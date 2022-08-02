ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Don’t expect to see Becky Lynch back in a WWE ring anytime soon

By Matty Breisch
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack

Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On

Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV

Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Dakota Kai
Person
Bayley
PWMania

Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns

This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
WWE
ComicBook

Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend

Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
wrestlinginc.com

The Street Profits Hint At Major Character Change After WWE Raw

The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious. Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Backstage News On Brock Lesnar Lifting The Ring At WWE SummerSlam

Fans have seen Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar face off many times since WrestleMania 31, and on Saturday night they competed in a last man standing match at SummerSlam with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. At one point Brock Lesnar used a tractor to lift the ring...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Summerslam#Belair Lynch
wrestlingrumors.net

UPDATE: WWE Announces That Becky Lynch’s Injury Is Worse Than Expected, To Miss Time

That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that a wrestler can suffer and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know how long someone is going to be out of action, but you can have a good guess of just how bad something might be. Unfortunately that is the case again, as a top WWE star is injured and could be out for a long time.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on How Long Ronda Rousey Will Be Gone from WWE TV

After Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women’s Title at Money in the Bank in early July, WWE scheduled a rematch between Rousey and Morgan at SummerSlam. Rousey submitted Morgan with her shoulders trapped to the ground just before the referee counted to three, bringing the match to a controversial finish. After the match, Rousey turned heel and attacked both Morgan and the referee after the referee awarded Morgan the victory.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Reportedly Rejected Idea For Major SummerSlam Angle

The SummerSlam premium live event aired from Nashville on Saturday and Bianca Belair successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. After the match Becky Lynch showed respect to Bianca Belair with a handshake and then Bayley made her surprise return, but she didn’t return alone. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared alongside Io Shirai and Dakota Kai.
NASHVILLE, TN
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – August 1, 2022

WWE RAW Results – August 1, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Becky Lynch made her entrance and had her right arm in a sling. Highlights aired of Lynch’s loss to Bianca BelAir at SummerSlam, followed by the two of them coming together when Bayley, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai entered the ring.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Becky Lynch Suffers a Separated Shoulder

Following initial reports that there were no injuries at WWE SummerSlam, it is now confirmed that Becky Lynch has a separated shoulder. Lynch is injured, according to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live. Although it is unknown how long she will be sidelined, WWE will probably need to change its plans as a result of the injury.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/1/22) SummerSlam Fallout

Fallout from Saturday’s major event will be featured in tonight’s live broadcast of the post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The WWE Hall of Famer Edge is most likely to make his RAW comeback after returning at SummerSlam to take out The Judgment Day. WWE has not yet announced any matches or segments for tonight’s show.
HOUSTON, TX
stillrealtous.com

USA Network Reportedly Approves Interesting Idea For WWE Raw

Tonight’s episode of Raw is set to focus on the fallout from SummerSlam, and there’s a lot of anticipation for the show as fans are anxious to see what direction the brand will go in when it comes to creative. WrestleVotes is reporting that they’ve been told Raw...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Shares Promising Photo In Wake Of WWE SummerSlam Injury

Former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently took on current Champion Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam in an attempt to regain the title from ‘The EST of WWE.’ During the match, however, Lynch, unfortunately, suffered a separated shoulder and is now out of action for the foreseeable future.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bianca Belair Comments On WWE’s Black Representation

“Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is firmly established as one of the top stars in WWE, and as a Black woman, she represents even more to many fans — a wider change across the WWE talent roster. “I do feel like I’ve come into the WWE at...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Ciampa’s WWE Presentation Will Reportedly Change Under Triple H

Viewers could soon be seeing a lot more of the old Ciampa on Monday nights. According to a recent report from “Fightful Select,” Tommaso Ciampa’s presentation will be enhanced under the new vision of the head of creative — and professed fan of Ciampa — Triple H. According to the report, Ciampa will be put in more matches to “showcase his abilities,” possibly as early as tonight’s edition of “WWE Raw.”
WWE
ClutchPoints

Taz ends his team once and for all in AEW

When Taz arrived in AEW, it was for one reason and one reason alone: To do commentary for AEW Dark. I know, in hindsight, that seems a little hard to believe, as Taz has since gone on to earn a gig on AEW Rampage, AEW Dynamite, and an in-ring management role first with Brian Cage, […] The post Taz ends his team once and for all in AEW appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
ClutchPoints

AEW Fight Forever: Everything we know so far about Yuke’s AEW Game

Ever since Yuke’s ended their collaboration with 2K Games, WWE 2K has never been the same. Yuke’s more arcadey flavor for their older wrestling games clashes with 2K’s more simulation-style direction. Hence, Yuke’s decided to work with AEW instead, giving wrestling fans hope that they’ll get to see Smackdown: Here Comes The Pain’s second coming […] The post AEW Fight Forever: Everything we know so far about Yuke’s AEW Game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
103K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy