California Guv Declares State of Emergency Over Monkeypox

www.thedailybeast.com
Related
Daily Beast
Trump Pick Tudor Dixon Wins, Will Now Face Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Conservative media personality Tudor Dixon won the Republican nomination for governor in Michigan, the AP reported, teeing up a battle with incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) this November that is sure to be contentious. Dixon, who originally worked in the steel industry before creating a conservative news program for children,...
Daily Beast
Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and Three Others Killed in Car Crash
U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-IN) was killed in a two-car crash on Wednesday afternoon in northern Indiana, authorities said. The crash occurred after a northbound vehicle slipped over the state road’s centerline and collided with the SUV carrying Walorski, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. Also killed were the SUV’s two other occupants: Walorski’s 28-year-old communications director, Emma Thomson, and Zachery Potts, 27, the chairman of the St. Joseph County Republican Party.
Daily Beast
Kentucky Death Toll Rises to 37 as Rescue Teams Scramble to Find Hundreds of Missing People
Disastrous flooding in Kentucky has left 37 people dead as Gov. Andy Beshear warned residents face more flooding overnight due to a series of “complex storms.” The death toll includes four children, as of Monday evening, and rescue teams continue to search for hundreds of missing people. Beshaer said more storms were expected to hit the region overnight “with the greatest threat between 11 p.m. tonight through 8 a.m. EDT tomorrow.” He said the biggest concern for officials was more flooding, and urged residents to seek shelter on higher ground. “This is the most devastating and deadly flooding event in my lifetime,” Beshear said. When asked Sunday about the role of climate change in the catastrophe, Beshear said he hadn’t spoken about it yet while there are still potentially thousands of people with “nothing at the moment.” “We are still finding bodies,” he said. “To talk to parents who have lost children about solar panels, they don’t want to talk about that right now. Right now our job is to find those that are missing, our job is to help families suffering, and we can have that larger conversation later.”
Daily Beast
Two Texas Teens Found Shot in Suspected Murder-Suicide Attempt, Police Say
Two Texas teenagers were found with gunshot wounds to their heads early Tuesday in what investigators believe may have been an attempted murder-suicide, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The teens, who have not been identified, are both in critical condition. KHOU 11 News reports that the 15-year-old and 17-year-old boys were friends, and they had apparently been listening to music together when family members reported hearing gunshots. The 17-year-old is said to have been staying at the 15-year-old’s home. HCSO Sgt. Gregory Pinkins was quoted telling the news outlet the older teen appeared to have shot the 15-year-old before turning the gun on himself. No further details were immediately available.
Comments / 0