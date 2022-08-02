Don’t expect to see Becky Lynch back in a WWE ring anytime soon

clutchpoints.com
Related
411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Reveals Top WWE Star She Had A Crush On
Over the years, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan has made no bones about how much she idolized John Cena growing up, revealing several times that she had a massive crush on the 16-time World Champion. Besides their mutual love for pro wrestling, Morgan and Cena are also renowned sneaker...
Bloodied Ric Flair wins 'last match' in front of family, WWE legends
Pro wrestling legend Ric Flair performed Sunday in what was billed as his "last match" in the industry. Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in Nashville, Tennessee. The match was a part of a Jim Crockett Promotions event. "The...
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On When Ronda Rousey Is Expected To Return To WWE TV
Lost in all the excitement of who may or may not have been appearing on “WWE Raw” yesterday was the fact that Ronda Rousey is currently in a bit of trouble, at least in storyline. The former “SmackDown” Women’s Champion is currently serving a “suspension” for her actions at WWE SummerSlam, though some new information suggests Rousey won’t be gone all that long.
RELATED PEOPLE
PWMania
Becky Lynch Takes Shot at Roman Reigns
This week, Becky Lynch took a shot at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Twitter. Reigns and Lynch were shown side by side with their respective red and blue brand titles on the WWE On FOX Twitter account. The account asked, “WHO DID IT BETTER?”. The Man replied...
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
wrestlinginc.com
The Street Profits Hint At Major Character Change After WWE Raw
The Street Profits are seemingly done with fun and games. In a rather uncharacteristic backstage segment after the 8/1 “WWE Raw” episode, Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins admitted that it was time for them to get serious. Ford began the interview on “Raw Talk” by referencing Seth Rollins’...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Brock Lesnar Lifting The Ring At WWE SummerSlam
Fans have seen Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar face off many times since WrestleMania 31, and on Saturday night they competed in a last man standing match at SummerSlam with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. At one point Brock Lesnar used a tractor to lift the ring...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlingrumors.net
UPDATE: WWE Announces That Becky Lynch’s Injury Is Worse Than Expected, To Miss Time
That’s a long time. There are all kinds of injuries that a wrestler can suffer and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know how long someone is going to be out of action, but you can have a good guess of just how bad something might be. Unfortunately that is the case again, as a top WWE star is injured and could be out for a long time.
PWMania
Backstage News on How Long Ronda Rousey Will Be Gone from WWE TV
After Liv Morgan won the SmackDown Women’s Title at Money in the Bank in early July, WWE scheduled a rematch between Rousey and Morgan at SummerSlam. Rousey submitted Morgan with her shoulders trapped to the ground just before the referee counted to three, bringing the match to a controversial finish. After the match, Rousey turned heel and attacked both Morgan and the referee after the referee awarded Morgan the victory.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Reportedly Rejected Idea For Major SummerSlam Angle
The SummerSlam premium live event aired from Nashville on Saturday and Bianca Belair successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. After the match Becky Lynch showed respect to Bianca Belair with a handshake and then Bayley made her surprise return, but she didn’t return alone. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared alongside Io Shirai and Dakota Kai.
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – August 1, 2022
WWE RAW Results – August 1, 2022. Kicking off this week’s Raw with Becky Lynch made her entrance and had her right arm in a sling. Highlights aired of Lynch’s loss to Bianca BelAir at SummerSlam, followed by the two of them coming together when Bayley, Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai entered the ring.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
Becky Lynch Suffers a Separated Shoulder
Following initial reports that there were no injuries at WWE SummerSlam, it is now confirmed that Becky Lynch has a separated shoulder. Lynch is injured, according to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live. Although it is unknown how long she will be sidelined, WWE will probably need to change its plans as a result of the injury.
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (8/1/22) SummerSlam Fallout
Fallout from Saturday’s major event will be featured in tonight’s live broadcast of the post-SummerSlam edition of WWE RAW from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The WWE Hall of Famer Edge is most likely to make his RAW comeback after returning at SummerSlam to take out The Judgment Day. WWE has not yet announced any matches or segments for tonight’s show.
stillrealtous.com
USA Network Reportedly Approves Interesting Idea For WWE Raw
Tonight’s episode of Raw is set to focus on the fallout from SummerSlam, and there’s a lot of anticipation for the show as fans are anxious to see what direction the brand will go in when it comes to creative. WrestleVotes is reporting that they’ve been told Raw...
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch Shares Promising Photo In Wake Of WWE SummerSlam Injury
Former WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion Becky Lynch recently took on current Champion Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam in an attempt to regain the title from ‘The EST of WWE.’ During the match, however, Lynch, unfortunately, suffered a separated shoulder and is now out of action for the foreseeable future.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Comments On WWE’s Black Representation
“Raw” Women’s Champion Bianca Belair is firmly established as one of the top stars in WWE, and as a Black woman, she represents even more to many fans — a wider change across the WWE talent roster. “I do feel like I’ve come into the WWE at...
wrestlinginc.com
Ciampa’s WWE Presentation Will Reportedly Change Under Triple H
Viewers could soon be seeing a lot more of the old Ciampa on Monday nights. According to a recent report from “Fightful Select,” Tommaso Ciampa’s presentation will be enhanced under the new vision of the head of creative — and professed fan of Ciampa — Triple H. According to the report, Ciampa will be put in more matches to “showcase his abilities,” possibly as early as tonight’s edition of “WWE Raw.”
Taz ends his team once and for all in AEW
When Taz arrived in AEW, it was for one reason and one reason alone: To do commentary for AEW Dark. I know, in hindsight, that seems a little hard to believe, as Taz has since gone on to earn a gig on AEW Rampage, AEW Dynamite, and an in-ring management role first with Brian Cage, […] The post Taz ends his team once and for all in AEW appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AEW Fight Forever: Everything we know so far about Yuke’s AEW Game
Ever since Yuke’s ended their collaboration with 2K Games, WWE 2K has never been the same. Yuke’s more arcadey flavor for their older wrestling games clashes with 2K’s more simulation-style direction. Hence, Yuke’s decided to work with AEW instead, giving wrestling fans hope that they’ll get to see Smackdown: Here Comes The Pain’s second coming […] The post AEW Fight Forever: Everything we know so far about Yuke’s AEW Game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
103K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0