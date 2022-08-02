Willie Ray's Q Shack heads to Kentucky amid flooding

cbs2iowa.com
leoweekly.com
Four Atmospheric Experts On Why Kentucky Is Getting Hit With Natural Disasters
[Editor’s Note: This story was originally published by Inside Climate News. Visit their website at insideclimatenews.org]. After three years in office, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has grown accustomed to holding media briefings on weather disasters. In February 2020, heavy rain caused flooding across Central and Eastern Kentucky, and mudslides...
cbs2iowa.com
Hy-Vee Response Team helps with devastating flooding in Kentucky
Hy-Vee crews are headed to Kentucky to provide water and supplies. We are now learning more about the grocery chain's disaster response team. Hy-Vee says they have helped during natural disasters before, but saw a need for something like this after the 2020 Derecho that hit Cedar Rapids. The response...
Chris Stapleton helping eastern Kentucky flood victims
County music singer Chris Stapleton has been seen offering a helping hand to eastern Kentucky communities impacted by flood damage.
KCRG.com
Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery
University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for Electoral Count Act. Changes were proposed after the January 6th riot, where people disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election.
WLKY.com
'We just sat...in tears': Residents recall harrowing moments during eastern Kentucky floods
JACKSON, Ky. — Jimmy Campbell had just waded through chest-deep water to rescue his dog. He tried to drive out the no-outlet road leading to his home, but the mud and floodwaters were too much. So, he climbed up onto nearby railroad tracks, sat in the rain and watched...
wdrb.com
TikTok goes wild over Kentucky man playing tobacco cans to hit songs
LEXINGTON, KY. (WDRB) -- Noise coming from Jon Damron's Lexington apartment is far from what a neighbor would ever complain about. "I'm a guitar player," Damron said. "I started at a fairly young age." His talent on the guitar is not what's striking a chord about Damron with people around...
WLKY.com
Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers helping out in eastern Kentucky's flood-ravaged areas
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — Some of the most famous men currently singing about Kentucky are helping out the state's communities that were destroyed by flooding. Christ Stapleton and Tyler Childers have both been spotted in Appalachia helping those affected by the floods that hit last week. Stapleton, who is...
cbs2iowa.com
Hy-Vee brings supplies to Kentucky after devastating floods
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Hy-Vee disaster relief team went to Kentucky over the weekend after floods devastated parts of the state. Two distribution sites were set up in Knott County and they went into neighborhoods as well. The team headed back on Sunday after delivering...
KCCI.com
Volunteers from Iowa prepare to head to Kentucky for storm recovery efforts
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Conference United Methodist Church is preparing a team of volunteers to aid in relief efforts after the deadly flooding inKentucky. Most recent reports say 37 lives were claimed by the floods, dozens are missing and hundreds are currently displaced. "We are compelled to...
wnky.com
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
wkyufm.org
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital sends mobile clinic to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky
A team from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is in eastern Kentucky assisting. with medical care in the wake of the recent devastating floods. The medical team is working from the Schoolhouse Mobile Care unit, which is. usually used to provide medical care to students and families in three Kentucky. school...
CMT
Billy Ray Cyrus Pens Message To Fans Affected By “Devastating” Flooding In Eastern Kentucky
Eastern Kentucky experienced a record-breaking storm last week, after several inches of rain poured down on communities in the Appalachian mountain region. According to 10 WBNS, more than 30 people have been killed due to flash flooding. The death toll is expected to rise. Country music star Billy Ray Cyrus...
wklw.com
Gov. says Most of Missing in Eastern Kentucky Accounted For
Governor Andy Beshear says most of those missing after flooding in eastern Kentucky have been accounted for. Beshear provided an update yesterday, saying at least two additional bodies had been recovered and are being processed. The death toll remains at 37. The governor says more than 13-hundred rescues have happened in the last few days.
WLKY.com
An eastern Kentucky woman used a vacuum to save her and her children
EASTERN, Ky. — Through the great loss, we are also hearing incredible stories of survival out of eastern Kentucky. One woman, desperate to save her children, reached for a vacuum of all things. "I grabbed a vacuum cord and I cut the cord off the vacuum cleaner and tied...
clayconews.com
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
iheart.com
