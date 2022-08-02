Witnesses recall chaos in downtown Seattle after gang feud erupted into gunfire in 2020

komonews.com
2 men injured in Renton shooting
Renton police are investigating after two men were shot Wednesday afternoon. According to the police department, officers were called to the 300 block of Pelly Avenue North around 2:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men with “serious” gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to the hospital.
KOMO News
Suspects sought after person shot in Seattle
SEATTLE — A person was shot and wounded Wednesday night and police were searching for the suspects who opened fire, authorities said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to their arm before being rushed to a local hospital for treatment. Information about the unidentified victim's condition was pending. Police...
Recent spate of violence troubles Auburn residents
AUBURN, Wash. — Three shootings in just four days have placed the city of Auburn on edge. Two shootings happened in the span of a few hours Monday night, and both were deadly. This spate of violence began with a drive-by shooting at Isaac Evans Park in Auburn. Three...
KOMO News
Renton police investigating double shooting that left 1 man dead, 1 critically hurt
RENTON, Wash. — Police in Renton were searching for clues after a double shooting Wednesday afternoon that left one man dead and another man in critical condition. Investigators said a man in his 30s was found dead inside the home located in the 300 block of Wells Avenue N.
Woman stabbed to death in Seattle, suspect arrested
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood late Monday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. South after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they...
KOMO News
Woman hurt during 2020 mass shooting in Seattle says she's had 15 surgeries, still healing
SEATTLE — A gunshot victim testifying in the trial of one of two men accused of opening fire in downtown Seattle told jurors Tuesday about the pain she experienced after being struck multiple times by bullets during the January 2020 mass shooting. Jurors in the trial of Marquise Tolbert...
Assault on First Hill turns into homicide investigation
SEATTLE — A 32-year-old man who was assaulted at a First Hill homeless encampment died from his injuries, turning the case into a homicide investigation. Seattle police were called at around 1 p.m. last Thursday to a homeless camp located in the 1300 block of Hubbel Place, where a man was found with a head injury.
capitolhillseattle.com
Suspect arrested at gunpoint in 23rd and Union knife attack
A man suffered stab wounds to his head and the assailant was quickly arrested at gunpoint in a knife attack Sunday night in front of the 23rd and Union PCC. Police and Seattle Fire were called to the area of 23rd and Union just after 9 PM to the reported stabbing. According to emergency radio updates, the victim was found with a knife wound to the back of the head and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Suspect in July incident at Lynnwood Pick-N-Pull arrested in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — The felony suspect who eluded police in Lynnwood and went missing for nearly a month was arrested in Yakima and booked into Snohomish County Jail early Wednesday morning. The 26-year-old was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm, and harassment...
Kent mother faces murder charge after being accused of killing toddler
KING COUNTY, Wash. — A local mother is behind bars, suspected of killing her 2-year-old son, Jose. Prosecutors and Kent police believe that 19-year-old Sandy Fernandez hit her child multiple times, leading to his death. Fernandez is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on a $1 million...
ncwlife.com
Number of shootings in Seattle on pace to break record
(The Center Square) – The number of shootings in the City of Seattle in 2021 represented a 10 year high, but 2022 is on pace for even higher numbers. There were more than double the amount of shootings in 2021 (174) as compared to 2013 (70). In the current year, the number of shootings is on pace to pass the 2021 total.
Gas Station Clerk Shoots At Alleged Armed Robber In Auburn
Officials don't know if the suspect pulled out a weapon first.
myedmondsnews.com
Happening nearby: Man suspected of firing shots at Lynnwood officer July 5 now in Snohomish County Jail
A man who reportedly fired at a police officer while climbing over a fence at the Lynnwood Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard on Highway 99 July 5 is now in Snohomish County Jail. Lynnwood police said Wednesday that the suspect, 26-year-old Lane Scott Phillips, was arrested in Yakima. Lynnwood police transported him to Snohomish County Jail on Tuesday,where he was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment (threats to kill).
kentreporter.com
Renton man faces Kent rape charges from 2018 and 2021
A 33-year-old Renton man faces charges of first-degree rape and second-degree rape for allegedly assaulting two women in Kent in separate cases. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges Aug. 2 against Edward Anthony Harris for reportedly raping a woman in October 2018 and another woman in July 2021, according to charging documents.
More Seattle Center assaults reported as women continue to come forward, suspect arrested
SEATTLE — Seattle police say the man suspected of assaulting and exposing himself to multiple women near Seattle Center was arrested Monday for an alleged hate crime with a felony-level assault. The 35-year-old suspect, who has not been charged, was booked into King County Jail. His first court appearance...
Auburn gas station clerk shoots, kills suspect trying to rob store
AUBURN, Wash. — A gas station clerk in Auburn shot and killed a suspect that was trying to rob the store late Monday night, authorities said. A spokesperson for the Auburn Police Department said an employee at the Shell station at 201 Auburn Way South shot the suspect just after 11:45 p.m. The suspect died in the parking lot, police said.
capitolhillseattle.com
SPD investigating after man dies from injuries in Hubbell Place encampment assault
Seattle Police say they are investigating a Thursday, July 28th assault at a Hubbell Place encampment below I-5 as a homicide after the victim later died of his injuries. According to SPD, the 32-year-old man suffered a head injury in an assault at the camp that Thursday afternoon and was transported to Harborview where he died Monday.
q13fox.com
Man hit in one of 3 Tacoma shootings over the weekend dies from injuries
TACOMA, Wash. - A man who was shot in one of three shootings in Tacoma over the weekend has died from his injuries, making him the second person to die in the string of shootings. On July 31, South Sound 911 received a call about a shooting in the area...
Bellevue police seeking couple wanted for frisking victims looking for items to steal
Bellevue police are asking the public for help to identify a couple wanted for six robberies, where they steal jewelry from pedestrians. The couple, described as a Middle Eastern male and female, typically drive up to elderly people who don’t speak English and frisk them, looking for items to steal.
Man suspected of killing roommate in Auburn arrested
A man suspected of killing his roommate in Auburn has been arrested. At about 7:10 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the 29000 block of 118th Avenue Southeast after a third roommate called 911 to report the incident. Officers performed lifesaving measures on the victim but the man died at...
