Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions Joins ‘Clear The Shelters’ Drive, August 1-7

Read on nonprofitnews.vegas
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KDWN
9 Dog Friendly Restaurants In Las Vegas
Las Vegas is full of expensive break-the-bank restaurants, mom and pop shops and small local eateries. Being a pet owner, the question that always comes up is, “Can I bring my dog?” Finding a restaurant that not only seats people but our furry companions can be troublesome. Vegas, Henderson and the other surrounding cities are very pet friendly with dog oriented parks and pet businesses catered just for dog owners.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas baby now on transplant list in Southern California
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia take life day by day as they deal with their eight-week-old daughter Amelia who needs a new heart. “Amelia has been listed on the transplant list,” Esmeralda recently told FOX5. She says Amelia has also been taken off oxygen support...
KOLO TV Reno
Equine Infectious Anemia found in horse from 2022 Reno Rodeo
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A horse in attendance at the 2022 Reno Rodeo from June 20 to June 26 has recently tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia, according to the Reno Rodeo Association. The organization was contacted by the Nevada State Veterinarian on Thursday after the discovery was made during routine testing at a facility in Clark County.
pvtimes.com
How you can go to Hawaii without leaving Pahrump
In just over a month’s time, Pioneer Territory Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will be hosting its first in-person fundraiser since February of 2020 and residents have the chance to spend an evening reveling in Hawaiian-style fun while simultaneously generating much-needed funds to support the nonprofit’s mission. “I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas animal shelter waiving adoption fees for adult dogs through Aug. 31
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas animal shelter is waiving adoption fees through the end of the month for adult dogs. According to a news release, as part of the nationwide Clear the Shelters event, adoption fees will be waived for adult dogs who are 6 months and older.
vegas24seven.com
Great Buns Bakery celebrates 40 years of sweet delights and delicious breads with Mayor Goodman, August 16
In 1982, Tony Madonia Sr. moved to Las Vegas and, along with his father. Augie Madonia and Linda Madonia, opened Great Buns Bakery. As third-generation bakers,. they took great pride in creating the finest bread, rolls, and pastries, and today, the fourth- generation bakers continue this tradition celebrating 40 years...
Fox5 KVVU
LA favorite Randy’s Donuts sets opening date for first Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Iconic Southern California doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is expanding to Las Vegas this month. According to a news release, Randy’s Doughnuts, which has been featured in countless movies and television shows as one of Los Angeles’ most known landmarks, will open its first Las Vegas Valley location on Aug. 16.
'The Alice' will bring the magic of wonderland to Las Vegas in September
‘The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience’ features a ton of Wonderland-themed activities, including several riddles and challenges as well as the opportunity to play croquet with flamingoes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
963kklz.com
No Cell Phones Allowed At This Restaurant
How would you feel if one of your favorite restaurants told you that you are no longer allowed to bring your cell phone in while you dine? Well, The Mike & Carla Morning Show found a place that actually put that rule into effect! It’s a new high-end Italian restaurant in Texas has a rule that diners are not allowed to have their cell phones with them at anytime while dining!
WATCH: Las Vegas shop owner stabs would-be thief multiple times
In a dramatic surveillance video, the owner of a local smoke shop defended himself with a knife from three would-be thiefs - identified only as juveniles - after one of them jumped the counter.
Fox5 KVVU
Driver transporting bodies to Las Vegas funeral homes posts videos on TikTok
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mortuary transporter who removes and transports the deceased records and posts videos during the transport from several funeral homes and crematories throughout the Las Vegas valley. 26-year-old Kamal Daniel said he’s worked in the caregiving industry for the past five years as a Certified...
Fox5 KVVU
Authorities find backpack full of cocaine at Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County park police on Monday located a backpack filled with cocaine at a Las Vegas park. According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Park Police Department, on Aug. 1 at about 6 p.m., park police officers were notified of a vehicle that was stolen at Lewis Family Park, 1970 Tree Line Drive. The vehicle was ultimately located blocks away from the original theft.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox5 KVVU
City of Henderson works to conserve water by removing and replacing grass at its parks
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson is removing the grass at Silver Springs Park and replacing it with a drought-tolerant grass called hybrid Bermuda. The drought has had a significant impact on many areas and the city of Henderson is doing its part in helping conserve water.
Missing 16-year-old boy found safe
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old Las Vegas boy previously reported missing has been found safe, according to a post by Vegas Angels. “The family would like to thank everyone that has assisted with this case,” the post partially read. “There are things that go on behind the scenes that we couldn’t share publicly so […]
Bicyclist found dead at Wetlands Park
Clark County Park Police and LVMPD officers responded to a call on Tuesday where an adult male was found dead at Wetlands Park, according to police.
lonelyplanet.com
This hotel is tempting remote workers to Vegas with discounted stays and luxury perks
If working from home has already gotten boring, MGM Resorts in Nevada has launched a new “work from Las Vegas” package in an attempt to lure in remote workers who are looking for a change of scenery. As fewer travelers are booking hotel stays because of the coronavirus pandemic, hotels are looking for non-traditional ways to bring in guests and recoup some of the money lost during lockdown.
Las Vegas local hits $125K jackpot after playing Dancing Drums at Aliante Casino
The guest, who visits Aliante often, was playing Light & Wonder’s Dancing Drums® on Saturday evening and hit the $125K progressive jackpot after placing an $8.80 bet.
newsfromthestates.com
Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets
An estimated 13,972 people are expected to experience homelessness in Southern Nevada this year. (Photo by Ronda Churchill) After a steady decline in homelessness over the last several years, recent data found an uptick in people living on the streets this year, including families. The recent results from the 2022...
jammin1057.com
Las Vegas LGBTQIA Icons
Las Vegas is a city that celebrates love. There’s a reason why our town is known as “Sin City” due to our city’s correlation with being a progressive playground for adults. And this open-mindedness extends to the amazing LGBTQIA community. However, our history isn’t as peachy...
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home hits the Las Vegas market
The Ridges at Summerlin represents the highest standard of living in the Las Vegas Valley, with proximity not only to some of the best shopping in all of Nevada but outdoor recreational areas like Red Rock Canyon. And a spectacular home has just become available in the guard-gated Azure neighborhood there, one inspired by the architectural genius of Frank Lloyd Wright.
Comments / 2