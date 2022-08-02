ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents

 4 days ago
Peter Kwiat
4d ago

Tons, tons, tons of water up North [Columbia River] Tons, tons, tons of water to the East [seen any pictures of Kentucky lately?]. Romans created viaducts 22 centuries ago to keep Rome supplied. Time to build that as well as desaliniztion plants in conjunction with Mexico and California.

John OConnor
4d ago

City planners should have been addressing this years ago with a plan of action, like desalt plant in Mexico piping water to Yuma AZ where the canals enter AZ. An agreement with Mexico who already uses Desalt technology in Cabo and other locations could be struck to suck water out of the Sea Of Cortez and pump to Yuma feeding Phoenix, etc. Poor planning will result in shortages for years.

votered
3d ago

It doesn’t take a 24 month study to determine that the west has a water problem. Part of the problem are the environmental activist groups that have caused California draining two of its reservoirs to save a bird. It doesn’t take 24 months to figure out that letting over 2 million illegals cross our border contributes to the problem. This is a true national emergency and a solution should have been developed 10 years ago, but our federal and state governments are more worried about getting electric cars to replace gasoline powered cars. The Bureau of Reclamation has failed the citizens of America.

citysuntimes.com

Highest-selling acre lot in Arizona's history located in Paradise Valley

It should be no surprise that economic forces have created some recent obstacles in the housing market but Frank Aazami and Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has managed to cut through those obstacles by transacting properties and making robust sales regardless of what is happening in our economy.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Clayco breaks ground on Power Industrial in Mesa

Clayco, a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering, and construction firm, celebrated the groundbreaking of Power Industrial, a four-building, flex-industrial development designed for various end-users and located in Mesa’s Pecos Advanced Manufacturing Zone at the southeast corner of Pecos and Power Road. “Mesa continues to get...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years

PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Valley's big dig: Getting ahead of Broadway Curve improvements

As perhaps the most recognizable junction in Arizona, it seems everyone knows the Broadway Curve. The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Julie Gadsby has gotten to know it all too well. She is the construction manager for the massive $776 million improvement project surrounding the curve. “For anyone who has...
PHOENIX, AZ
natureworldnews.com

Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona

After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
PHOENIX, AZ
Person
David Ortega
kjzz.org

BLM extends comment period for popular recreation site north of Phoenix

The Bureau of Land Management has extended the comment period for a popular recreation site north of Phoenix. Public input on the Black Canyon Corridor Travel Management Plan will be accepted until Aug. 15. The corridor is anchored by the Black Canyon Area National Trail, which is popular with hikers...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tips for the perfect summer weekend in Scottsdale

Summer is halfway over, but it’s not too late for those itching for a staycation. Locals can savor the season with outdoor adventures, pools and pampering, plus good eats right in their backyard in Scottsdale, Ariz. – all in one weekend. Morning. Witness an epic Sonoran Desert sunrise...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town Opens

A new seafood restaurant and market is now open.Mike Bergmann/Unsplash. For those who can’t get enough seafood around greater Phoenix, there’s good news, because a local seafood brand has opened its third location in the heart of metro Phoenix. With plenty of fresh seafood to choose from as well as a fish market for guests who would rather take their seafood home, this opening should make it that much easier to grab seafood while in the Valley.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
East Valley Tribune

Controversial Lehi complex wins board's OK

Reports of a controversial Lehi apartment project’s demise were greatly exaggerated. Last October, residents of the northwest Mesa community thought they had defeated a controversial multifamily development after raising an outcry at a zoning board hearing. The board’s October “no” vote looked like a rare victory for neighborhoods opposing...
MESA, AZ
J.R. Heimbigner

Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every month

money in handPhoto by Vitaly Taranov (Unsplash) Have you noticed that prices keep rising and you leave with less cash in your wallet every time you go to the store? Thankfully, there is some good news for you. A new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, has been created by senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. These senators want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this new proposal, the parents of each child ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month. In addition, families would even start to receive money when they learn that they are pregnant. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
ARIZONA STATE
