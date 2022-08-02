Samu Taumanupepe, 2023 lineman from Texas, announces SEC commitment

www.saturdaydownsouth.com
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, feels 'family environment' during Oklahoma Sooners visit
Paetow High School (Texas) five-star defensive lineman David Hicks is one of the nation's biggest recruiting prizes in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 1 defensive lineman, and he is the second highest-rated uncommitted ...
Oklahoma Lands Commitment from 5-Star Edge Rusher Colton Vasek
One of the nation's top defensive prospects from one of the best high school programs in the country says he'll play his college football in Norman.
Texas fans react to five-star LB Anthony Hill's commitment to Texas A&M over the weekend
Texas fans felt their first significant recruiting whiff for the 2023 cycle on Saturday. Five-star linebacker Anthony Hill announced his commitment to Texas A&M. The final two schools in the running for the Denton native were the Aggies and Longhorns. Hill took a visit to College Station for a recruiting...
Elite 2023 DL Commits to Alabama Over Clemson
2023 DL target Hunter Osborne has committed to Alabama over Clemson.
4-star Baton Rouge quarterback decommits from Purdue, considered LSU lean
The wait for a quarterback in the 2023 class has been drawn out for the LSU Tigers, but it may be coming to an end sooner rather than later. Coach Brian Kelly got some good news late Monday night as four-star Woodlawn (Baton Rouge) quarterback Ricky Collins decommitted from Purdue after spending nearly a year pledged to the Boilermakers.
Preps to Pros: The latest after Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M
In this clip from Preps to Pros, 247Sports' Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down the latest news after USC commit Malachi Nelson's visit to Texas A&M and how this could shape both programs moving forward.
Florida Offensive Players to Watch vs Texas AM
The Florida offense will have a new-look under Billy Napier
Speedy South Florida RB Johnson Says Ole Miss and Miami Top His List
Football and track star took second trip to Oxford to close out the month of July
Texas Picked Fourth in Big 12 By College Football America
The Longhorns are coming off a 5-7 season in 2021 and is just outside the publication’s preseason Top 30.
College football world reacts to Brady Quinn’s Texas A&M comments
Fox Sports college football analyst Brady Quinn stirred up a hornet’s nest with his recent tweets about Texas A&M recruiting. Last week saw the Alabama Crimson Tide receive commitments from three 5-star recruits, which prompted Quinn (who spent his own college career at Notre Dame) to take a shot at the Aggies’ recruiting in a conversation with LaVar Arrington and Jonas Knox on iHeartMedia’s Two Pros and a Cup of Joe.
Alabama Dominates SEC In 10-Or-More-Win Seasons
One of the regular questions to Ole Miss football players and to Coach Lane Kiffin at Southeastern Conference Media Days concerned the value of the Rebels having had a 10-game winning season in 2021. The most interesting aspect of that to me is that it was the first time Ole Miss ever had achieved the milestone without benefit of a bowl win. The Rebels, however, had seven previous seasons in which the double digit win mark had been reached with a bowl game victory.
Wiltfong Whiparound: August's team to watch on the recruiting trail is LSU
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve Wiltfong predicts that LSU will be the team to watch on the trail during the month of August, as they look to land big names both in and out of Louisiana.
Exclusive: Top Commit Austin Novosad On Why He Stuck With Baylor
The four-star quarterback is staying home.
Four-star EDGE Ashley Williams commits to the Auburn Tigers
Williams decommitted from Nebraska before choosing the Tigers.
Composite Two-Star Recruits Podcast: DB Maliki Crawford commits, QB Malachi Nelson's Texas A&M visit reaction
The Composite Two-Star Recruits are back with the Maliki/Malachi episode. USC football's 2023 recruiting class grew by one this week with a commitment from four-star Pacifica (Calif.) cornerback back Maliki Crawford, who chose USC over UCLA and Cal. In 10 games he recorded 63 tackles with a single tackle for a loss. He also recorded seven passes, recovered a fumble and picked off one pass.
Where each SEC team lands in CBS Sports FBS rankings
Fall camps have begun around the nation as we set to open the 2022 college football season on Aug. 27. The Auburn Tigers won’t begin their season until week 1 on Sept. 3 against the Mercer Bears. For Bryan Harsin and War Eagle, it will be a season about...
After Memorable Weekend Visit, 5-Star DT David Hicks Reflects on Oklahoma
Hicks, who said he has a "tight relationship" with OU coaches, is arguably the No. 1 defensive lineman in the nation and one of the top prospects overall.
ShapED My Life: Former OU football player thanks his encouraging tutor
KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Former University of Oklahoma middle linebacker, Curtis Lofton, admits to having a rough upbringing but thanks his former tutor for encouraging him to do better in school. Lofton was later drafted into the NFL where he played football for multiple teams, but he will never...
Aggies Land Pledge from In-State 2023 DL Samu Taumanupepe
The Aggies continued their hot recruiting streak Monday night.
Top247 QB Rickie Collins decommits from Purdue
In a somewhat surprising turn of events, four-star Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn quarterback and Purdue commit Rickie Collins has decommitted from the Boilermakers. Collins took official visits to both Purdue and Florida State during the month of June and despite the Seminoles’ pursuit, he told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong at the Elite 11 in late June that he was “locked in” with the Boilermakers.
