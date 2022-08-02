Vavra knocks infield single for first major league hit

Baltimore Orioles' Terrin Vavra follows through on a single to first in the second inning of a game against the Texas Rangers on Monday in Arlington, Texas. The hit was Vavra's first major league hit. Associated Press

Menomonie native and Baltimore Orioles infielder Terrin Vavra collected his first major league hit on Monday, hitting a single to lead off the second inning of a game against Texas.

Vavra started in left field and beat out an infield single for his first hit in four major league at-bats. He hit a high-hopping ground ball to first base, and got to the bag before Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe could flip it to pitcher Jon Gray. He later came in to score his first run in the big leagues, sliding into home safely ahead of a tag from catcher Jonah Heim.