ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Vavra knocks infield single for first major league hit

By Spencer Flaten Leader-Telegram staff
Leader-Telegram
Leader-Telegram
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ahm5Q_0h1At2n800
Baltimore Orioles' Terrin Vavra follows through on a single to first in the second inning of a game against the Texas Rangers on Monday in Arlington, Texas. The hit was Vavra's first major league hit. Associated Press

Menomonie native and Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra collected his first major league hit on Monday, hitting a single to lead off the second inning of a game against Texas.

Vavra started in left field and beat out an infield single for his first hit in four major league at-bats. He hit a high-hopping ground ball to first base, and got to the bag before Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe could flip it to pitcher Jon Gray. He later came in to score his first run in the big leagues, sliding into home safely ahead of a tag from catcher Jonah Heim.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Cardinals starting Tyler O'Neil (leg) in left field on Wednesday night

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neil (leg) is batting fifth in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. O'Neil will man left field after Corey Dickerson was rested versus their division rivals. In a matchup against left-hander Justin Steele, our models project O'Neil to score 9.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
247Sports

Diamond Dawgs in the Minor League Update: August 3

Mississippi State has been knocking on the door for many years for a national championship in baseball and the Diamond Dawgs finally broke through last year. Just as the Bulldogs were knocking on that door, the program is knocking on the door of adding even more players to the mix in the MLB. Those players are currently working their way up the Minor League system with 24 players either active or in an organization but injured.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

Video of newly-acquired Padre Juan Soto's first at-bat with team

Juan Soto did what he does best during his first at-bat since being traded to the San Diego Padres. Hours before Tuesday’s MLB non-waiver trade deadline, the Washington Nationals dealt Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Padres for a bevy of prospects that included shortstop C.J. Abrams, outfielder James Wood, outfielder Robert Hassell and pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Jarlin Susana.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Murphy's 3 RBIs off Shohei Ohtani lead A's past Angels, 3-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sean Murphy homered and drove in three runs off Shohei Ohtani, leading the Oakland Athletics to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night. James Kaprielian (3-5) pitched six-hit ball into the sixth as the A’s snapped their three-game losing streak by...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Dodgers starting James Outman in left field on Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder James Outman is batting eighth in Wednesday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Outman will operate in left field after Trayce Thompson was moved to center and Cody Bellinger was given a breather. In a matchup against right-hander Alex Cobb, our models project Outman to score...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols hitting sixth for St. Louis on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols will take over designated hitting duties after Nolan Gorman was given the night off versus Chicago's left-hander Justin Steele. numberFire's models project Pujols to score 10.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
CBS LA

Fletcher's leadoff homer propels Angels to 3-1 win over A's

David Fletcher's return to the lineup has been timely for the Los Angeles Angels.The second baseman provided a leadoff homer in Tuesday night's 3-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics and has a hit in all four games he has played in since coming off the injured list."I've had a couple bumps in the road, but I feel alright," said Fletcher, who missed 69 games due to a left hip strain.Fletcher — who is 5 for 14 with three RBIs since coming off the IL — drove a fastball from Cole Irvin (6-8) over the left-field wall for the Angels' fourth leadoff homer...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Leader-Telegram

Leader-Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
4K+
Followers
180
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Leader-Telegram

Comments / 0

Community Policy