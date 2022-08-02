ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn legend, Atlanta Braves great Tim Hudson leaving AU baseball staff to coach son's HS team

By Andrew Olson
saturdaydownsouth.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.saturdaydownsouth.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Former Auburn coach, MLB veteran named head coach at Lee-Scott Academy

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Former Auburn University pitching coach and MLB veteran named new baseball coach at Lee-Scott Academy. On August 1, Lee-Scott Academy announced Tim Hudson as its new head baseball coach. Hudson spent 17 years in the major leagues, playing for teams such as the Oakland Athletics, Atlanta...
AUBURN, AL
WAAY-TV

Auburn baseball announces changes to coaching staff

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn baseball and head coach Butch Thompson announced changes to the coaching staff Monday, including the addition of pitching coach Daron Schoenrock to coincide with the departure of Tim Hudson. "The whole college baseball world recognizes Tim's enhanced legacy as our pitching coach the last three...
AUBURN, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn legend Tim Hudson named new head baseball coach at Lee-Scott

Auburn baseball legend Tim Hudson is taking on a new challenge in the city, being named on Monday the new head baseball coach at Lee-Scott Academy. Hudson steps away from his position as volunteer pitching coach at Auburn University and will be united with his son who is a rising senior at Lee-Scott.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn’s T.J. Finley becomes 1st college football player to ink NIL deal with Amazon

T.J. Finley is taking his fashion sense to Amazon. The Auburn quarterback, who is vying for the starting job as the Tigers begin fall camp this week, announced Tuesday afternoon that he has agreed to an NIL partnership with Amazon. Finley is believed to be the first college football player to secure an NIL deal with the corporation, which previously inked an agreement with Clemson basketball player Brevin Galloway.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Auburn QB TJ Finley makes history with NIL deal

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley has inked a new deal with Amazon fashion, the first of its kind in college football, per On3 Sports NIL. Finley has 26 total pieces of merchandise up on the marketplace, ranging from sweatshirts to cell phone accessories. Items range from $17 to $35 and are available for shipping through Amazon Prime.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Hudson
Person
Daron Schoenrock
247Sports

L.J. Green Makes it Official

Montgomery Catholic cornerback L.J. Green recently named his final four schools. At that time, he also announced that he would be choosing one of those schools on August 1st. This afternoon, Green announced that he had committed to Georgia Tech. Green felt relieved to have that decision behind him. “It...
ATLANTA, GA
WSFA

Cement company expanding Prattville facility

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - James Hardie, a world leader in fiber cement, is expanding its 1 million-square-foot facility in Prattville. The expansion makes this location the biggest in the world for the company and will create more than 300 jobs. A James Hardie representative says the Prattville location has produced...
PRATTVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Auburn University#College Baseball#College World Series#Lee Scott Academy
WKRG News 5

Woman sues Hyundai after report of child labor at Alabama plant

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A California woman filed a lawsuit against Hyundai Motor Company after reports came out that SMART Alabama LLC, a Hyundai Motor Company subsidiary, had used children as young as 12 at a plant in Luverne, Ala. SMART Alabama supplies parts for Hyundai’s Montgomery plant. According to court documents, Lea Reis of […]
LUVERNE, AL
WTVM

Fire crews on scene of structure fire in Smiths Station

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews in East Alabama are working to put out a structure fire on Lee Road 443 in Smiths Station. According to officials, the building may have been vacant. There are no reports of any injuries at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and...
SMITHS STATION, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

A Man has Died after reportedly shooting brother, refusing to drop Gun when Deputies arrived; ALEA Investigating

A man who reportedly shot a family member, has died after he was shot by a supervisor and deputy with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office overnight near Eclectic overnight. According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, issues began Monday afternoon, when deputies responded to a domestic incident on Cherokee Trail. Once there, deputies were advised by family members that everything was okay, Franklin said, and deputies left with no services needed.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
thecitymenus.com

Two new restaurants coming to LaGrange Mall

Earlier in July we reported on our Facebook page that construction was underway for an outparcel building in the same area as Chicken Salad Chick. Last week it was confirmed to The City Menus that Chipotle intends to open at the LaGrange Mall. Framing started going up last week, and the restaurant is now fully under construction and should open in the next few months.
LAGRANGE, GA
wtvy.com

2 incidents prompt Elmore Correctional Facility lockdown

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama Department of Corrections facility in Elmore County was placed on lockdown Tuesday after two incidents. ADOC said the lockdown happened inside a housing unit at Elmore Correctional Facility and involved two incidents between inmates. ADOC said the facility has since returned to normal...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man arrested after shooting at Coosa County deputy

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested after breaking into someone’s home and firing a shot at an officer Thursday in Coosa County. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s, officers received a call from a resident on Coosa County Road 39, saying that someone had broken into their home. After arriving Deputy Logan Mitchell […]
COOSA COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy