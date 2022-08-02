www.localmemphis.com
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this September
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She Vanished
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton Park
Man shot at, carjacked on Cooper-Young church lot
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It was a close call for a man who was carjacked in a church parking lot in the Cooper-Young area late Tuesday night. The victim told police the carjacker put a gun to his face and fired into his Nissan Rogue before driving off in the vehicle. The victim said he was parked […]
Man charged with voluntary manslaughter in north Shelby County shooting
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man in a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in north Shelby County. Deputies responded to the shooting at 2:20 a.m. in the 5000 block of Maiden Grass Dr. They found a man shot, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital where he died.
Memphians worry they’re next in carjacking crisis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Violent criminals are taking vehicles by force while on the road, at businesses and even homes, police have said. This year Memphis has seen a 45% increase in carjackings across the city. Cameron Mathews and Brittani Ratway were arrested this week and are accused of pointing a gun at victim Barry Henderson […]
MPD: Wanted man chases driver, threatens to ‘blow their brains out’
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man wanted in Shelby County and Southaven is behind bars after police say he chased a driver and threatened them on the road. Police say on Monday around 3:35 p.m., a man and woman in a Chevy Cruze stopped officers as they were being chased by a Chevy Silverado. The victims said […]
Man charged after Crosstown robbery, carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after a carjacking and robbery in Crosstown last month. Officers responded to the carjacking on July 22 around 11:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Autumn Avenue. Police say two women were sitting inside a car when an armed man approached the driver’s side door and demanded they […]
Home on National Street in Memphis closed as public nuisance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis home has been shut down as a public nuisance. The Memphis Police Department said it began receiving complaints from neighbors and patrol officers about the home at 1673 National Street, not fair from Chelsea Ave. and Jackson Ave., in 2021. According to MPD, officers...
2 injured after walkway collapses at Peppertree Apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were hospitalized after a walkway at the Peppertree Apartments collapsed, according to Memphis Fire Department. It happened just before six Tuesday evening. Video circulating on social media shows the collapsed walkway with a man lying on top of a pile of debris. It also shows a woman sitting on the […]
Suspect caught on surveillance cameras after carjacking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A male suspect was arrested for carjacking a vehicle. On July 22, 2022, at 11:47 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking call on 1349 Autumn Avenue near Crosstown Concourse. The victim advised that she and another victim were sitting in her 2016 Nissan when a male...
Suspect in Young Dolph killing requests not to be transferred to different facility
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph appeared in court again Tuesday morning. Justin Johnson faced a judge after requesting a transfer to a different jail facility, then changed that request based on what would likely come with the transfer. Johnson’s attorney,...
Police searching for man who allegedly fired shots into local Taco Bell, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) needs your help identifying a man who allegedly fired shots in a local Taco Bell. On July 27, officers responded to Taco Bell in the 2100 Block of Frayser Boulevard regarding shots fired at about 12:30 a.m. Officers were told by...
1 dead, 2 injured after overnight shootings in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and two others are injured after two overnight shootings in Memphis. Memphis Police Department says the first shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Walker Avenue in South Memphis. A man was shot to death and a woman was rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition.
Residents fear another walkway collapse at Peppertree Apartments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A walkway crumbled at a Memphis apartment complex injuring three people. The walkway gave way Tuesday afternoon at Peppertree Apartments on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Whitehaven. FOX13 investigated whether the collapse and the resulting injuries could have been prevented and discovered that there is nothing on...
Woman shot at in Germantown Parkway traffic
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A woman was shot at on North Germantown Parkway while sitting in traffic, Memphis police said. Police responded to an aggravated assault July 27 along North Germantown Parkway and Macon Road in Cordova. Investigators say the man behind the wheel of a gray 2016 Ford Escape cut the victim off in traffic […]
Man killed, woman injured in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in South Memphis left one person dead and another injured Monday night. It happened in the 700 block of Walker near the Metropolitan Baptist Church just before midnight. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also shot and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. Emotions […]
Memorial services begin for Memphis pastor murdered in carjacking
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, community members will begin memorial services to lay a Memphis-area pastor murdered in a carjacking to rest. Pastor Autura Eason-Williams was killed in mid-July. The case of those accused of killing her during the carjacking is still pending. This has been a story that...
1 Person Dead, 3 Injured After Car Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
Officers of the Memphis Police have stated that 1 person has died, and 3 people have been injured in an accident that took place at Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive in Memphis. The two-vehicle accident occurred at 2 AM on Sunday. The identities of the individuals have not been disclosed as yet.
Missing Child Alert issued by Southaven PD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Southaven PD said that 15-year-old Tiearrany Baugh was last seen Monday night walking westward on Forest Down near Getwell Road. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the […]
Deadly Shooting in South Memphis
A man was killed Monday night in a South Memphis shooting that left a woman injured, according to law enforcement. Memphis police responded to a shooting at 11:32 p.m. at 761 Walker Avenue near Metropolitan Baptist Church. The woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, Memphis Fire said.
Man indicted in woman’s fatal shooting in Covington; car linked to Young Dolph killing, police say
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A man has been indicted in the fatal shooting of a woman in Covington last year. The shooting happened in Nov. 12, 2021, at S. College and Church Street. According to Covington Police (CPD), officers discovered a vehicle with two people inside had been shot multiple times.
Man accused of breaking into elementary school in Frayser three times
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged with three burglaries at an elementary school in Frayser. 34-year-old Thompson Puckett is accused of stealing more than $8,000 worth of property from Westside Elementary. He was arrested Monday morning after Memphis-Shelby County Schools security responded to an alarm at the school on Dawn Drive and found Puckett […]
