Trump endorsement of ‘Eric’ in Missouri triggers confusion

AOL Corp
‘ERIC’ Senate non-endorsement proves Trump thinks Missouri Republicans are stupid
You didn’t really expect Donald Trump to take this seriously, did you?. The disgraced former president teased early Monday that he would make his long-awaited primary endorsement for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt that day. He already torched Rep. Vicky Hartzler last month, writing on his Truth Social platform that voters “can forget about” her chances, while egregiously claiming she’d asked for his nod multiple times. That left, among others, current Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens, who resigned as Missouri governor in humiliation amid accusations of campaign finance offenses and sexual assault.
Beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine captures Missouri Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate
Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine won the Democratic nomination for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat Tuesday, defeating her closest rival, former Marine Lucas Kunce. With nearly all precincts reporting, Busch had won 43% of the vote, compared to 38% for Kunce. Throughout her campaign, Valentine has said working as...
Josh Hawley's Home State Newspaper Chides Him As 'Laughingstock'
Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley’s ignominious dash for cover in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — after giving a closed-fist salute to insurrectionists — has made him a national “laughingstock,” The Kansas City Star said in a derisive editorial Saturday. A video of...
Washington Examiner
Eric Greitens's loss is a win for Republicans
Republicans in Missouri made the right choice on Tuesday. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican U.S. Senate primary. Meanwhile, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens finished third. And another man named Eric received less than 1% of the vote in the crowded primary. So while former President Donald Trump...
Gun-Brandishing Mark McCloskey Trounced in Missouri GOP Senate Primary
Eric Greitens wasn’t the only ardently pro-Trump candidate to lose in the hotly contested Missouri GOP Senate primary on Tuesday night. Mark McCloskey, the gun-brandishing lawyer who pointed his firearm at Black Lives Matter demonstrators in the summer of 2020, also lost. And McCloskey didn’t just lose, he was trounced, polling throughout the night at a measly 3 percent of the vote. As of Wednesday morning, with 95 plus percent reporting, McCloskey was in fourth place, behind Rep. Bill Long (R-MO) and securing just 3 percent of the vote, or roughly 19 thousand votes. After pointing a gun at activists, the budding MAGA icon spoke at the Republican National Convention in August 2020. McCloskey’s campaign didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Tuesday night.
Resolution of Eric Greitens court case over allegations of abuse unlikely before Missouri primary
The U.S. Senate primary in Missouri will likely be over before there is a resolution in the child custody case that has dominated headlines with allegations of child and spousal abuse against former Gov. Eric Greitens. At the end of seven hours in a closed-door deposition hearing Wednesday, Associate Circuit...
Voices: I was so wrong about Eric Greitens
This story was originally published in June 2022In all my years of interviewing people for articles, there have only been two people whose charisma made an immediate impact. When I say “impact”, I mean that upon meeting them I wanted to run through a wall for them and be part of whatever they were doing.The first encounter was with Chad Pregracke, the founder of Living Lands and Waters, an organization that plies the inland rivers of America cleaning up decades of refuse. I spent a day with Pregracke on the Mississippi hauling out refrigerators, Styrofoam coolers and other garbage. Despite...
CNBC
Eric Schmitt beats former Gov. Eric Greitens in Missouri GOP Senate primary, NBC projects
Eric Greitens, the scandal-tarred former Missouri governor who launched a comeback bid against the wishes of many Republicans, will lose the state's GOP Senate primary, NBC News projects. Eric Schmitt, currently the state's attorney general, is projected to proceed to the general election, where he will compete with a Democratic...
Missouri’s GOP Senate primary as a hand of Texas Hold ‘Em, part four: The river
Back in September of 2021, I asked: If each U.S. Senate primary candidate held a Texas Hold ‘Em starting hand, what would they be, and why? If you’re still following the series, then I assume you have some basic familiarity with poker. This spring, I provided an update, with a column describing the flop — […] The post Missouri’s GOP Senate primary as a hand of Texas Hold ‘Em, part four: The river appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Open US House seats draw large field of Missouri Republicans
Dozens of aspiring Missouri Republican candidates are jumping at the chance to run in November for two rarely open U.S. congressional seats. U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are running for the Senate in Tuesday's GOP primary, leaving Hartzler's central 4th Congressional District and Long's southwestern 7th Congressional District seats open. The Republican primary for Hartzler's seat includes state Sen. Rick Brattin, cattle rancher Kalena Bruce, former Kansas City-area news anchor Mark Alford, former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks and former St. Louis Blues player Jim Campbell. Burks and Campbell were the top two fundraisers as of mid-July,...
Trump refuses to take sides, backing 'ERIC' in Missouri's combustible GOP Senate primary showdown
Former President Donald Trump on Monday backed "ERIC" in Missouri's high profile and combative GOP Senate nomination race, on the eve of the state's primary. After teasing hours earlier that he would be making an endorsement in the race, Trump declined to choose between two of the three front-runners in the primary - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.
Fox News
Hugh Hewitt: Republicans still 'covet' former President Trump's endorsement
Radio host Hugh Hewitt broke down two upcoming primary races in Missouri and Arizona on "Special Report." HUGH HEWITT: It will certainly tell us a lot more about President Trump’s poll, there is a third Eric by the way. Out friend Henry Gomez in Ohio found an Eric McElroy on the ballot, so we are not sure if he is out of it, but what Josh said is true, Eric Greitens will lose that race. He's radioactive, credibly accused of rapes and persuasively accused of domestic violence against his wife and child. He's plummeting in the polls. Eric Schmitt is a successful attorney general. So the former president played that down the middle.
CBS News
Trump endorses "ERIC" in Missouri GOP Senate primary. There's more than one Eric in the race
Former President Donald Trump on the eve of the Missouri primaries gave his much-coveted endorsement in the Republican primary for Missouri's open Senate seat, but there was some confusion about who had been selected. "I trust the Great People of Missouri, on this one, to make up their own minds,...
Video shows Josh Hawley running from rioters on Jan. 6
At the latest hearing on Jan. 6, the select committee played video of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) fleeing the Capitol during the violent riot. Before the riot, Hawley raised his fist in solidarity with protesters. Former Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Dept. officer Michael Fanone discusses the moment.
