New Orleans, LA

Comments / 10

Dante Green
2d ago

everybody's got a sob story. we've got a criminal for a da, intent on letting criminals out. and people wonder why new orleans has a crime problem.

Reply
5
Da Silent Few
2d ago

That’s a law we should keep. We are too lenient with the criminal elements as is, that the reason things are out of hand.

Reply(3)
4
nolaborn
1d ago

this would be going backwards not reformation. the city need to focus on the main causes of crime which is poverty and drugs. those two things alone are the main causes of most of the recent crime. the city needs to focus on bringing up the minimum wage. 3 strikes won't curve crime instantly but higher paying jobs will!!! the prison system isn't taking rehabilitation seriously not are they taking mental illness seriously. most of the people living here since the 90s deal with mental health from the violence in the 90s and hurricane Katrina and these issues go ignored. city council needs to think of ways to approach the issue that actually helps not repeating a cycle that doesn't work.

Reply(1)
2
 

Related
