Cheshire Museum is a Unique Pop Culture Roadside Attraction

'It's magical. It really is' | PoCo Fest returns to North Branford on 20th anniversary
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — Potatoes and corn, however you like them at PoCo Fest in North Branford. "I like the combination of potato corn, just smush them together and you're good to go," said Michael Urbinati of North Branford. North Branford has a whole festival dedicated to these foods....
WTNH.com
8 Things To Do This Weekend: Brass City Jazz Fest, Sunflower Festival & Goat Baths
(WTNH) – Are you looking for weekend fun? We have 8 ideas for you!. All weekend, take a cruise on the Thames River in New London revolving around Mohegan life or military stories on the river. There are also Happy Hour Harbor Cruises. Saturday, bring your family and friends...
visitfairfieldcounty.org
Fairfield County Infirmary Ghost Hunt
The haunted Fairfield County Infirmary is a haven for the paranormal. Enjoy an overnight ghost hunt at this location that will definitely test your nerve. The Fairfield Infirmary harbors some dark secrets, and once you venture off into the former morgue, you’ll soon understand why this location has the haunted reputation that it does. The embedded residual energy still lingers in these very walls!
Eyewitness News
Something’s Cooking: Edd’s Place
WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A Westbrook business owner says music sent her around the country, but food brought her back to Connecticut. In this week’s Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News visits Edd’s Place, a rockin’ riverside restaurant. Liz Wood made incredible music while living in Los Angeles...
Like Roni Cup Pizza? You Should Thank Brewster’s Ace Endico
I'm obsessed with Roni Cup Pizza. How the hell do they make these beautiful little Roni Cups? Where can you get them? I can never find any around Connecticut. It turns out, a local food distributor just over the CT/NY border in Brewster played a part in introducing us to these wonderful things.
Master of the Craft: My Favorite Stuffed Cherry Peppers Appear in Waterbury
One of my favorite snacks between lunch and dinner is hot cherry peppers stuffed with prosciutto and provolone cheese. My mouth is watering just thinking about the savory, sharp explosion of flavor you get from chowing those beautiful creations. You know what's even better? Fresh ones. If you hurry, you can buy jars of fresh stuffed cherry peppers, hand-made by Masters of the craft, in Waterbury.
fox61.com
Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 5-7
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of August! We're in the final stretch of summer now. With that comes plenty of things to do as we continue on with the dog days of summer!. Enjoy all the sunflowers at the Sunflower Festival by The Farm in Woodbury! The...
Missing Milford dog 'Leo' found safe
MILFORD, Conn. — "Leo", the dog that was stolen when a Seymour man's car was taken outside a restaurant in Milford, has been found safe and delivered to his owner. The owner, Emmanuel Castillo, said they got a tip Leo was in the New Haven neighborhood where his car was found earlier on Friday. Castillo asked for New Haven police to meet him there, and around 6 p.m., they found Leo between two homes playing with kids.
Register Citizen
Fairfield’s Hazem Mohamed, 26, remembered for love of cars, travel, and making friends laugh
FAIRFIELD — Hazem Mohamed got home from work Tuesday, took a quick shower, and told his family he was going for a quick ride on his motorcycle to get some fresh air. Instead, police later arrived at the family’s home to tell them Mohamed had been fatally injured in a hit-and-run crash less than a mile away.
Connecticut couple marries in New London NICU
NEW LONDON, Conn. — It's not unusual for folks to get married on a weekday, but it's not often you hear about the wedding being held inside of a neonatal intensive care unit. Grier Stanley and Jason Barnwell were due to be married on April 30 but, "Drue had...
WTNH.com
Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday
(WTNH) – It’s the end of the week, which means you may be looking for something to do this weekend that won’t break the bank. Free concerts are back in Hartford, they started this week. So, mark your calendar for next week, they’re held on Thursday nights at the Old State House Lawn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
NBC Connecticut
‘Bark Bus' Brings Dogs From Overcrowded Shelters to Connecticut for Adoption
At Dog Star Rescue, Clear the Shelters takes on more than one meaning. Volunteers not only work tirelessly to find the dogs already at their Bloomfield location loving homes - they are also taking long road trips to southern states, getting dogs out of overcrowded shelters and bringing them to Connecticut.
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Astaire!
(WTNH) – This week’s pet of the week is a beautiful cat named Astaire!. Astaire is known amongst his friends as a charming sophisticate, and his dapper name is attributed to his tuxedo-like coat. Astaire will never be caught without his formal black-and-white suit, complete with little white boots.
Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County
The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
New Haven Independent
All In For Ansonia & Derby To Host Free Community Dinner
All In is a growing alliance of neighborhood organizations and community leaders throughout the Lower Naugatuck Valley and Milford. All In was initiated in 2020 by TEAM, Inc. as part of its ongoing efforts to go beyond “making poverty livable” and work with our neighbors to end it. Residents in each group work together to learn leadership skills in order to improve the conditions in their respective towns. The three main pillars of these groups’ work are: creating communities where everyone has a place to live, where food is secure, and where everyone has a voice in the decisions that affect their lives. Groups are currently active in: Ansonia/Derby, Seymour, Oxford, Shelton and Milford. TEAM is a nonprofit human services agency serving the Valley and surrounding region (www.teaminc.org).
NBC Connecticut
Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat
Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
NewsTimes
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
NewsTimes
Lady A postpones tour, Wallingford show for band member's 'journey to sobriety'
Country group Lady A is postponing their “Lady A: Request Line Tour” to support band member Charles Kelley’s “journey to sobriety.”. The group, which also includes Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, announced Thursday on social media that the tour will be pushed to 2023 to give Kelley all the time and support he needs as he works to get sober. They were set to perform at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford Sept. 16.
themonroesun.com
Built before America’s founding, this saltbox house still stands
MONROE, CT — Flowers adorn the walkway to a cottage red saltbox house on Great Ring Road, where a replica of the 1776 American flag hangs by the front entrance and an original hand pump is on display nearby. Beyond the split-rail fence along the street, a friendship garden...
Wahlburgers to open first Connecticut location at Foxwoods
LEDYARD, Conn. — Wahlburgers, a casual restaurant and bar chain, will be coming to Foxwoods in the summer of 2023. The Foxwoods location will be the standalone Wahlburgers in the state. The restaurant will have a signature menu item created in collaboration with Chef Paul and the Foxwoods team.
