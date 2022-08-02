www.tri-cityherald.com
Metro Bus camera footage leads to capital murder chargehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Old Town Spring store owner allegedly shoots dog in cold bloodhoustonstringer_comSpring, TX
Road Rage: Houston man caught on camera chasing driver through the Houston Heightshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Trump agrees with Russia and wants Houston basketballer to stay in prisonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke Said We’re Going to Win!Tom HandyHouston, TX
Texans Training Camp Day 3 Observations: Derek Stingley Jr. Practice Load Increasing
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans continued their training camp practice Monday morning inside the Houston Methodist Training Center. Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension shook the NFL before the start of practice, but the Texans refuse to allow the ruling of their former franchise quarterback to disrupt their practice. "What happened...
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Kevin Stefanski Reveals Browns' Quarterback Plan For Week 1
The Cleveland Browns learned this Monday morning they'll be without Deshaun Watson for the first six games of the 2022 season. That's a significant portion, especially for a team with playoff aspirations. There have been rumors suggesting the Browns could re-look at the quarterback market to find a new temporary...
What Ravenwood 4-star QB Chris Parson has learned from studying Tom Brady, Russell Wilson
Chris Parson is a football game film junkie. It could be watching game film of the Ravenwood senior's high school team. Or it could be jumping on YouTube and finding highlights of various quarterbacks — from Tom Brady to Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and even Matthew Stafford. He picks...
Who is the Browns’ starting QB for the first six games?
Jacoby Brissett is a name Cleveland Brown fans have familiarized themselves with this NFL offseason. And that's because he'll be the team's starting quarterback in Week 1 when the Browns travel to take on the Carolina Panthers. It's not a job Brissett is expected to hold all season. Brissett is...
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
Will Browns backup QB Jacoby Brissett be as successful as these past Cleveland backups?
Deshaun Watson will indeed play in 2022, unless the NFL decides otherwise, after the Browns quarterback was handed a six game suspension on Monday. Watson is accused of more than two dozen sexual misconduct allegations, but the jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson, an independent arbitrator who heard the case, gave the former Pro Bowl quarterback a six-game suspension a month after the NFL was said to be pushing for an indefinite suspension.
Cowboys Are Being Linked To Multiple Veteran Wide Receivers
With James Washington expected to miss 6-10 weeks due to a fractured foot, the Dallas Cowboys may need to bring in another wide receiver for training camp. Although a deal isn't imminent at this time, the Cowboys have been linked to veteran wideouts Will Fuller and Cole Beasley. Fuller, 28,...
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/3/22)
WR David Bell (foot) WR Anthony Schwartz (knee) CB Reggie Robinson II (core muscle) LB Anthony Walker (groin) P Corey Bojorquez (right foot) Players with scheduled days off on Tuesday included Jadeveon Clowney and Jack Conklin who is working his way back from knee surgery. 2. Team Invites Players In...
Cowboys To Give Young WRs a Chance
Following the injury to James Washington, the Dallas Cowboys fall into a pit of trouble in the wide receiver department. With the absence of Washington and Michael Gallup in training camp, Dallas possesses a shallow receiving core. Owner Jerry Jones addressed he is giving the young WRs a chance to make a name for themself.
Browns activate All-Pro Jack Conklin off PUP list
The Cleveland Browns activated All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin off the physically unable to perform list Monday after recovering from a knee injury that ended his 2021 season. Conklin played in just seven of 17 games last season due to three injuries. He missed two games with a knee injury...
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
Nyheim Hines Is The Answer
Nyheim Hines is the answer to the Colts possible wide receiver problem. Hines needs to be utilized as both a second running back and a wide receiver. I say possible problem because I have faith in the wide receiver core led by Michael Pittman Jr.. Leaving the big playmaking ability of Hines on the sideline is a crime.
