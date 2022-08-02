Watch: Practice Clips of Burrow, Chase, Higgins, Boyd and Other Bengals

www.tri-cityherald.com
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel Maven
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Ja'Marr Chase on Training Camp Battle With Eli Apple: 'He Pisses Me Off, I'm Not Gonna Lie'
Ja'Marr Chase has dominated Bengals training camp up to this point, even without Joe Burrow. The second-year wide receiver has made big plays against Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple and other members of Cincinnati's secondary. Despite his dominance, the Bengals' cornerbacks aren't flinching. Awuzie has won his fair share of matchups...
Joe Burrow Back at Paul Brown Stadium: 'Every Guy on the Team Knows He's a Strong Individual'
The Bengals got good news about Burrow on Monday.
Steelers RB Najee Harris Leaves Practice With Leg Injury
LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is dealing with an ankle injury following the first practice of Week 2 at training camp. Harris called trainers over while holding his shoe and hobbled to the sideline with head trainer John Norwig. He continued to be evaluated on the sideline, testing weight on his left ankle.
Bengals Camp Quick Hits: Burrow Returns to Facility, Chase Dominates and OL Battle Continues
Joe Burrow is back, sort of. The Bengals' star attended practice and spent the day at Paul Brown Stadium on Monday. Burrow walked around some, but he was sitting on a golf cart for most of practice chatting with teammates. He spent time with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd early on, then chatted with Brandon Allen and Joe Mixon toward the end of the session.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to team facility after appendectomy
Fans of the Cincinnati Bengals were understandably concerned when they learned last week that star quarterback Joe Burrow would be temporarily sidelined after he required surgery to remove his appendix. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor initially elected against offering a timeline for when Burrow would be back under center, but there is now a positive update regarding the 25-year-old's status on the first day of August.
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
Joe Burrow predicted to lead NFL in passing yards
As Cincinnati Bengals training camp continues, predictions for the 2022 season are still popping up for any category you can think of. When it comes to quarterbacks, Joe Burrow found himself atop one list that predicted he will lead the NFL in passing yards this coming season. Cynthia Frelund of...
Browns Week 14 Prediction: Browns Vs Bengals
After a predicted blowout win against the Texans, it will be the Browns Vs Bengals in week 14. Now, this matchup has already taken place earlier this season with the Browns being predicted to win in Cleveland. But, this game could go a little differently. Browns’ Offense Should Look Similar...
Jonah Williams impressing Andrew Whitworth and others at Bengals training camp
Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams is a guy the team hopes to see keep ascending as he enters his age-24 season. Based on the early returns in training camp that’s something that could unfold quickly. Williams looked especially good this week in reps against the likes of the...
Zac Taylor Shares Injury Updates on Alex Cappa and La'el Collins
The Bengals signed both veterans this offseason
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Bengals Need More From Tight End Position This Season
The Bengals need to maximize Hayden Hurst's talents unlike the Ravens and Falcons
Trey Hendrickson explains Bengals OTAs absence, updates health status
It’s nothing but good news on the Trey Hendrickson front for the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans might remember Hendrickson struggling with back issues down the stretch in the playoffs in the middle of his superb 14-sack season. But fast forward to the start of camp and Hendrickson says all is...
Zac Taylor explains why Joe Burrow wasn't at Bengals practice
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made headlines early this week for making an appearance at training camp on a golf cart. Now he’s making a few more for not being out there for the next practice. Burrow wasn’t out there for the team’s practice on Tuesday, though Bengals head...
How to watch the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game: TV and live stream info for Jaguars vs Raiders
Football season officially begins on Thursday, September 8 with a Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams matchup as Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford go head-to-head at SoFi Stadium (8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock). However, the excitement really kicks off on Thursday, August 4 with the 2022 NFL Hall of Fame Game.
