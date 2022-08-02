Medina City Schools hires new administrators for 2022-23 school year

www.cleveland.com
Parma City Schools community discusses honoring soon-to-be-closed buildings
PARMA, Ohio -- Now that the Parma City School District has officially decided to close Parma High School, Parma Park Elementary School and Renwood Elementary School after the 2022-2023 school year, the district is planning on celebrating the buildings. Under the banner of “Honoring Our Past, Envisioning Our Future,” the...
Solon Schools announces 2022-23 policy for free and reduced-price meals
SOLON, Ohio -- The Solon City School District has announced its 2022-23 policy for free and reduced-price meals for students unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. Each school office and the central office has a copy of the...
Lyndhurst Police Foundation bestows scholarships on high school graduates
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- The recently formed Lyndhurst Police Foundation has awarded its first scholarships to recently graduated students from three area high schools. Lyndhurst police Lt. Det. Michael Scipione, along with Police Chief Patrick Rhode, awarded the scholarships Tuesday (Aug. 2) during the city’s National Night Out first responders recognition evening at Lyndhurst Park.
Ohio Department of Health awards $7 million to 26 community organizations
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The Ohio Department of Health has awarded $6.89 million to 26 community-based organizations with the goal of supporting projects that improve the health and lives of residents in Ohio Health Improvement Zones. Ohio Health Improvement Zones are neighborhoods ODH has identified as dealing with socioeconomic and demographic...
Cleveland Heights council returns from July recess to a chamber full of concerns
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- In their first meeting after the July recess, City Council returned to a long list of concerns voiced by residents. Grievances ranged from deer and mice invasions to supply chain issues for extra refuse carts to American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to a local Airbnb that has been no vacation for neighbors.
nypressnews.com
Some College, No Degree Get Another Chance in Northeast Ohio
For roughly 15,000 stopped out postsecondary students in northeast Ohio, institutional debt, acquired through unpaid tuition, or parking tickets, or student fees, has kept them from accessing their transcripts to re-enroll at a university. Now, those 15,000 individuals will get another chance at completing their degree. The Ohio College Comeback...
Cuyahoga County announces $2 million in small business grants: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County will be spending $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to support local small businesses. The Cuyahoga County Small Business Stimulus Grant Program, approved during a Tuesday county council meeting, would provide grants of up to $50,000 for local businesses that have fewer than 50 employees.
whbc.com
2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Performance Center Stands Out
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It reaches as high as the very top of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The dome-covered Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village, set to host a lot of parties this weekend. All of the parties for this year’s...
Strongsville Schools to add safety, security measures after school shooting in Uvalde
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An adult will supervise each door used during morning pupil arrival and afternoon dismissal in every Strongsville City Schools building this fall. Also, the school district, working with city police, will consider adding security and safety training provided by the State of Ohio and Cuyahoga County, finalize communication procedures used during school threats and ensure that all room numbers are clearly posted.
North Olmsted school levy would hurt those on fixed incomes
North Olmsted’s Board of Education has again decided to place the 7.8-mill operating levy on the Nov. 8 ballot. They tout all the positives – namely, a reduction in crime by buying and razing the Lorain Road motel next to Drug Mart, protecting taxpayers by consolidating six worn-out (but perhaps some still useable) schools and requesting the smallest new-money operating levy since 1988.
Should Cuyahoga County spend $219,000 on a dog park used by roughly ‘a dozen’ residents? Councilmembers say no: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two members of Newburgh Heights Village Council called for Cuyahoga County Council to reject their village’s request for $219,000 in federal COVID relief funds for improvements to a dog park, arguing that few people use the park, and the money is best spent elsewhere. Village councilmembers...
Mayfield Heights residents should thank their Sunningdale neighbors for bearing the load
Well, the construction of the Mayfield Heights Aquatic and Community Center, with its increasing price tag and decreasing amenities, has been under way for several weeks now. When it is finished, sometime in the latter half of 2023, it is sure to be beautiful and a great asset to the community.
JumpStart alum to head up Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb’s revamped data-analysis office
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mayor Justin Bibb has selected Elizabeth Crowe as the new director of quality control and performance management – the city’s data-analysis arm that Bibb intends to revamp in hopes of improving city operations. Crowe, who starts in the role on Monday, spent the last...
Zoo funding, parks and Hispanic culture project part of Cuyahoga County’s $11 million in newly approved ARPA spending: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council unanimously approved $11 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for dozens of projects Tuesday. Some of the 33 approved projects include $2 million to support the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s construction of its Primate Forest, $1 million for a project supporting Hispanic culture in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood, a new playground in Beachwood and more.
Citizen-led group seeks referendum on North Olmsted switch to Chagrin Valley Dispatch
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Less than a month after City Council approved in a 4-3 vote to move emergency dispatch operations to Chagrin Valley Dispatch (CVD), a group of residents this week plans to turn in a petition calling for a referendum on the decision. “The purpose of this referendum...
Lorain County primary election results for August 02, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the latest unofficial election results for Lorain County’s August 02, 2022 primary election. Find race results in unopposed contests and additional results on the Lorain County Board of Elections website. Find more election coverage at www.cleveland.com/election-results.
newsnet5
Parma's Ridgewood Golf Course clubhouse undergoes multimillion-dollar transformation
PARMA, Ohio — A City of Parma centerpiece is getting a multi-million-dollar facelift. Ridgewood Golf Course’s clubhouse was demolished a few months back. Now—the project is moving forward with funds already being secured for the next step. City and County leaders say the clubhouse desperately needed an...
Parma city leaders paint Ukrainian Village fire hydrants blue and yellow
PARMA, Ohio -- In preparation for the Aug. 27 Ukrainian Village parade, city leaders spent Saturday (July 30) painting fire hydrants in the Ukrainian flag colors -- blue and yellow -- on State Road. “It’s wonderful,” Ukrainian Village Chairman Roman Fedkiw said. “I’ve stated before and will continue saying this...
richlandsource.com
Melanie Miller earns GOP nomination for state rep. seat in landslide victory
ASHLAND — Melanie Miller became Ashland’s hometown hero Tuesday as unofficial results showed a landslide victory for the first-time political candidate. The Republican pageant queen and director of Ashland Pregnancy Care Center earned 62.3% of the votes across the newly drawn Ohio House District 67 during the state’s second primary.
Cleveland Heights launches new ‘Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program’
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The city launched its new Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program this week, giving residents the opportunity to reduce the risks of speeding, cut-throughs and other forms of reckless and distracted driving down their streets. “When residents feel traffic or speeding in their neighborhoods is threatening their safety...
