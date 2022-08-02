Franklin Plans 12U District All-Star World Series Send-Off Parade

City of Franklin

Big things are happening in the small town of Franklin, Louisiana this week. As Mayor Eugene Foulcard always says, "It's all here under the lampposts!". And this week, there's a parade for the Franklin 12U District All-Stars under those famous lampposts.

As Franklin continues its Revitalization Movement, the town is celebrating the road to the World Series in North Carolina for the Franklin 12U District All-Stars.

On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, starting at 6 pm, Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard along with the Franklin Police Department and Franklin Fire Department, will lead the send-off parade to the National Championships.

In addition, National Champions from Cara's Studio of Dance will also be honored for their win at the Streetz National Dance Competition in Orlando, Florida where they took away the National Top Performance Studio award and cash prize.

I am extremely proud of all these young athletes and dancers proving that it doesn’t matter where you’re from. As long as you put in hard work and dedication your work ethic and team skills will put you on a national playing level. -Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard

Congratulations to the town of Franklin for continuing to strive for community excellence—the nation is watching.

