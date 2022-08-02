Youngstown Business Incubator announces expansion into Ashtabula County

www.wfmj.com
WFMJ.com
Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition to receive $930,000 for 'Good Jobs Challenge Program'
The Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition (MVMC) is set to receive $930,000 over the next three years as part of the Ohio Manufacturers' Organization's (OMA) $23.5 million award from the Economic Development Administration's (EDA) "Good Jobs Challenge" program. MVMC is among OMA's network of manufacturing industry sector partnerships throughout Ohio who...
Health agency offering screenings and giveaways
In honor of National Health Center Week, ONE Health Ohio is hosting patient appreciation events at four locations.
Hiring event for school employees in Canfield
The Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio is having an event.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | August 4th
Vindicator file photo / August 5, 1995 | Robin Griggs, a 22-year-old actress from New York who appeared on the soap operas “One Life to Live” and “Another World,” sat with Zachary O’Hara, 4, of Boardman during an Easter Seals benefit at the Old Country Buffet in Boardman 27 years ago.
WFMJ.com
Thinking about a career change? Manufacturing may be the career for you
If you're searching for a job, in a dead-end job, or just ready for a career change there are opportunities you can take to change course. The Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition has almost one million dollars to train or up-skill workers for the manufacturing jobs of today. The MVMC is...
WFMJ.com
$1.3 million coming to Columbiana County for Port Authority, Little Beaver Creek River
Ohio State Representative, Tim Ginter (R-Salem) has announced on Wednesday that $1.3 million is coming to Columbiana County for area projects involving the Columbiana County Port Authority and the Little Beaver Creek State Scenic River. The funding was approved on Monday during the State Controlling Board meeting. The county will...
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Results from Ohio's unusual August primary are here ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3:. Could Akron vote in November on a civilian review board of its police?. Diebold Nixdorf reduces 2022 outlook, cites supply chain, inflation. DeWine says school safety issues go beyond shootings. Akron neighborhoods cancel National Night Out events, citing protests, safety concerns.
Local counties seeing high COVID-19 transmission rate
Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana and Mercer counties all have high transmission rates of COVID-19. However, according to Dr. James Kravec from Mercy Health, there is not a surge in hospitalizations.
AP: Lauren McNally wins Ohio’s 59th District primary
The Associated Press has declared a winner in the primary race for Ohio's 59th District.
spectrumnews1.com
Bear sightings in northeast Ohio continue to increase
AKRON — Black bears had pretty much disappeared from the Buckeye State by 1850, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. However, that population, while still small, has not only returned, but has grown. Residents in Summit County have enjoyed seeing the bear population increase over the past...
whbc.com
2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Performance Center Stands Out
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It reaches as high as the very top of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The dome-covered Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village, set to host a lot of parties this weekend. All of the parties for this year’s...
Youngstown home condemned; cats rescued
One cat was found dead and others were rescued from what was described by humane agents as a cat-hoarding situation in Youngstown.
Where are the companies in Portage County emitting the most toxic chemicals?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Earlier this year, we reported that a quarter of Ohioans live near a facility that emitted toxic chemicals into the land, water, or air. But where are those facilities in Northeast Ohio, and how close are they to where you live?. Portage County hosts 22 facilities that...
Trumbull Co. EMA launches new emergency alert tool
Currently, in order to receive the alerts, individuals must sign up for the system.
Heat causes sealer-like substance to leak on main road in Hubbard
If you were driving on East Liberty Street in Hubbard Wednesday, you may have noticed part of the road was discolored.
Cleveland Jewish News
Historic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights sold for $2.6M
The iconic Alcazar Hotel in Cleveland Heights, designed by Cleveland architect Harry T. Jeffrey in the likeness of two Florida hotels, sold for $2.6 million to real estate developer Rico Pietro and business partner Erik Loomis. The 1924 building features a penthouse ballroom and a first-floor dining room among other...
cleveland19.com
72 affordable housing units coming soon to Cleveland’s Clark Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Clark Fulton neighborhood of Cleveland is expanding affordable housing options for residents. According to a news release, 72 units will soon be available off West 25th Street at Vía Sana, a development by The NRP Group and MetroHealth. Also on site will be an...
WFMJ.com
Iconic YSU Parking Deck demolished
The landscape of Youngstown State University will look quite different when returning students move onto campus for the Fall semester in four weeks. Heavy equipment was brought in the demolish the nearly half-century-old M60 Parking Deck last week at the corner of Lincoln and Fifth Avenues. The demolition clears the...
WFMJ.com
Newton Falls Council looks to improve essential dams
Two major dams in Newton Falls need to be repaired as they're a part of the main water source for those who live there. "OUR WATER SUPPLY COMES FROM UP ABOVE THE EAST RIVER. WE'RE NOT SURE IF THE DAM GOES, WHETHER IF THE LEVEL FO THE DAM WOULD DO DOWN AND WE MAY NOT HAVE A WATER SUPPLY," said 2nd Ward Councilman John Barnyak.
WFMJ.com
Lauren McNally wins Democratic nomination for 59th District Representative
Lauren McNally held off challengers Ronald Shadd, John Dyce and Wayne Penny Jr. to secure the Democratic nomination for the 59th District State Representative seat. No Republican filed to run in the primary election. McNally will still have some competition in the November election from two independent candidates, Poland Township...
