crab legs, jumbo shrimp, mussels, and littleneck clams. It also comes with Yukon Gold...
deadlinedetroit.com
A Slice of Local History: Detroit's 'Freaky Deaky' Disco Dance in the 70s Led To Jealous-Lover Killings
Bless the Detroit Free Press for digging up a 1970s article on the "Freaky Deaky" dance that swept Detroit at the time. On Sunday, the Freep republished an edited version of the 1978 article which talks about the disco dance "which has swept the local clubs, has been implicated in at least three jealous-lover killings and has prompted a Detroit city councilman to ponder banning the moves." Many believe the dance started in New York.
Detroit-based barbecue joint Bert's Marketplace now has a stand at Comerica Park
Sniff the air at Comerica Park during game days and special events and you might get a whiff of the signature barbecue of a well-known Eastern Market joint. A single weekend pop-up of tasty barbecue in June at Comerica Park from the legendary Bert's Marketplace appears to have been a hit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
MetroTimes
The Real Boss brings bites of Argentina in Southwest Detroit
Southwest Detroit’s The Real Boss food truck scores some points for conceptual originality by trading in the cuisines of two souths: The American south and South America — or, more specifically, Argentina. Don’t think I’ve previously encountered a menu like this. It’s a product of father...
MetroTimes
All the pretty people we saw at Polo and Pretty Women at the Detroit Polo Club
On Sunday, polo fans gathered for the 2nd Annual Polo and Pretty Women event at the Detroit Polo Club in Howell. Hosted by Dave's Community Choice Development Corporation, this charity event featured an elite Polo Match, a fashion show featuring several of Detroit's up and coming designers, and a day party.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022: What Thaneder’s victory means for Black representation in Congress in Detroit
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. The City of Detroit will likely not have a Black member of the U.S. House for the first time in nearly 70 years. State Rep. Shri Thanedar won Michigan’s 13th Congressional District Democratic primary Tuesday, topping a field of nine candidates. The 13th includes the Grosse Pointes, the eastern part of Detroit and several Downriver suburbs. The last time Detroit was without a Black representative in Congress was in 1955. That’s when Charles Diggs Jr. took office. He was joined in Congress in 1965 by John Conyers, who retained his congressional seat for more than 50 years. Results from Tuesday’s election show Thanedar, an immigrant from India, defeating State Rep. Adam Hollier and attorney Portia Roberson. Detroit’s population is about 80% Black. All of the other candidates in the primary were Black. Thanedar will take on Republican Martell Bivings in the November general election.
Riding his bike to downtown Detroit office opened his eyes to jarring sights
The famous “Find it Fast Yellow Pages” sign no longer sits atop the stately building at 882 Oakman Boulevard in the Pilgrim Village neighborhood on Detroit's west side. But just as that iconic sign was an enduring symbol of the former Michigan Bell’s telephone service, the location remains synonymous with service today thanks to the Neighborhood Service Organization (NSO), which is headquartered in what is now called the NSO-Bell Building.
Richmond Resident Appears To Have Captured Black Panther On Video
Okay, just so we're clear here, there SHOULDN'T be panthers living in Michigan. Every once in a while we will get camera footage that shows a cougar being spotted, but never a panther. That being said, there's a very convincing video making its way around Facebook that came from someone's outside camera near Richmond which appears to have captured a rather large cat cutting through their yard. From the size, it doesn't appear to be a house cat, although some claim it to be a domestic cat. Even so...this would be one huge domestic cat:
Missing Detroit Teen Autumn Allen Found Safe, Mother Speaks Out
(CBS DETROIT) – If you see something, say something. That’s what a Detroit mother wants the community to know. She says the eyes and ears of the public led to her daughter’s safe return. “Ya’ll just saved a life, ya’ll just helped save my daughter’s life,” said Rosia Allen. She says she feels like she just woke up from her worse nightmare. Sunday her daughter Autumn Allen went to a party with friends, but when she returned home, something was off. “She was real slow to talking and slow to like kind of comprehending things,” Rosia said. When Rosia went to check on her, Autumn was gone. Surveillance video...
fox2detroit.com
Two Melvindale teens shot in drive-by at party thankful to be alive
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two teen girls were shot at a party on Detroit's west side amid last weekend's wave of violence across the city. Luckily they are expected to recover. "They’re just thanking god that they are okay," said mom Tamika Redmond. And they’re not the only ones:...
