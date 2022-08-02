2022 Toyota Camry Sales Stay on Top Despite a Significant Decline

www.motorbiscuit.com
Related
Only 1 Luxury Sedan Gets Over 40 Mpg
Just because you’re shopping for a car that gets good gas mileage doesn’t mean you have to settle for a run-of-the-mill sedan. Sure, there are a multitude of family sedans with great fuel economy numbers. However, if you’d prefer to stay more on the luxury side of things, there’s great news. One luxury sedan lets you have your plush, comfy cake and eat it with a side of 40 miles per gallon, too.
Best Used Toyota Camry Model Years to Hunt for and 2 to Avoid
There's no denying the Toyota Camry is a reliable car to buy used. Find out here which models to look out for. The post Best Used Toyota Camry Model Years to Hunt for and 2 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
JD Power Thinks the Best Midsize Trucks Are Also the Cheapest
Why does JD Power like the cheapest midsize trucks better than all the rest? The post JD Power Thinks the Best Midsize Trucks Are Also the Cheapest appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota bZ4X: What Does ‘bZ4X’ Stand For?
Here's the meaning behind 'bZ4X,' the vehicle's price and electric range, and Toyota's response to criticism for its slow move to electrify its lineup. The post Toyota bZ4X: What Does ‘bZ4X’ Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 Pickup Trucks with the Worst Resale Value for 2022
The pickup trucks with the worst retail value include the 2022 Honda Ridgeline, Hyundai Santa Cruz, Nissan Frontier, Ram 3500, and Ford Ranger. The post 5 Pickup Trucks with the Worst Resale Value for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUV Is Also the Fastest Compact SUV, According to Consumer Reports
Even with gas prices still painfully high, consumers’ love of the SUV has barely budged. This is in part because of the prevalence of hybrid powertrains. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 Prime is one of the finest examples on the market today. In fact, Consumer Reports found that the Rav4 Prime is not only the most fuel-efficient compact SUV, but it’s also the fastest Compact SUV on the market.
3 Reliable Used SUVs Under $15,000, According to Consumer Reports
New cars remain hard to find, which means used cars are still expensive. Consumer Reports has some reliable used SUVs under $15,000 that might fit your needs. With good safety scores, reasonable fuel economy numbers, and affordable prices, these sport utility vehicles check all the boxes. This Honda CR-V is...
Could the 2023 Toyota Highlander XLE Be the Right SUV for You?
What does the 2023 Toyota Highlander XLE offer that other midsize SUVs don't? Keep reading and find out. The post Could the 2023 Toyota Highlander XLE Be the Right SUV for You? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead
When shopping for a hybrid or EV, here are five hybrid models to avoid, as your money would be better invested in an electric vehicle. The post 5 Hybrids to Avoid and Just Get an EV Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons Why Kia Cars Are So Cheap
Kia cars are very popular these days, and part of this success is due to their relatively low cost. There are a few reasons for these cheap prices. Take a closer look. The post 3 Reasons Why Kia Cars Are So Cheap appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consider a Used 2020 Kia K900 for a More Luxurious Kia
The Kia K900 was unfortunately only around for a few year, but those few years were spectacular. Consider shopping for a used 2020 Kia K900. The post Consider a Used 2020 Kia K900 for a More Luxurious Kia appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mazda Is Building a Diesel Engine That We Can’t Have
We're not likely to see the Mazda CX-60 powered by a Skyactiv-D diesel engine, but other countries will. The post Mazda Is Building a Diesel Engine That We Can’t Have appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Advantages the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Has Over the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid, per Consumer Reports
According to Consumer Reports, here are four advantages the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid has over the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid! The post 4 Advantages the 2022 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Has Over the 2022 Honda CR-V Hybrid, per Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These Are Consumer Reports Five Best Hybrid SUVs for Great MPG
We all want to save some gas. We can do that by driving less, by driving smarter, or by swooping up a fuel-efficient hybrid SUV. Hybrids are great at saving fuel because their electric engines provide an electric boost when you need it. Consumer Reports has rated these five as the best hybrid SUVs for saving gas, and at today’s gas prices, you can start saving on your first trip.
The Best SUVs of 2022 That Nobody Bought, According to Consumer Reports
Finding a good deal on a new car, truck, or sport utility vehicle is nothing short of frustrating right now. However, Consumer Reports has some options for the best SUVs of 2022 that nobody bought. Who knows, perhaps that means buyers can snag a good deal just to move the inventory off the lot.
The 2017 Toyota Corolla Is the Most Satisfying 5-Year-Old Small Car According to Consumer Reports
If you’re shopping for a used small car, you’ll want to include the 2017 Toyota Corolla in your search. Find out why here. The post The 2017 Toyota Corolla Is the Most Satisfying 5-Year-Old Small Car According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have Fins?
Ever noticed fins sticking out of a semi truck trailer? Here's the reason they were once very popular. The post Why Do Some Semi Truck Trailers Have Fins? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These 2 Lexuses Are Among the Best 5 Luxury Midsize SUVs You Can Buy
The 2022 Lexus RX is one of two Lexus SUVs that top the charts. Here's why. The post These 2 Lexuses Are Among the Best 5 Luxury Midsize SUVs You Can Buy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is a 2022 Ford Edge Base Model Worth Buying?
Find out if the 2022 Ford Edge base model is worth buying for this popular midsize SUV. The post Is a 2022 Ford Edge Base Model Worth Buying? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2020 Kia Cadenza is a Used Luxury Car for Budget-Minded Shoppers
The 2020 Kia Cadenza is a stunning used car for shoppers who want a luxurious sedan. Why is this sedan perfect for you? The post The 2020 Kia Cadenza is a Used Luxury Car for Budget-Minded Shoppers appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
128K+
Followers
31K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0