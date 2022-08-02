Cheshire Museum is a Unique Pop Culture Roadside Attraction

All In is a growing alliance of neighborhood organizations and community leaders throughout the Lower Naugatuck Valley and Milford. All In was initiated in 2020 by TEAM, Inc. as part of its ongoing efforts to go beyond ​“making poverty livable” and work with our neighbors to end it. Residents in each group work together to learn leadership skills in order to improve the conditions in their respective towns. The three main pillars of these groups’ work are: creating communities where everyone has a place to live, where food is secure, and where everyone has a voice in the decisions that affect their lives. Groups are currently active in: Ansonia/Derby, Seymour, Oxford, Shelton and Milford. TEAM is a nonprofit human services agency serving the Valley and surrounding region (www.teaminc.org).

