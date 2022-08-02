ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Hidalgo County loses nearly $12M on rental assistance funds

By Xochilt Lagunas
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q8k5A_0h1AqCQW00

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Hidalgo County lost nearly $12 million on renter assistance from the U.S Department of the Treasury. The funding was intended to help residents who could not afford to pay for rent or utilities because of financial problems caused by the pandemic.

McAllen announces stricter water restrictions

Jaime Longoria, the Executive Director of the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency said he believes the county did everything it could to inform the community about the rental assistance funds. However, there were several barriers faced.

“It took us over a year to gather the momentum if you will, people didn’t trust our program,” said Longoria.

According to Longoria, the Hidalgo County Community Service Agency helped nearly 2,900 families with funds from the rental assistance program.

He said the need for renters’ assistance remains huge in the Rio Grande Valley.

“We remain a COVID hotspot, we also have the economy that’s really tightening up on families,” said Longoria. “We recognize that rents have doubled in some cases and have really increased in some cases.”

Attendees share an appreciation for MXLAN

Longoria said the county worked closely with local organizations and nonprofits to inform the community about the free money that was available.

He said in July, 1,100 applications were received. However, the majority of the applications were not filled out properly.

“We tried to make accommodations for families who had no technology by having that 1-833 number,” said Longoria. “We wanted to make sure that families knew they could call in English and Spanish and so we had operators available.”

According to Longoria, the county initially received $26.2 million to help residents. However, $11.9 million has to be returned to the treasury.

McAllen police investigates homicide

Despite the loss, Longoria said the county will continue to work to provide for families who had applied for renter assistance.

“We’ve been helping keep families in their homes and when they can’t be helped, because frankly, some of the families have been evicted,” said Longoria. “We’re going to be there to help keep them in a temporary situation until we find something more permanent; that’s a commitment from not only myself as a director of this program, but certainly from the county.”

Longoria said the county will continue to work with organizations and plans to reach out to public libraries and school districts to help educate the public on the renter’s assistance program.

An official with Come Dream Come Build said their organization has spent $9.3 million helping residents with funding, but added they are one of four agencies in Cameron County providing assistance.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 4

Related
ValleyCentral

Rapid COVID-19 tests and vaccines available in Mission

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Precinct 3 and TLC Pharmacy, announced they will offer rapid COVID-19 tests as well as COVID-19 vaccines. The precinct’s social post said services will be offered during a clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3 at La Mansion located at 2401 Moorefield Rd. in Mission. […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen proposes property tax rate decrease

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of McAllen announced as part of a proposed $630 million municipal budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 a significant decrease in the property tax rate for taxpayers. According to the city, the proposed recommendation lowers the property tax rate from $0.4956 per $100 valuation to $0.4799 per $100 valuation. This […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Primera to distribute water cases to residents

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The town of Primera will be holding a water distribution for residents on Wednesday, according to city officials. Amid recent water boil notices, Primera will be distributing one case of water per family to residents. The distribution will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the city park […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Free produce distribution to be held in Sullivan City

The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley, Inc. and Sullivan City will be hosting a mobile produce distribution on Wednesday. The event will take place at the Sullivan City Memorial Park from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., or while supplies last. There will be free fruits and vegetables. Residents...
SULLIVAN CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Society
County
Hidalgo County, TX
City
Mcallen, TX
State
Texas State
Hidalgo County, TX
Society
Local
Texas Government
City
Harlingen, TX
Hidalgo County, TX
Government
ValleyCentral

City of Mission in ‘stage 2’ water restrictions

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of Mission is now in ‘stage 2’ of water restrictions, following a previous voluntary request to conserve water. The city now designating irrigation days to four sections of the city. The Northeast and Southwest sections of the city will be able to irrigate Sundays, Wednesday, and Fridays, from 8pm […]
MISSION, TX
KRGV

McAllen commissioners approve new district maps

The McAllen city commission approved Monday an ordinance redistricting the city’s single member voting districts, the city announced. The redistricting was required due to the results of the 2020 federal census, the city said in a news release. The new maps reduce the district population deviance from 48% to 4.19%.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen announces stricter water restrictions

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Public Utility announced water restrictions for residents and businesses. The water restrictions will be implemented under Stage Two. This stage restricts sprinkler system irrigation to only two days a week. The City of McAllen Water Conservation Plan has five stages.  Stage 1 is completely voluntary, and Stage 5 is […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County reports 1,283 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County reported an additional 1,283 cases of COVID-19 in a four day period. The cases, taken from July 29 to Aug. 1, also included the death of three individuals, according to a release from Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Department. One of the individuals was not vaccinated. Of […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#The U S Department#Treasury
riograndeguardian.com

Guerra: Expanding Medicaid is wise fiscal policy

Dade Phelan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, issued interim charges related to healthcare reform in Texas. The House Select Committee on Healthcare Reform will meet in Austin on August 4th and 5th, 2022 to address this charge. As the only member from the Rio Grande Valley, and vice chair...
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Efforts underway to revitalize downtown Weslaco

The Weslaco Economic Development Corporation is helping revitalize and repair old storefronts in downtown Weslaco. French's Service and Repair has been in a Weslaco downtown building since 1979. "This is an old building," French's Service and Repair owner Kendall Hill said. "It requires a lot of upkeep and it can...
WESLACO, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Suarez: More corporate jet hangars at Mid Valley Airport means more business for Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas – If you have corporate jets flying in and out of your community it can only mean one thing: business deals. That is the view of Weslaco Mayor David Suarez. Speaking at a ribbon-cutting ceremony for six new corporate jet hangars at Mid Valley Airport, he said: “The demand for these six new corporate jet hangars tells us that international trade is alive and well here in Weslaco.”
ValleyCentral

McAllen warns of telephone scams

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of McAllen is warning residents about a telephone scam circulating the area. Through a false caller ID, the scam caller is attempting to represent themselves as the City of McAllen. The caller then tells the person in Spanish that the resident is delinquent on their electricity bill and to […]
MCALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
House Rent
KRGV

Nursery in Pharr recommends drought tolerant plants

Water levels at the Falcon and Amistad reservoirs remain low. As a result, Valley cities and public utilities are implementing state two drought plans and restricting water usage. The most recent drought map shows moderate drought conditions for a majority of the Valley. The drought conditions combined with the low...
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

PSJA ISD School Board set to review proposed pay raises

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD superintendent and administration plan to propose competitive pay increases for all employees. According to the district’s news release, the plan is a part of PSJA ISD’s efforts to continue prioritizing compensation for staff. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, August 3 at 5:30 p.m. at the […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen City Commission recommends HCISD form its own PD

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen City Commission’s recent decision to give the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District two years to develop its own police department has residents in disagreement about what is best for the safety of their children in schools. The Harlingen City Commission was to discuss whether to continue a memorandum of […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Rio Grande City enters stage 2 of drought contingency plan

Car washing and irrigation will be limited for Rio Grande City residents after the city entered stage 2 of its drought contingency plan. The latest numbers from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality show Starr County is in a moderate drought condition. As a result, the city has entered into...
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
riograndeguardian.com

City of Pharr to offer its blazing fast fiber internet to neighboring communities

PHARR, Texas – The City of Pharr’s eagerly anticipated, blazing fast, fiber internet service will be available in neighboring cities in the not too distant future. This was confirmed by the city’s information technology director, Jose J. Peña, at last week’s “Bridge Connect” seminar, hosted by the Pharr Bridge Board and held at the Pharr Development & Research Center in south Pharr.
PHARR, TX
texasstandard.org

South Texas Republicans posting major fundraising gains

After former President Donald Trump made gains in 2020 in several Rio Grande Valley counties, Republicans have continued to target Latino voters in the region. One measure of how well they’re doing: new fundraising numbers. Mark Reagan, who covers the border for the McAllen Monitor, joined Texas Standard to...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Brownsville bus system experiences driver shortage, cancels routes

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A bus driver shortage in Brownsville is causing the Brownsville Multimodal Transportation Department to cancel some routes. Gennie Garcia, the deputy director for the Brownsville Multimodal Transportation Department said the cancelations are temporary as they work to fill open bus operator positions. “I would say it’s an inconvenience for us,” said […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

PSJA ISD board approves pay raises and retention stipends

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD School Board approved pay raises and retention stipends for the 2022-2023 school year, Wednesday evening. The PSJA ISD School Board has approved raises and retention stipends for teachers and full-time employees for the 2022-2023 school year, according to a press release from the district. In addition to […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy