Will Levis discusses his Manning Passing Academy experience

Kentucky Basketball: What Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso offers Wildcats
Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso makes it official by joining Kentucky Basketball for the upcoming season. Should anything be expected of the freshman center?. Kentucky Basketball has another top-10 recruiting class for the upcoming season, led by five-star prospects, Chris Livington and Cason Wallace. The program also landed three-star guard Adou Thiero, who is more of a long-term project rather than an immediate contributor.
CRAWFORD | After Allen's departure, backup QB competition draws attention at UK
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Usually on media day, absent a quarterback competition, the main job for the backup quarterbacks is to make sure they look fine for the team picture. There aren't a great many interview requests. But Wednesday at the University of Kentucky, after the departure of second-string QB...
Douglass ready to make another run at a state title
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the second time in four seasons, the Douglass Broncos came up one win short of a state championship. Last year’s loss to South Warren has this team motivated. “That’s the second time we lost on two heartbreaking seasons,” said wide receiver Tylon Webb. “We...
John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga
College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
Abby Owings is on the move — and keeps moving; now assistant coach at Eastern Kentucky University
It was hard keeping up with Abby Owings on the basketball court. It may be even harder to keep up with her now. As a four-year starter (2014-18) for Thomas More (then) College, she appeared in three NCAA Division III national championship games with two national titles. (One was removed).
Blue-White Game to be in Pikeville this year
The University of Kentucky's Blue-White Game will move from Rupp Arena to Pikeville this year. The game was originally scheduled at 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Rupp Arena.
Oscar Tshiebwe Shares Message of Faith for Eastern Kentucky
The Kentucky men’s basketball team is coming together Tuesday night at Rupp Arena to raise money for those devastated by flooding in eastern Kentucky. The team will participate in an open practice beginning at 6:30 p.m. with the doors of Rupp Arena opening at 5:00 p.m. ET. Oscar Tshiebwe...
UK Basketball Open Practice and Telethon for Kentucky Flood Relief
As we've watched the horrific scenarios unfolding in eastern Kentucky due to catastrophic flooding rains, we've also been keeping an eye on forecasts and wondering how much more will these people get. It's devastating. EASTERN KENTUCKY FLOODING. As recently as Sunday, Governor Andy Beshear was warning about more flooding from...
Kentucky Bourbon Trail: Best Distilleries + How to Plan
Are you searching for how to go on the Kentucky bourbon trail? You have come to the right place because here you are going to find all the information you need to have an incredible time. If you did not already know Kentucky is home to some of the best bourbon on the plant. People say that going on one of the Kentucky bourbon distillery tours is like going to Disney World for adults.
Open Practice Helps Raise More than $2 Million for Flood Relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky men’s basketball team hosted an open practice inside of Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in conjunction with a telethon hosted by Joe and Kelly Craft, LEX 18, the American Red Cross and Rupp Arena for Kentucky Flood Relief on Tuesday. At the conclusion of the three-hour open practice session, the effort had raised $2,410,000.
Popular Dave's Hot Chicken Opening in Lexington
Social media sensation and celebrity-backed, Dave's Hot Chicken, is coming to Lexington, Kentucky. The street food turned fast-casual chicken joint was started by four best friends, Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan, and Tommy and Gary Rubenyan.
Lexington native returns home to star in ‘Chicago’ musical
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Theatre Company’s Chicago hits the Opera House stage this week. The Broadway musical-turned-movie is the company’s next summer stage production, but it’s also a homecoming for one of its stars. “I grew up in Lexington, and now I am back,” actress...
UK College of Medicine at NKU welcomes its fourth class of medical students with white coat ceremony
Jade Nicely has a passion for scientific discovery and loves working with people. The natural convergence of these two interests was training to become a physician. It’s a career that will allow her to work with patients every day and help improve their health. She begins the journey as...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone won a million dollars from a Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Kentucky. While the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Illinois, there was one winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 sold in Richmond in Friday night’s drawing. The winning ticket matched...
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storm chance
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another round of strong storms will blow through our skies later today. Stronger storms will begin blowing through our skies later today. The primary concern will be damaging winds within the line. It will drop in from our north and roll through the region at a pretty good pace. I don’t think we have widespread high water issues but we could have some isolated issues. Again, this is more about the severe element rather than widespread flooding.
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Flash Flood Threat Continues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some dry weather has moved into the region today and that’s a wonderful thing. This will carry us into Wednesday as temps rise. From there, we get in on another stormy setup. Wednesday is a steamy day with just isolated showers or storms around. Heat...
Cardarelli named Chief Medical Officer for Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Roberto Cardarelli, DO, MHA, MPH, FAAFP, has been named chief medical officer (CMO) for Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East. He joined the hospitals in that role today. Dr. Cardarelli comes to CHI Saint Joseph Health from UK HealthCare, where he served as chief medical officer for Ambulatory Services, and as professor and chair for the Department of Family & Community Medicine for the University of Kentucky College of Medicine.
Glass artist Stephen Rolfe Powell’s life and art will be celebrated in an exhibition in the Ky. town he called home
The Art Center of the Bluegrass in Danville hosts “The Power of Color,” a retrospective on Powell’s work, Aug. 26 - Oct. 29.
Shop Local Kentucky raises $100,000 in 24 hours for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – As fundraising for flood victims in eastern Kentucky continues, a retail shop in Lexington is pitching in by selling Kentucky Strong t-shirts. Shop Local Kentucky says $100,000 has been raised in just 24 hours. The t-shirts are $28 and can be purchased HERE. Shop Local...
Kentucky Police Officer Says Chris Stapleton Desperate To Help Out With Flood Relief: “No Job Was Too Small Or Beneath Him”
Chris Stapleton is a class act in every sense of the term. He’s been on the ground in his home state of Kentucky for a few days now, pitching in to help wherever he can and even stopping by the local Walmart to buy supplies for the flood victims.
