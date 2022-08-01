ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions Joins ‘Clear The Shelters’ Drive, August 1-7

nonprofitnews.vegas
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nonprofitnews.vegas

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDWN

9 Dog Friendly Restaurants In Las Vegas

Las Vegas is full of expensive break-the-bank restaurants, mom and pop shops and small local eateries. Being a pet owner, the question that always comes up is, “Can I bring my dog?” Finding a restaurant that not only seats people but our furry companions can be troublesome. Vegas, Henderson and the other surrounding cities are very pet friendly with dog oriented parks and pet businesses catered just for dog owners.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas baby now on transplant list in Southern California

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia take life day by day as they deal with their eight-week-old daughter Amelia who needs a new heart. “Amelia has been listed on the transplant list,” Esmeralda recently told FOX5. She says Amelia has also been taken off oxygen support...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Equine Infectious Anemia found in horse from 2022 Reno Rodeo

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A horse in attendance at the 2022 Reno Rodeo from June 20 to June 26 has recently tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia, according to the Reno Rodeo Association. The organization was contacted by the Nevada State Veterinarian on Thursday after the discovery was made during routine testing at a facility in Clark County.
RENO, NV
pvtimes.com

How you can go to Hawaii without leaving Pahrump

In just over a month’s time, Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will be hosting its first in-person fundraiser since February of 2020 and residents have the chance to spend an evening reveling in Hawaiian-style fun while simultaneously generating much-needed funds to support the nonprofit’s mission. “I...
PAHRUMP, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Pets & Animals
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Pets & Animals
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Fox5 KVVU

LA favorite Randy’s Donuts sets opening date for first Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Iconic Southern California doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is expanding to Las Vegas this month. According to a news release, Randy’s Doughnuts, which has been featured in countless movies and television shows as one of Los Angeles’ most known landmarks, will open its first Las Vegas Valley location on Aug. 16.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Adoption#Cat Rescue Adoption#The Shelters#Pet Lover
963kklz.com

No Cell Phones Allowed At This Restaurant

How would you feel if one of your favorite restaurants told you that you are no longer allowed to bring your cell phone in while you dine? Well, The Mike & Carla Morning Show found a place that actually put that rule into effect! It’s a new high-end Italian restaurant in Texas has a rule that diners are not allowed to have their cell phones with them at anytime while dining!
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Authorities find backpack full of cocaine at Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County park police on Monday located a backpack filled with cocaine at a Las Vegas park. According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Park Police Department, on Aug. 1 at about 6 p.m., park police officers were notified of a vehicle that was stolen at Lewis Family Park, 1970 Tree Line Drive. The vehicle was ultimately located blocks away from the original theft.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
8 News Now

Missing 16-year-old boy found safe

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old Las Vegas boy previously reported missing has been found safe, according to a post by Vegas Angels. “The family would like to thank everyone that has assisted with this case,” the post partially read. “There are things that go on behind the scenes that we couldn’t share publicly so […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
lonelyplanet.com

This hotel is tempting remote workers to Vegas with discounted stays and luxury perks

If working from home has already gotten boring, MGM Resorts in Nevada has launched a new “work from Las Vegas” package in an attempt to lure in remote workers who are looking for a change of scenery. As fewer travelers are booking hotel stays because of the coronavirus pandemic, hotels are looking for non-traditional ways to bring in guests and recoup some of the money lost during lockdown.
LAS VEGAS, NV
newsfromthestates.com

Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets

An estimated 13,972 people are expected to experience homelessness in Southern Nevada this year. (Photo by Ronda Churchill) After a steady decline in homelessness over the last several years, recent data found an uptick in people living on the streets this year, including families. The recent results from the 2022...
NEVADA STATE
jammin1057.com

Las Vegas LGBTQIA Icons

Las Vegas is a city that celebrates love. There’s a reason why our town is known as “Sin City” due to our city’s correlation with being a progressive playground for adults. And this open-mindedness extends to the amazing LGBTQIA community. However, our history isn’t as peachy...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home hits the Las Vegas market

The Ridges at Summerlin represents the highest standard of living in the Las Vegas Valley, with proximity not only to some of the best shopping in all of Nevada but outdoor recreational areas like Red Rock Canyon. And a spectacular home has just become available in the guard-gated Azure neighborhood there, one inspired by the architectural genius of Frank Lloyd Wright.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy