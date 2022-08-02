ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Eyes in the sky: National Guard flyover eastern Kentucky

By Georgia McCarthur
 2 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Hundreds of National Guard members are still on the ground as search efforts continue after historic flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Miles across eastern Kentucky you can see the evidence of catastrophic flooding.

“A lot of the water has receded but you can still tell the water was dangerous and it was moving at a quick pace definitely try to stay out of the water as best as you can,” Chief Warrant Officer Richard Singleton with the National Guard said.

During a helicopter ride with the National Guard you can see the contrast of the states growth and the destruction.

“We have over 300 National Guard active right now, their mission are going to change a lot more to supplies, search and rescue, augmenting police, traffic, and debris removal,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

How to help eastern Kentucky flooding victims

From the air the damage even more devastating. Rescues continue. Beshear said first responders could be finding bodies for weeks to come as many areas are still very difficult to get to.

“What we have had to do is fly the bodies here to Frankfort to have enough staff to perform the autopsies, we do have a refrigerated truck being used right now because we did not have enough Morgue capacity,” Beshear said.

In Breathitt County, countless structures were swept apart. Some towns dodged the worst of it, but many areas were not so lucky. A scene similar over in Buckhorn where an elementary school was breached by Squabble Creek near the Kentucky river.

“Houses swept for miles, they do not know where some parts where some peoples houses are, schools in perry and Knott county just ruined,” Beshear said

Beshear said they are still in the emergency response mode during search and rescues. Thousands of Kentuckians have been rescued so far.

“I got a chance to spend just a moment with our guard that have been airlifting people and they were exhausted but they were living their mission and they were ready to go again at a moment’s notice,” Beshear said.

