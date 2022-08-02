Read on www.fox13news.com
Bugger That
4d ago
How can this be possible under a Governor that is so pro-education? Maybe it's more like pro-indoctrination, and lots of teachers don't want any part of it?
23
Gwendolyn Armour
4d ago
You are not going to get teachers becuz, Desantis have interrupted and put public school at risk. He wants charter schools and he wants teacher to not teach a curriculum unless his cronies approved it. Oversize classrooms need teacher assistance. Desantis decided what books are not to be use including math! Vote Desantis and his cronies out! Desantis has never been a educator!!
24
James
4d ago
Why are we soooo short teachers in Florida? It couldn’t have anything to do with our Governor - could it? Everyone thinks they know what’s best for themselves but sometimes - NOT!
14
