ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn Heights, MI

Bad contractor can't build a defense for Dearborn Heights disaster

By Rob Wolchek
fox2detroit.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Arab American News

Rashida Tlaib wins big in primary for district covering new communities

DETROIT — Residents in Dearborn, Southfield, Livonia, Detroit and more are now closer to being represented by a storied member of the so-called “Squad” in the U.S House. With results of the Tuesday’s primary election trickling in slowly throughout the night, District 12 candidate Rashida Tlaib, the incumbent in the race, cemented an early and wide lead over her opponents, prompting a celebration at a campaign watch party on Detroit’s northwest side.
DEARBORN, MI
dbusiness.com

DBusiness Daily Update: Smokey Bones to Open Utica Restaurant Aug. 8, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Smokey Bones to Open Utica Restaurant Aug. 8. Smokey Bones is expanding its...
UTICA, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Election totals come in slowly in Wayne County following change in transmitting results

A major shift in how election results are transmitted from local level to the county level local caused significant delays in unofficial reporting or results in Michigan's primary Tuesday.  As of Wednesday morning, results were still trickling in some of the state's largest communities long after polls closed and absentee ballots were counted.  Michigan's largest county —...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Monroe, MI
Dearborn Heights, MI
Business
Dearborn Heights, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Dearborn Heights, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Oakland primaries could lead to 'a generation' of Democrats' control of county government

Tuesday’s primary election for local offices in Oakland County set the stage for exactly what Republicans hoped to reverse. With key primary victories in hand, Democrats might well flip seats in November to widen their majority on the county’s board of commissioners. The board ruling Michigan's richest county now has 11 Democrats and 10 Republicans...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention

Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaquille O'neal
The Detroit Free Press

Developers fined $350,000 for wetlands damage in Macomb County

Local real estate developers responsible for the destruction of wetlands in Macomb County were fined $350,000 Tuesday after failing to bring the affected area into compliance.  The Michigan Attorney General's Office announced in a news release that MC Land Investments LLC, MJC Providence Estates LLC, Michael Chirco, Michele Chirco, and Mario Izzi are required to restore and monitor the impacted wetland area, create a conservation easement for 13.02 acres of wetland, and pay the fine in response to a complaint filed in January...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Downed trees among the storm damage in hard-hit Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - All across southeastern Michigan residents were dealing with downed trees, wires or flooding on the highways after bands of strong thunderstorms rolled through Wednesday. Severe storms brought down this huge tree in Livonia covering Jamison street in the Castle Gardens subdivision. Martin Kreska came home...
LIVONIA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster#Building Codes#Windows#Torn Down#Fox 2 Say#Dynamic Project Solutions
Voice News

Radio Control Club of Detroit to take flight Aug. 6

Pilots registered through the Academy of Model Aeronautics are invited to participate in the Radio Control Club of Detroit’s Russ Hope Memorial 4 – Stroke Rally at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at the club’s flying field in Lenox Township. The fly-in is only for radio controlled model...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 3, 2022, morning edition: Michigan primary results

Thousands of Detroiters cast their ballots Tuesday in Michigan’s primary election. A technological problem caused the reporting of results in Wayne County to be delayed until the early morning hours. The Wayne County Clerk issued a statement saying AT&T’s decision to no longer support 3G modems significantly delayed the reporting process. Only about 32% of Wayne County precincts had reported by 3 a.m.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Severe thunderstorm area, timing becoming more defined, shifted in Ann Arbor, Detroit

The severe thunderstorm scenario for this afternoon and evening is becoming clearer. Here is the likely scenario for timing and location of the line of storms. The new severe thunderstorm outlook is out, issued at 12:30 this Wednesday afternoon. The area for possible severe weather has been expanded southeast somewhat. Ann Arbor and the Detroit area are now also in the chance of severe thunderstorms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
fox2detroit.com

Huron River chemical spill: What is hexavalent chromium?

WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - People are urged to avoid a stretch of the Huron River after a hexavalent chromium chemical spill. The river between North Wixom and Kensington roads is part of the no contact warning, and you should avoid touching, drinking, or water plants with the water. Also,...
WIXOM, MI
fox2detroit.com

Taylor police auctioning off Crown Vics, Dodge Charger

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Taylor police have three vehicles up for auction online. The department is auctioning a 2009 and 2011 Ford Crown Victoria, and a 2014 Dodge Charger. The auctions are slated to end at 1 p.m. Thursday. If you are the winning bidder, you have 10 days from when payment is posted to pick up your vehicle. They can be picked up from 23555 Goddard Rd.
TAYLOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy