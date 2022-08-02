California Guv Declares State of Emergency Over Monkeypox

Disastrous flooding in Kentucky has left 37 people dead as Gov. Andy Beshear warned residents face more flooding overnight due to a series of “complex storms.” The death toll includes four children, as of Monday evening, and rescue teams continue to search for hundreds of missing people. Beshaer said more storms were expected to hit the region overnight “with the greatest threat between 11 p.m. tonight through 8 a.m. EDT tomorrow.” He said the biggest concern for officials was more flooding, and urged residents to seek shelter on higher ground. “This is the most devastating and deadly flooding event in my lifetime,” Beshear said. When asked Sunday about the role of climate change in the catastrophe, Beshear said he hadn’t spoken about it yet while there are still potentially thousands of people with “nothing at the moment.” “We are still finding bodies,” he said. “To talk to parents who have lost children about solar panels, they don’t want to talk about that right now. Right now our job is to find those that are missing, our job is to help families suffering, and we can have that larger conversation later.”

