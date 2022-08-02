Auburn legend, Atlanta Braves great Tim Hudson leaving AU baseball staff to coach son's HS team

www.saturdaydownsouth.com
WTVM
Former Auburn coach, MLB veteran named head coach at Lee-Scott Academy
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Former Auburn University pitching coach and MLB veteran named new baseball coach at Lee-Scott Academy. On August 1, Lee-Scott Academy announced Tim Hudson as its new head baseball coach. Hudson spent 17 years in the major leagues, playing for teams such as the Oakland Athletics, Atlanta...
WAAY-TV
Auburn baseball announces changes to coaching staff
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn baseball and head coach Butch Thompson announced changes to the coaching staff Monday, including the addition of pitching coach Daron Schoenrock to coincide with the departure of Tim Hudson. "The whole college baseball world recognizes Tim's enhanced legacy as our pitching coach the last three...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn legend Tim Hudson named new head baseball coach at Lee-Scott
Auburn baseball legend Tim Hudson is taking on a new challenge in the city, being named on Monday the new head baseball coach at Lee-Scott Academy. Hudson steps away from his position as volunteer pitching coach at Auburn University and will be united with his son who is a rising senior at Lee-Scott.
Auburn’s T.J. Finley becomes 1st college football player to ink NIL deal with Amazon
T.J. Finley is taking his fashion sense to Amazon. The Auburn quarterback, who is vying for the starting job as the Tigers begin fall camp this week, announced Tuesday afternoon that he has agreed to an NIL partnership with Amazon. Finley is believed to be the first college football player to secure an NIL deal with the corporation, which previously inked an agreement with Clemson basketball player Brevin Galloway.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Auburn QB TJ Finley makes history with NIL deal
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley has inked a new deal with Amazon fashion, the first of its kind in college football, per On3 Sports NIL. Finley has 26 total pieces of merchandise up on the marketplace, ranging from sweatshirts to cell phone accessories. Items range from $17 to $35 and are available for shipping through Amazon Prime.
What we learned from Auburn basketball's first game in Israel
Here are some thoughts on Auburn basketball's first game in Israel.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Iron Bowl in Austin? Alabama could face kicker with familiar name in Week 2 at Texas
Alabama fans can breathe a sigh of relief. No, another game with the Auburn Tigers isn’t going to happen, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see Auburn on the field in the Week 2 game at Texas. Could this Auburn shake things up with a win against...
The Auburn football teams get's some much needed lake time after Big Cat weekend
Coach Harsin and his team enjoyed some fun at the lake after Big Cat weekend.
L.J. Green Makes it Official
Montgomery Catholic cornerback L.J. Green recently named his final four schools. At that time, he also announced that he would be choosing one of those schools on August 1st. This afternoon, Green announced that he had committed to Georgia Tech. Green felt relieved to have that decision behind him. “It...
Alabama high school student who left impact on former teachers dies from brain cancer
As teachers and faculty at Central High School prepare for the upcoming school year, they are remembering the lessons they learned from a former student.
WSFA
Cement company expanding Prattville facility
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - James Hardie, a world leader in fiber cement, is expanding its 1 million-square-foot facility in Prattville. The expansion makes this location the biggest in the world for the company and will create more than 300 jobs. A James Hardie representative says the Prattville location has produced...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn police arrest second suspect in connection to burglary on South Dean Road
Auburn police have arrested a second suspect involved in a burglary reported on June 13 in the 400 block of South Dean Road. On Sunday, police arrested Alissa Glen Brown, 23, of Birmingham on warrants charging her with burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree. Previously, Auburn police...
Woman sues Hyundai after report of child labor at Alabama plant
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A California woman filed a lawsuit against Hyundai Motor Company after reports came out that SMART Alabama LLC, a Hyundai Motor Company subsidiary, had used children as young as 12 at a plant in Luverne, Ala. SMART Alabama supplies parts for Hyundai’s Montgomery plant. According to court documents, Lea Reis of […]
Coosa County deputy covers woman, children as ex-husband shoots at them, authorities said
A Coosa County man is behind bars after authorities said he broke into his ex-wife’s home, and then fired on a sheriff’s deputy who provided cover for the victim and her children. Shane Carden, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, burglary and theft of property....
WTVM
Fire crews on scene of structure fire in Smiths Station
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fire crews in East Alabama are working to put out a structure fire on Lee Road 443 in Smiths Station. According to officials, the building may have been vacant. There are no reports of any injuries at this time. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and...
elmoreautauganews.com
A Man has Died after reportedly shooting brother, refusing to drop Gun when Deputies arrived; ALEA Investigating
A man who reportedly shot a family member, has died after he was shot by a supervisor and deputy with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office overnight near Eclectic overnight. According to Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin, issues began Monday afternoon, when deputies responded to a domestic incident on Cherokee Trail. Once there, deputies were advised by family members that everything was okay, Franklin said, and deputies left with no services needed.
thecitymenus.com
Two new restaurants coming to LaGrange Mall
Earlier in July we reported on our Facebook page that construction was underway for an outparcel building in the same area as Chicken Salad Chick. Last week it was confirmed to The City Menus that Chipotle intends to open at the LaGrange Mall. Framing started going up last week, and the restaurant is now fully under construction and should open in the next few months.
wtvy.com
2 incidents prompt Elmore Correctional Facility lockdown
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama Department of Corrections facility in Elmore County was placed on lockdown Tuesday after two incidents. ADOC said the lockdown happened inside a housing unit at Elmore Correctional Facility and involved two incidents between inmates. ADOC said the facility has since returned to normal...
Man arrested after shooting at Coosa County deputy
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested after breaking into someone’s home and firing a shot at an officer Thursday in Coosa County. According to Coosa County Sheriff’s, officers received a call from a resident on Coosa County Road 39, saying that someone had broken into their home. After arriving Deputy Logan Mitchell […]
Woman kidnapped Tuesday in Montgomery found unharmed; suspect in custody
UPDATE: Saquan Edwards was captured about 11 a.m. around the area of Lagoon Park in Montgomery. Montgomery police and ALEA’s Aviation Unit made the arrest. The victim was also found unharmed, in Edward’s vehicle. EARLIER: A search is underway for a man sought in an early-morning kidnapping in...
