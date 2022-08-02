ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AthlonSports.com

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Browns' Quarterback Plan For Week 1

The Cleveland Browns learned this Monday morning they'll be without Deshaun Watson for the first six games of the 2022 season. That's a significant portion, especially for a team with playoff aspirations. There have been rumors suggesting the Browns could re-look at the quarterback market to find a new temporary...
TheDailyBeast

NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
Akron Beacon Journal

Will Browns backup QB Jacoby Brissett be as successful as these past Cleveland backups?

Deshaun Watson will indeed play in 2022, unless the NFL decides otherwise, after the Browns quarterback was handed a six game suspension on Monday. Watson is accused of more than two dozen sexual misconduct allegations, but the jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, an independent arbitrator who heard the case, gave the former Pro Bowl quarterback a six-game suspension a month after the NFL was said to be pushing for an indefinite suspension.
The Spun

Cowboys Are Being Linked To Multiple Veteran Wide Receivers

With James Washington expected to miss 6-10 weeks due to a fractured foot, the Dallas Cowboys may need to bring in another wide receiver for training camp. Although a deal isn't imminent at this time, the Cowboys have been linked to veteran wideouts Will Fuller and Cole Beasley. Fuller, 28,...
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (8/3/22)

WR David Bell (foot) WR Anthony Schwartz (knee) CB Reggie Robinson II (core muscle) LB Anthony Walker (groin) P Corey Bojorquez (right foot) Players with scheduled days off on Tuesday included Jadeveon Clowney and Jack Conklin who is working his way back from knee surgery. 2. Team Invites Players In...
Yardbarker

Cowboys To Give Young WRs a Chance

Following the injury to James Washington, the Dallas Cowboys fall into a pit of trouble in the wide receiver department. With the absence of Washington and Michael Gallup in training camp, Dallas possesses a shallow receiving core. Owner Jerry Jones addressed he is giving the young WRs a chance to make a name for themself.
Yardbarker

Browns activate All-Pro Jack Conklin off PUP list

The Cleveland Browns activated All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin off the physically unable to perform list Monday after recovering from a knee injury that ended his 2021 season. Conklin played in just seven of 17 games last season due to three injuries. He missed two games with a knee injury...
Yardbarker

2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Yardbarker

Nyheim Hines Is The Answer

Nyheim Hines is the answer to the Colts possible wide receiver problem. Hines needs to be utilized as both a second running back and a wide receiver. I say possible problem because I have faith in the wide receiver core led by Michael Pittman Jr.. Leaving the big playmaking ability of Hines on the sideline is a crime.
