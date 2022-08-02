ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

‘Emergency’ railroad bridge repairs on Lamar Blvd. close lanes Tuesday

By Billy Gates
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After rocks fell off its bridge on North Lamar Boulevard and damaged cars July 28, Union Pacific Railroad is fixing it.

Officials with the Austin Transportation Department said the agency helped with lane closures on North Lamar at Third Street, a block south of the flagship Whole Foods Market, from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday so Union Pacific could make temporary repairs to the bridge.

When the issue came up, Union Pacific told KXAN the bridge was “structurally sound,” but there was a plan to fix a minor ballast leak.

PREVIOUS: Rocks falling from bridge on N. Lamar and 3rd Street damage driver’s truck

“Due to public safety concerns, Union Pacific plans to begin work [Tuesday] on the railroad bridge over North Lamar Boulevard,” the railroad company said in a statement received Monday by KXAN. “We are taking this emergency action to try and secure the top of the structure to prevent rocks and other debris from falling onto the roadway below the bridge.”

ATD said the temporary fix should be done by 5 p.m. Tuesday and a permanent fix by Union Pacific is planned for later this month. There will be a social media post when alerting drivers, because lanes will also be closed then.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gGqMq_0h1AqPej00
    Workers make repairs to railroad bridge over N. Lamar Boulevard at Third Street (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DBUCW_0h1AqPej00
    Workers make repairs to railroad bridge over N. Lamar Boulevard at Third Street (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h6bCG_0h1AqPej00
    Workers make repairs to railroad bridge over N. Lamar Boulevard at Third Street (KXAN Photo/Tim Holcomb)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdmdN_0h1AqPej00
    Rocks fell from a railroad bridge that goes over North Lamar Boulevard at Third Street on July 28, damaging cars and causing temporary road closures. (KXAN photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0oNU_0h1AqPej00
    Rocks fell from a railroad bridge that goes over North Lamar Boulevard at Third Street on July 28, damaging cars and causing temporary road closures. (KXAN photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03GUH8_0h1AqPej00
    Rocks fell from a railroad bridge that goes over North Lamar Boulevard at Third Street on July 28, damaging cars and causing temporary road closures. (KXAN photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264rSx_0h1AqPej00
    Rocks fell from a railroad bridge that goes over North Lamar Boulevard at Third Street on July 28, damaging cars and causing temporary road closures. (KXAN photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xDg07_0h1AqPej00
    Rocks fell from a railroad bridge that goes over North Lamar Boulevard at Third Street on July 28, damaging cars and causing temporary road closures. (KXAN photo)

Union Pacific said it inspects all the bridges it owns twice a year, and while it looked like pieces of the bridge were falling on the road, that wasn’t the case. Officers from the Austin Police Department stopped traffic while trains were using the bridge the night the rocks first started falling.

KXAN spoke to a driver who had his car damaged by some of the rocks, and he said he’s going to file a claim with the railroad for his cracked windshield.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

Structure Fire in South Austin, 2 people are being evaluated

AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire was reported in South Austin on Thursday night. The Austin Fire Department said the fire occurred in the 2400 block of West Slaughter Lane. The fire is out and the case is still under investigation. Two people are being evaluated for injuries by EMS.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Cars
Austin, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Cars
Local
Texas Traffic
KVUE

One person dead following a single-vehicle crash on MoPac

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on MoPac Expressway in North Austin on Thursday night. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted about the incident shortly after 8 p.m., saying they were at the scene of a vehicle rescue at 11700-11900 N. MoPac near Duval Road. They reported that a single vehicle had crashed into a guardrail.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Urban Construction#Union Pacific Railroad
KXAN

Austin Energy works to keep Earth’s last Moontowers on forever

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s moonlight towers (aka moontowers) are a unique piece of the city’s history, and recent sightings of one being dismantled can be a shock for some. But Austin Energy said not to worry, as the utility plans to keep them in Austin (and on this planet) forever.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
kwhi.com

SMITHVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT ENDS IN CHAPPELL HILL

A Smithville woman is in Washington County custody after a high-speed chase late Wednesday night out of Harris County. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a trooper was on Highway 290 near Mason Road in the Cypress area around 11:50 p.m. when the trooper spotted a 2015 Ford Fusion driving at a high rate of speed.
CHAPPELL HILL, TX
KXAN

KXAN

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy