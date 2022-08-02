Kid Capri Calls Out Wiz Khalifa For DJ Rant: ‘I’d Have Swung On You’

hiphopdx.com
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartment
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centers
Gus Pump Ban Planned For California
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in August
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kelis Slams Rihanna, Nas After Calling Out Beyoncé
Fans are celebrating the release of Beyoncé's new album but not Kelis. The "Milkshake" singer was revealed to be sampled on Renaissance single "Energy" but she said that Beyoncé did not get her approval. Instead, she accused Pharrell and Chad Hugo of screwing her out of her publishing. However, this ultimately opened the doors for Kelis to express her true feelings about a few other people in the industry, including her ex-husband Nas.
Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video
Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent, T.I., 2 Chainz + More Send Prayers To Lil Duval Following Nasty Car Crash
Nassau, Bahamas – Lil Duval was involved in a car accident in the Bahamas on Tuesday night (July 26). The comedian shared gruesome footage of himself being loaded into an ambulance on Instagram after his quad was struck by a vehicle. Duval explained in the caption of his video...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Is In Disbelief After White Rapper Who Sounds Like Him Goes Viral
Lil Babyhas only been rapping for five years, and it's becoming evident that his influence has already seeped into a new generation of artists. The rapper has been one of the biggest stars in rap for the past few years, so it was only a matter of time until a few copycats popped up.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Rapper dares haters on Instagram to confront him and is shot dead 5 mins later
US rapper Rollie Bands was gunned down outside his Tampa apartment complex on Friday - just minutes after he dared his naysayers to confront him at his home in an Instagram post. "A lot of these n****s know where I live at fr," the Florida rapper wrote on his Instagram...
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Brandy May Get A Tattoo In Ray J’s Honor After His Massive Reveal
Earlier this month, Ray J immortalized his love for his sister and best friend, Brandy, in the form of a large leg tattoo. The portrait featured his sister’s face with the phrase, “Best Friends 4 Ever,” scrawled in graffiti across her forehead and cheeks. It was the first of a larger tattoo that’ll include “music, love, scriptures, family, ghosts, and positive words/themes,” shared the father of two.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"
The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
musictimes.com
Cardi B Hit Fan on the Head Multiple Times at Wireless Festival? Videos Show Truth
A video circulating online shows Cardi B thrusting her microphone into the audience during her set at Wireless Festival this past weekend. It got people thinking she hit a fan multiple times on the head. While Cardi B said there was no fight, some who caught a glimpse of that video begged to differ.
HipHopDX.com
Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions
Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Accidentally Shows A Woman On Livestream, She Runs From Camera
Aside from news about Love Records and his leap back into R&B with a new single, Diddy's love life has been center stage. The mogul's romances have often been discussed internationally with the help of social media, but more recently, his ties to Yung Miami have taken over. The City Girls star began canoodling with Diddy some time ago, and while they were secretive within their first months, they've now put it all out there for the world to see.
Monica And Ty Dolla $ign Prove They Ain’t None Of Their “Friends” Business In New Video
When Ginuwine said, “it ain’t none of your friends’ business,” he meant every word of that. Fast forward 23 years and realize that in the age of people finding it difficult to mind the business that pays them, this concept isn’t as simple as it implies.
Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video
Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight
The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
Jordyn Woods Steps Out for 1st Time Since Khloe-Tristan Baby No. 2 News Looking Glamorous: See Photos
Jordyn Woods is living her best life and looking glamorous in her first new photos since it was revealed that Khloé Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby via surrogate, despite breaking up in 2021. Several hours after Khloé, 38, confirmed the shocking news on Wednesday,...
Mathew Knowles Said Daughters Beyoncé And Solange Understood How To Respond To Failure
Mathew Knowles, the former manager of his superstar daughters Beyoncé and Solange, shared some tips on the lessons he taught his them on their road to success, according to Hip Hop Dx. Knowles posted on Twitter Thursday, July 14th that he prepared them on how to overcome obstacles while...
Iggy Azalea Shares New Photo of Son Onyx, 2, Posing by the Water: 'Can't Handle It'
Iggy Azalea is enjoying summer with her boy. The "Fancy" rapper, 32, recently shared a photo of a day out and about with her son Onyx on her Instagram Story in which the 2-year-old poses adorably as he balances on a bar and leans on a nearby building. "Onyx is...
