Bad contractor can't build a defense for Dearborn Heights disaster

www.fox2detroit.com
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel Maven
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Ann Arbor, Michigan is Home to the "Creature Conservancy"InyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
Arab American News
Rashida Tlaib wins big in primary for district covering new communities
DETROIT — Residents in Dearborn, Southfield, Livonia, Detroit and more are now closer to being represented by a storied member of the so-called “Squad” in the U.S House. With results of the Tuesday’s primary election trickling in slowly throughout the night, District 12 candidate Rashida Tlaib, the incumbent in the race, cemented an early and wide lead over her opponents, prompting a celebration at a campaign watch party on Detroit’s northwest side.
In Dearborn Heights, DTE rolls out huge generators to prevent outages
Ahead of hot weather and storms, DTE Energy said Wednesday it had diesel generators and transformers on standby throughout Dearborn Heights, a contingency aimed at preventing outages while a powerline was under repair. The measure — which was initially reported by the Press & Guide, a publication covering Dearborn and...
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Smokey Bones to Open Utica Restaurant Aug. 8, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Smokey Bones to Open Utica Restaurant Aug. 8. Smokey Bones is expanding its...
Election totals come in slowly in Wayne County following change in transmitting results
A major shift in how election results are transmitted from local level to the county level local caused significant delays in unofficial reporting or results in Michigan's primary Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, results were still trickling in some of the state's largest communities long after polls closed and absentee ballots were counted. Michigan's largest county —...
Former Chrysler Group ordered to pay $300 million for ‘cycle beating’
FCA, formerly Chrysler Group, has been ordered in federal court to pay nearly $300 million in criminal penalties for conspiring to cheat the U.S. Emissions Test.
Oakland primaries could lead to 'a generation' of Democrats' control of county government
Tuesday’s primary election for local offices in Oakland County set the stage for exactly what Republicans hoped to reverse. With key primary victories in hand, Democrats might well flip seats in November to widen their majority on the county’s board of commissioners. The board ruling Michigan's richest county now has 11 Democrats and 10 Republicans...
MetroTimes
Detroit Land Bank Authority seeks buyer to preserve home of civil rights advocate Sarah E. Ray
A piece of Detroit’s civil rights history could be sold for just $1. The Detroit Land Bank Authority is seeking a buyer for the home of unsung activist Sarah E. Ray, who helped desegregate the famed Boblo boats in 1948. Potential buyers must present a proposal to preserve or reimagine the disheveled home and an adjacent lot in Ray's honor.
How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention
Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
Developers fined $350,000 for wetlands damage in Macomb County
Local real estate developers responsible for the destruction of wetlands in Macomb County were fined $350,000 Tuesday after failing to bring the affected area into compliance. The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced in a news release that MC Land Investments LLC, MJC Providence Estates LLC, Michael Chirco, Michele Chirco, and Mario Izzi are required to restore and monitor the impacted wetland area, create a conservation easement for 13.02 acres of wetland, and pay the fine in response to a complaint filed in January...
State lawmaker calls for shutdown of Wixom auto supplier after cancer-causing chemicals leak into Huron River
As officials continue to test and assess waters in and around the Huron River, an Ann Arbor lawmaker is calling for the closure of a Oakland County company responsible for a dangerous chemical spill.
fox2detroit.com
Downed trees among the storm damage in hard-hit Livonia
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - All across southeastern Michigan residents were dealing with downed trees, wires or flooding on the highways after bands of strong thunderstorms rolled through Wednesday. Severe storms brought down this huge tree in Livonia covering Jamison street in the Castle Gardens subdivision. Martin Kreska came home...
fox2detroit.com
Contractor leaves expecting mom with home renovation disaster
The company was cited for ordinance violations in June. They were supposed to be in Dearborn Heights District Court to go before a judge. Wolchek was there, but Kevin Cupp never showed.
Election results for Aug. 2, 2022 primary in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A new mayor for the city of Flint, county commissioners in each district and finalists for many other public offices will be decided by Genesee County voters today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Aug. 2 primary.
Voice News
Radio Control Club of Detroit to take flight Aug. 6
Pilots registered through the Academy of Model Aeronautics are invited to participate in the Radio Control Club of Detroit’s Russ Hope Memorial 4 – Stroke Rally at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at the club’s flying field in Lenox Township. The fly-in is only for radio controlled model...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022, morning edition: Michigan primary results
Thousands of Detroiters cast their ballots Tuesday in Michigan’s primary election. A technological problem caused the reporting of results in Wayne County to be delayed until the early morning hours. The Wayne County Clerk issued a statement saying AT&T’s decision to no longer support 3G modems significantly delayed the reporting process. Only about 32% of Wayne County precincts had reported by 3 a.m.
Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit
The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
deadlinedetroit.com
Metro Detroit lawyer was cycling for Make-A-Wish when alleged drunk driver hit, killed him
A West Bloomfield Township father and attorney was killed last weekend when authorities say a drunken driver hit him and four others as they bicycled in a charity ride for the Make-A-Wish foundation. The Oakland Press reports Michael Salhaney, a 57-year-old former Oakland County assistant prosecutor, was killed during a...
fox2detroit.com
Huron River chemical spill: What is hexavalent chromium?
WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - People are urged to avoid a stretch of the Huron River after a hexavalent chromium chemical spill. The river between North Wixom and Kensington roads is part of the no contact warning, and you should avoid touching, drinking, or water plants with the water. Also,...
deadlinedetroit.com
Macomb Tells Prosecutor Lucido To Get Workplace Training for his Inappropriateness...Or Else
Macomb County thinks Prosecutor Peter Lucido has a problem. County Deputy Executive Andrew McKinnon emailed Lucido, who was elected in 2020, to tell him to undergo workplace training to address issues including sexual comments and/or innuedo, the Detroit Free Press reports:. Lucido also was placed on notice that he will...
fox2detroit.com
Taylor police auctioning off Crown Vics, Dodge Charger
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Taylor police have three vehicles up for auction online. The department is auctioning a 2009 and 2011 Ford Crown Victoria, and a 2014 Dodge Charger. The auctions are slated to end at 1 p.m. Thursday. If you are the winning bidder, you have 10 days from when payment is posted to pick up your vehicle. They can be picked up from 23555 Goddard Rd.
