'The First Lady' Canceled at Showtime Despite Season 1's A-List Cast

'The Old Man' Season 2: Has the FX Series Been Renewed or Canceled?
The drama stars Jeff Bridges as a former CIA agent who is forced out of hiding when an assassin comes to kill him.
‘The First Lady’ Canceled: There Will Be No Second Installment Of Showtime Anthology Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)\ and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
Popculture
'The Blacklist': Megan Boone Lands Major TV Role After Exiting NBC Drama
Megan Boone scored her first major television role since leaving NBC's The Blacklist. She will star in an episode of Fox's upcoming anthology drama series Accused. The episode will be directed by Oscar-winner Marlee Matlin and written by novelist Maile Meloy. The episode will star three Deaf actors, Stephanie Nogueras,...
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s Sweetest Quotes About Their Family: ‘My Greatest Piece of Art’
Goals! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet rarely talked about their picture-perfect family before splitting in January 2022 — but when they did, they had the sweetest things to say about their brood. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2017, 10 years after welcoming their daughter, Lola. Son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. The actress […]
Popculture
'The View' Rumor Claims Joy Behar Is Forcing Whoopi Goldberg Out, But Here's the Truth
The View panelists often face unsubstantiated rumors about their show, such as a new claim that Joy Behar is trying to force Whoopi Goldberg out. However, there is no actual confirmed truth to the story at this time. According to Suggest, a source close to the show told The Globe, "[Behar's] said for months now Whoopi's a liability and it's in everyone's interest if she gets greased so the rating can improve and they can bring in new talent."
digitalspy.com
Law & Order spinoff casts Arrow star in major role
Arrow alum Rick Gonzalez is officially joining the NBC Law & Order spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime. Gonzalez, who played Rene Ramirez AKA Wild Dog in Arrow, is joining the upcoming third season of NBC's police drama. Gonzalez will play an NYPD detective assigned to the Organized Crime unit, according to Deadline.
Popculture
'Twilight' Star Reportedly Splits From Longtime Partner
Twilight star Cam Gigandet and his wife, Dominique Geisendorff, are reportedly getting a divorce. Geisendoff filed for divorce on Aug. 1 in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to documents obtained by E! News. Gigandet, 39, played the villain James Witherdale in the 2008 Twilight movie. Gigandet and Geisendorff married in...
Yardbarker
The best Jodie Foster roles of all time
20. Anna Leonowens, 'Anna and the King' (1999) Not every Foster movie was critically or commercially successful. The biographical period piece Anna and the King falls into that former grouping, but not because of Foster. Yes, the film is long (148 minutes) and critics ranted about how boring this fictionalized account of real-life events were told. Yet, even in her most subpar movies, Foster stands out for the better. However, she did receive flack for taking on a role some pundits felt was beneath her. Just a nod to overall talent as one of Hollywood's greatest actors.
Popculture
Netflix Cancels Another Show After Just 1 Season
First Kill couldn't make it past its first season. Nearly two months after all eight episodes of the young adult lesbian vampire series dropped on the platform in June, Netflix has canceled First Kill after just one season, the streamer opting not to move forward with Season 2. News that a stake had been driven into the series was first confirmed by Deadline Tuesday night.
TV tonight: see Elle Fanning’s Emmy-nominated turn as Catherine the Great
Season two of The Great sees the return of Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Plus: the BBC brings back Sartre’s The Roads to Freedom. Here’s what to watch this evening
Everybody Hates Chris Animated Series Coming to Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Chris Rock is rebooting his semi-autobiographical sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, but this time as an animated series titled Everybody Still Hates Chris. The new series is being produced for Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Like the original series, Everybody Still Hates Chris will feature Rock narrating the episodes, with stories inspired...
Popculture
Wildly Popular CBS Series Revival Gets Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
A beloved CBS show has officially been revived, and a new reboot trailer has been revealed. The Kids in the Hall, an iconic sketch comedy series that ran on the network from 1993 to 1995, is back and making its grand return on Amazon Prime Video. The hit series will debut on the streamer on May 13, and eager fans can check out the first trailer below.
Popculture
Julia Roberts' Marriage Is Reportedly on 'Life Support' But That's Not the Case
Julia Roberts and cinematographer Daniel Moder celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on July 4, but a sketchy magazine article claimed their relationship was on the rocks. That does not appear to be the case though, especially considering the Instagram post that Roberts published to celebrate their milestone. Roberts, 54, and Moder, 53, are parents to three children, 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and 15-year-old Henry.
tvinsider.com
‘Summer Under the Stars’: Ben Mankiewicz Previews TCM’s Elvis Presley Marathon
As Elvis Presley mesmerizingly sang in the title song to 1964’s Viva Las Vegas, “How I wish that there were more than 24 hours in the day.” His legion of fans will indeed get 24 hours’ worth of a dozen of the King’s movies as he opens TCM’s annual August event, Summer Under the Stars, which honors a different film star each day of the month.
Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme enjoy an evening walk in Capri without Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s honeymoon trip came to an end, since, according to the Daily Mail, Ben had to return to California to continue filming his next film project, Batman. Instead of going back to California, JLo left Paris but then continued her trip in Italy....
Popculture
Will 'Grey's Anatomy' End With Season 19?
Ellen Pompeo will be playing a character other than Meredith Grey for the first time in almost two decades after signing on to star in a ripped-from-the-headlines Hulu limited series. This has instantly sparked questions about the future of Grey's Anatomy, which is almost unthinkable without Pompeo. She is expected to have limited participation in the upcoming Season 19, but there is no decision on if it will be the ABC drama's final year.
