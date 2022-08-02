2022 candidate interview: Sylvia Luke for lieutenant governor

www.hawaiipublicradio.org
bigislandnow.com
Flags Ordered at Half-Staff in Respect For US Congresswoman
Gov. David Ige, at the direction of President Joe Biden, has ordered the U.S. and state flags at the state Capitol in Honolulu, all state offices and agencies and the Hawai‘i National Guard to be flown at half-staff immediately in respect for of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Native Hawaiian leaders gather in Honolulu to encourage voter participation
Some voters have not wasted any time getting their ballots in. On opening day for Voter Service Centers, members of eight Native Hawaiian groups, including the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, held the “Walk to the Box” voter drive. They marched from...
hawaiipublicradio.org
In-person voting, same-day registration available at Voter Service Centers
In-person voting locations for the ongoing primary election are available across the state. Voter Service Centers offer same-day registration and accessible voting, as well as ballot replacements. Each county has at least one center open now through primary election day on Saturday, Aug. 13. On Oʻahu, Honolulu Hale and Kapolei...
Hawaii school named for US leader muddles alumni identity
HONOLULU (AP) — In Hawaii, there’s a common question posed in the pidgin language of the islands: “Where you went grad?”. Knowing where someone went to high school has long been an important identity marker for Hawaii residents and helps connect people in the state’s close-knit communities. It’s an affiliation that goes far deeper than rooting for a certain team or cross-town rivalries.
Waianae House Race Highlights The Democratic Party’s Power In Hawaii
Former Rep. Jo Jordan and Rep. Cedric Gates are facing off against each other for the fifth election in a row, vying to represent Waianae, Makaha and Makua in West Oahu. Their rivalry has a history. Filing as a Democrat in 2016 for what was then District 44, Gates, 29,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The gig economy is huge in Hawaii, but it comes with risks for workers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In today’s hot job market, many workers are choosing to work for themselves. But freelance work comes with risks. The U.S. Bureau of Labor says about a third of American workers participate in the gig economy. A state survey found about half of Oahu’s workers have...
KITV.com
Honolulu contractor fined $156k for failing to pay correct wages, provide benefits to 46 employees
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Honolulu contractor has been fined more than $156,000 by the US Labor Department for failing to pay correct wages and provide fringe benefits to dozens of its employees working on federally-funded projects. Labor officials say Tunista Services LLC paid 46 workers lower wages than the law...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu to distribute nearly $30 million for affordable housing developments
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, center in white, announces funding for affordable housing alongside developers on Aug. 2, 2022. The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Community Services announced Tuesday it will distribute nearly $30 million to six affordable housing projects across Oʻahu. The developments receiving the funds...
How A Messy Divorce Case Led To A Legal Battle Over Press Freedom In Hawaii
For the much of the past year, Civil Beat has been in the middle of a messy divorce and child custody battle. A story about the concerns of one man over how the military handles family abuse complaints turned into something we’d never imagined — defending our reporter from the disgruntled dad’s efforts to force him to testify and turn over his reporting notes, emails and text messages, even information on conversations with editors.
KITV.com
Mayor Blangiardi to announce affordable housing plans bringing nearly 1000 units across Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi will announce more details about six affordable housing building projects that will create nearly 1,000 units across Oahu. On Tuesday, August 2, at 10:30 a.m., Mayor Blangiardi and the City of County of Honolulu's Department of Community of Services will share the six eligible projects that will produce 992 affordable housing units within the next five years.
Urban Honolulu has the highest average rent: Study
The median U.S. rent recently surpassed $2,000 a month. In Hawaii you are lucky to find a two-bedroom apartment for under $2,000 due to high rental costs.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Trial date set for Hawaii couple accused of acting as Russian spies, using dead babies’ names
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The federal trial for a Hawaii couple accused of assuming the identities of dead babies from Texas and acting as a Russian spies is set for Sept. 26. In a telephonic hearing Tuesday, both Walter Primrose and Gwynn Morrison pleaded “not guilty” to the charges of identity...
the university of hawai'i system
Finalists chosen for associate vice president for student affairs
Two finalists have been identified to fill the University of Hawaiʻi associate vice president for student affairs (AVPSA) position that reports directly to the vice president for academic strategy and provides leadership in the design, implementation, evaluation, administration and management of policies, programs and initiatives related to student affairs and student success across the UH System.
Hawaii reports 3,689 COVID cases, 21 new deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 3,689 new coronavirus cases and 21 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 2,503 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 468 on the Big Island, 146 on Kauai, two on […]
bigislandnow.com
HCCC Welcomes 5 New Correctional Graduates
The Department of Public Safety on Friday welcomed a new class of adult correctional officers at a graduation ceremony held at the Neal Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. Thirty-five recruits graduated from Basic Corrections Recruit Class 22-02 training and will begin their careers as correctional officers in facilities across the state.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In worrisome development, new data shows trace amounts of jet fuel in military tap water
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a concerning new development in the Red Hill water crisis, newly-released UH data appears to show trace amounts of jet fuel in several military neighborhoods both before and after they were given the all clear by the state. University of Hawaii scientists detected fuel in Ford...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Staffing shortages, reinfections: The year of living with COVID isn’t going as planned
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This was supposed to be the year of living with COVID. But it’s shaping up to be another year of struggling through COVID. From staffing shortages to supply disruptions, residents say the pandemic is still very much having an impact on their daily lives. And epidemiologists...
hawaiinewsnow.com
As housing prices soar, Honolulu becomes the third most expensive place to rent in the country
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu is now the third most expensive place to rent in the country, according to new data from online rental firm Apartment List. The analysis showed the median rent for a two-bedroom unit in Honolulu is about $2,500 a month. That’s 19% higher than at the beginning...
Divers remove 86,000 pounds of ghost nets from a single Hawaiian reef
This open-ocean coral reef is known as Kamokuokamohoaliʻi, which translates to "island of the shark god," and harbors 37 coral species. It's located over 800 miles from Honolulu.
KITV.com
'It looks like the ghetto': Makiki home slapped with violation notice for litter
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Several dogs, debris, and a makeshift blue tarp tent sit outside of a Makiki home at 522 Captain Cook Ave., which the Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) flagged for a city litter violation. The notice reported the building is "falling apart and is unsafe for human...
