Over 1,000 customers went without power for several hours in Shasta County

www.actionnewsnow.com
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Over 600 customers without power in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - Over 600 customers are without power near West Valley High School, according to the PG&E power outage map. The area affected is west of Interstate Highway 5, and is affecting 646 customers. PG&E is investigating the cause of the power outage that began at 7:09 p.m. There...
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E: Bird causes power outage in Chico Tuesday afternoon
CHICO, Calif. 2:30 P.M. UPDATE - Crews with PG&E restored power to all but 16 customers Tuesday afternoon. The outage was impacting 2,372 customers that live along Manzanita Avenue, Vallombrosa Avenue, Chico Canyon Road, Canyon Oaks Terrace, and the surrounding area. PG&E's outage site stated that the outage began at...
actionnewsnow.com
Statewide water use drops by more than 7%, several Northern California communities lead the way
CHICO, Calif. - Many communities in California are still working toward meeting Governor Gavin Newsom's 15% water conservation goal. Statewide water use in June was 7.6% lower than in June 2020, more than double the 3% savings in May. The Sacramento River Region -- which covers the Northern California area -- saved 10%.
actionnewsnow.com
More than 800 customers are without power in Tehama County, near Red Bluff
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - 7:07 p.m. UPDATE - More than 800 customers went without power near Red Bluff for almost three hours, according to PG&E. The affected area lost power at 4:15 p.m. and went without power until just after 7:00 p.m., when PG&E restored customers' electricity. The cause of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Fires near Chico homeless camps have city officials and firefighters on high alert
CHICO, Calif. - One fire broke out along a bike path this week and burned dangerously close to homes in the Lassen and East Avenue area. Fires near Chico homeless camps have heightened concerns for city officials and firefighters on. The city hasn't chosen the next site it'll go through...
krcrtv.com
House fire in north Redding on Wednesday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Fire engulfed a home in the Mountain Gate Proper area of North Redding on Wednesday, according to local fire officials and witnesses. Shasta County CAL FIRE and officials from the Shasta Lake Fire Protection District confirmed their crews responded to a residential structure fire off of Lynda Lynn Way, near Union School Road, at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman suspected of starting 4 fires in Tehama County arrested
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A woman was arrested as she is suspected of starting four fires in Tehama County, according to CAL FIRE TGU. CAL FIRE said 57-year-old Tina Farnsworth was arrested on July 27 for four counts of arson to a building or wildland and two counts of vandalism.
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE stops early morning vegetation fire near Los Molinos
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - CAL FIRE has stopped the forward progress of a vegetation fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in Tehama County. The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. near Lincoln Street and Tehama Vina Road, just southeast of Los Molinos. CAL FIRE said they stopped forward progress....
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
South Bonnyview and Bechelli Lane roundabout update
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding is making progress on its roundabout project at South Bonnyview and Bechelli Lane and they hope to have the project completed by the middle of August. They updated their Facebook page with information on the timeline of their projects, and what is...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico considers expanding the city with unincorporated islands
CHICO, Calif. - Chico City Council will vote Tuesday night on whether or not to move the annexation process forward of four unincorporated islands in city limits. The four areas are off of W. East Ave., El Monte Ave., Chico Canyon Rd. and W. Sacramento Ave. The city refers to these areas as islands because they are unincorporated parts of Butte County surrounded by Chico.
Viewer calls Kurtis after spotting confusing freeway signs during morning commute
SACRAMENTO — When a south Sacramento woman noticed some confusing freeway signs and several close calls, she reached out to California's Department of Transportation about the issue. But after weeks of not hearing anything back, she called Kurtis to investigate. "I use that freeway almost every," said Aparna Malhotra. "I have personally seen the last-minute panic where I've seen the drivers ahead of me trying to change lanes." She's talking about a stretch of the northbound Interstate 5, right before the 50 split. And Aparna sent photos showing the two signs she was talking about. The first tells drivers that the four left...
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County leaders set to vote on Fire Camp renewal for inmates
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. – The Shasta County Board of Supervisors will vote on whether or not to extend the statewide Fire Camp program another three years, during its Tuesday morning meeting at 9 a.m. If voted through, the program would continue in Shasta County through June 30, 2025. Fire...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
worldatlas.com
4 of the Best California Road Trips You Need To Take
If you're looking for an epic road trip adventure, look no further than California! There's something special about road tripping in this beautiful state. And when it comes to coastal road trips, it can't be beat!. This amazing state offers something for everyone, from stunning coastlines and mountain vistas to...
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored after pickup sheered off power pole on Eastside Road in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - Power has been restored to customers in South Redding, after a vehicle crashed into a power pole Sunday afternoon. The pickup crashed into a pole around 3 p.m. Sunday at Eastside Road and Breslauer Way. The impact sheered off the pole. Eastside Road was closed between Breslauer...
actionnewsnow.com
Deadly rollover crash on Interstate 5 south of Orland shuts down northbound lanes
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 41-year-old man died after a rollover crash that briefly shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 south of Orland, according to the CHP. The rollover crash happened before 1 p.m. and it involved two passengers, a man and a woman. CHP briefly shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in order to land a helicopter at the scene of the crash, but it was sent away.
actionnewsnow.com
Lake Shasta Caverns sees an increase in tourism due to high temperatures
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta Lake has gotten more popular this summer due to those high scorching temperatures. Matthew Doyle is the general manager for the Lake Shasta caverns. He says not only have reservations been high, but he's also seen his international travelers returning. Doyle says more people have...
actionnewsnow.com
Grazing goats make escape in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office posted a video to Facebook of goats that are being used for fire fuel mitigation running down a street in the Palo Cedro area. The sheriff's office said goat herders arrived with working dogs and were able to round them. Animal...
actionnewsnow.com
Fentanyl, meth found during Tehama County home compliance check
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A person on Post Release Community Supervision was arrested after the Tehama County Probations Department located drugs during a home compliance check on Tuesday. The probation departments conducted a compliance check in the Los Molinos area and located 84 fentanyl pills, 140 ½ grams of methamphetamine,...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Heating up with more mountain thunderstorms possible
Dress in light layers and make sure to pack some extra water before you head out the door Wednesday. You'll also want to make sure you have your sunglasses, as more sunshine will be in store for our region today. High pressure to our east continues to build into northern California and that is driving our rise in temperatures. We also have an area of low pressure off the coast that's pulling monsoonal moisture north into our region, and that is providing enough instability to leave us with the lingering threat of mountain thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening. The same areas that were active Tuesday afternoon and night are expected to become active again later today. Trinity, Shasta, Siskiyou, and Modoc Counties have the highest potential for thunderstorms today, but the northern Sierra also has a decent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms from this afternoon through tonight. We have some clouds overhead this morning, but skies will clear in our lower elevations through the day. We'll end up partly cloudy to mostly sunny for the majority of our region Wednesday. Temperatures are starting out warmer in the valley and foothills, but a bit cooler in areas closer to the Oregon border. Valley areas have dipped into the 70's to lower 80's overnight, while foothill areas are starting out in the 60's to 70's and our mountain zones are in the 50's to 60's for the start of your Wednesday. Winds are mostly light and out of the northeast this morning, but will shift to become out of the south to 10mph later today. Humidity hasn't recovered quite as well overnight, and is expected to end up lower than the last several days this afternoon. Despite the rising temperatures and lower humidity, our fire danger will mostly end up in the moderate range. The biggest concern is the threat of more mountain thunderstorms that could produce lightning sparked fires and locally gusty winds. Temperatures are on the rise today, and we'll end up a couple of degrees hotter than Tuesday in most areas. Valley areas will climb into the 99 to 106 degree range, while most foothill and mountain areas range from the mid 80's to mid 90's Wednesday afternoon.
krcrtv.com
Simon Tikue arraigned on 2 counts of murder out of Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Simon Tikue was arraigned Monday on two counts of murder with special circumstances alleged, according to the Shasta County District Attorney's Office. Tikue is charged with the murder of Gunnar Yeager and Meba Getachew, who the DA said were found shot in Oak Run on...
Comments / 0