Youngstown Business Incubator announces expansion into Ashtabula County

Two major dams in Newton Falls need to be repaired as they're a part of the main water source for those who live there. "OUR WATER SUPPLY COMES FROM UP ABOVE THE EAST RIVER. WE'RE NOT SURE IF THE DAM GOES, WHETHER IF THE LEVEL FO THE DAM WOULD DO DOWN AND WE MAY NOT HAVE A WATER SUPPLY," said 2nd Ward Councilman John Barnyak.

NEWTON FALLS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO