Kentucky State

Over 20,000 without power in the Tri-State

By Aaron Chatman, Seth Austin
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As severe storms roll through the Tri-State, thousands of people have been left without power.

Both Kentucky and Indiana have been impacted by the outrages. As of 6:00 a.m. , CenterPoint Energy reports over 20,00 members are effected by outages. At the same time, Kenergy says over 2,200 customers have been impacted by these storms.

Duke Energy is reporting over 100 outages in the Owensville and Princeton area.

Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh

In Indiana, outages have been reported in the areas of Evansville, New Harmony, Darmstadt, Chandler and Boonville. Neither CenterPoint or Kenergy have shared any information as to when power for customers may be restored.

On Tuesday morning, CenterPoint released a statement saying due to ongoing heavy storms through the night and the morning, progress has been slow, but they expect to deploy additional crews as conditions continue to improve. They said the restoration process begins with facilities vital to safety, health and welfare such as hospitals, water treatment plans and public service facilities.

CenterPoint’s customer service can be reached at 800-227-1376 . For Kentucky residents, you can call Kenergy at 270-826-3991 .

Power restored for some residents after nearly 72 hours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Imagine being without power for nearly three full days, close to 72 hours. That was the reality this week for several Evansville residents in neighborhoods near Bellemeade Avenue. Now, imagine you are without power for nearly three days and you are dealing with a Covid diagnosis. That is what Evansville resident […]
The Duells have made their last deal

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One of the most familiar names in the Evansville car dealer business has left the lot for the last time. Doug Duell has sold his two car dealerships. The Kia dealership was sold to Fusz Automotive Group out of Saint Louis. The Hyundai dealership was sold to Joe Marshall. Marshall is […]
WINNER OF INDIANA’S HIGHEST AGRICULTURAL AWARD

The Indiana State Fair, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch presented Dr. Karen Plaut, Dean of Agriculture at Purdue University, and Gary Truitt, Chairman of Hoosier Ag Today and the Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo, with the state’s highest agricultural honor, the AgriVision Award. Now in its 16th year, the...
Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities

Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
Water smelling weird? EWSU getting disinfectant change

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water Sewer Utility (EWSU) has announced some water changes. EWSU says it changes the disinfectant used in the water treatment process twice a year from chloramine to free chlorine. The next switch starts August 15. Free chlorine may have a slight chemical odor similar to a swimming pool but […]
Frog Follies In Evansville

Since 1975, each August the E'ville Iron Street Rod Club has put on a rod run for street rod owners. It is held at the Vanderburgh County 4-H Center in Evansville Indiana. At the first event we had 44 registered street rods. Since that time the Frog Follies has grown to average over 4000 street rods each year. The event became known as the Frog Follies after the club had a bull frog race at the first event. We've had entries from Alaska, Australia, Canada, and all 48 continental states over the years. Since 2010 we can boast that the Frog Follies "is THE largest PRE 49 Street Rod event anywhere in the world!"
Crews install lights underneath Lloyd Expressway in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The entryway to downtown Evansville is becoming a little brighter. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has installed new lights under the Lloyd Expressway at the Main Street intersection. This is a demonstration of what will become the future of all the underpasses in the city.
Cooling center serves to beat the Tri-State heat

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The humid summer heat has thousands of local residents trying to keep cool. After severe storms rolled through the Tri-State earlier this week, thousands of Tri-Staters were left with no power — which of course means no air-conditioning. Although CenterPoint Energy has restored power to over 25,000 customers, there are still […]
Evansville sets up spot for damaged trees and limbs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Department of Parks & Recreation has set up a drop off area for damaged trees and tree limbs. Officials say they will be accepting it from residents and property owners. The Evansville Police Department will have video surveillance in place to prevent people from dumping trash, officials say. Starting […]
Inspections complete on the Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — There will be no more inspections on the Twin Bridges — at least for now. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews finished up the work on Tuesday. Many people were surprised earlier last week when crews started work on the northbound bridge, which ended up causing many headaches and delays for […]
German festival in Jasper this weekend

It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
Dollar General in Newburgh reopened after alleged hazard

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A Dollar General that was shut down earlier this week is now back up and running. The store on Sharon Road in Newburgh had a sign in the window saying it was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. An employee told Eyewitness News the store was notified that it needed to […]
