Over 20,000 without power in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As severe storms roll through the Tri-State, thousands of people have been left without power.

Both Kentucky and Indiana have been impacted by the outrages. As of 6:00 a.m. , CenterPoint Energy reports over 20,00 members are effected by outages. At the same time, Kenergy says over 2,200 customers have been impacted by these storms.

Duke Energy is reporting over 100 outages in the Owensville and Princeton area.

In Indiana, outages have been reported in the areas of Evansville, New Harmony, Darmstadt, Chandler and Boonville. Neither CenterPoint or Kenergy have shared any information as to when power for customers may be restored.

On Tuesday morning, CenterPoint released a statement saying due to ongoing heavy storms through the night and the morning, progress has been slow, but they expect to deploy additional crews as conditions continue to improve. They said the restoration process begins with facilities vital to safety, health and welfare such as hospitals, water treatment plans and public service facilities.

CenterPoint’s customer service can be reached at 800-227-1376 . For Kentucky residents, you can call Kenergy at 270-826-3991 .

