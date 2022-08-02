Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents

Tons, tons, tons of water up North [Columbia River] Tons, tons, tons of water to the East [seen any pictures of Kentucky lately?]. Romans created viaducts 22 centuries ago to keep Rome supplied. Time to build that as well as desaliniztion plants in conjunction with Mexico and California.
City planners should have been addressing this years ago with a plan of action, like desalt plant in Mexico piping water to Yuma AZ where the canals enter AZ. An agreement with Mexico who already uses Desalt technology in Cabo and other locations could be struck to suck water out of the Sea Of Cortez and pump to Yuma feeding Phoenix, etc. Poor planning will result in shortages for years.
It doesn’t take a 24 month study to determine that the west has a water problem. Part of the problem are the environmental activist groups that have caused California draining two of its reservoirs to save a bird. It doesn’t take 24 months to figure out that letting over 2 million illegals cross our border contributes to the problem. This is a true national emergency and a solution should have been developed 10 years ago, but our federal and state governments are more worried about getting electric cars to replace gasoline powered cars. The Bureau of Reclamation has failed the citizens of America.
