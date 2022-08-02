ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man shot at, carjacked on Cooper-Young church lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– It was a close call for a man who was carjacked in a church parking lot in the Cooper-Young area late Tuesday night. The victim told police the carjacker put a gun to his face and fired into his Nissan Rogue before driving off in the vehicle. The victim said he was parked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphians worry they’re next in carjacking crisis

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Violent criminals are taking vehicles by force while on the road, at businesses and even homes, police have said. This year Memphis has seen a 45% increase in carjackings across the city. Cameron Mathews and Brittani Ratway were arrested this week and are accused of pointing a gun at victim Barry Henderson […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Man charged after Crosstown robbery, carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after a carjacking and robbery in Crosstown last month. Officers responded to the carjacking on July 22 around 11:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Autumn Avenue. Police say two women were sitting inside a car when an armed man approached the driver’s side door and demanded they […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 injured after walkway collapses at Peppertree Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were hospitalized after a walkway at the Peppertree Apartments collapsed, according to Memphis Fire Department. It happened just before six Tuesday evening. Video circulating on social media shows the collapsed walkway with a man lying on top of a pile of debris. It also shows a woman sitting on the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Suspect caught on surveillance cameras after carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A male suspect was arrested for carjacking a vehicle. On July 22, 2022, at 11:47 p.m., officers responded to a carjacking call on 1349 Autumn Avenue near Crosstown Concourse. The victim advised that she and another victim were sitting in her 2016 Nissan when a male...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Murder#K 9#U S Marine Corps
actionnews5.com

1 dead, 2 injured after overnight shootings in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and two others are injured after two overnight shootings in Memphis. Memphis Police Department says the first shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Walker Avenue in South Memphis. A man was shot to death and a woman was rushed to the hospital in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WREG

Woman shot at in Germantown Parkway traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A woman was shot at on North Germantown Parkway while sitting in traffic, Memphis police said. Police responded to an aggravated assault July 27 along North Germantown Parkway and Macon Road in Cordova. Investigators say the man behind the wheel of a gray 2016 Ford Escape cut the victim off in traffic […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed, woman injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in South Memphis left one person dead and another injured Monday night. It happened in the 700 block of Walker near the Metropolitan Baptist Church just before midnight. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was also shot and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition. Emotions […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memorial services begin for Memphis pastor murdered in carjacking

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Tuesday, community members will begin memorial services to lay a Memphis-area pastor murdered in a carjacking to rest. Pastor Autura Eason-Williams was killed in mid-July. The case of those accused of killing her during the carjacking is still pending. This has been a story that...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Missing Child Alert issued by Southaven PD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Southaven PD said that 15-year-old Tiearrany Baugh was last seen Monday night walking westward on Forest Down near Getwell Road. Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and a backpack with the […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Mighty 990

Deadly Shooting in South Memphis

A man was killed Monday night in a South Memphis shooting that left a woman injured, according to law enforcement. Memphis police responded to a shooting at 11:32 p.m. at 761 Walker Avenue near Metropolitan Baptist Church. The woman was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, Memphis Fire said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of breaking into elementary school in Frayser three times

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged with three burglaries at an elementary school in Frayser. 34-year-old Thompson Puckett is accused of stealing more than $8,000 worth of property from Westside Elementary. He was arrested Monday morning after Memphis-Shelby County Schools security responded to an alarm at the school on Dawn Drive and found Puckett […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy