Nashville expected to bow out of RNC race Tuesday, clearing the way for Milwaukee to host

king moonracer
2d ago
great. host it. host the democratic convention if possible too. host comic con. host any national event you can lay your hands on. showcase the city. bring in money. try not to murder too many people out in front of fiserv forum though.
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Family Of Missing Girl Still Asking For Help After 20 YearsJeffery MacMilwaukee, WI
2024 RNC: Stage cleared for Milwaukee to host after Nashville officially bows out
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Tuesday night the city of Nashville chose not to approve a framework agreement with the RNC, effectively removing the city from contention for the 2024 Republican National Convention. Only Milwaukee remains. Now Milwaukee civic leaders are preparing for official word later this week that Milwaukee will...
Politicians, political experts weigh in on RNC in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This Friday, Aug. 5, we'll likely know if the Republican National Convention will be coming to Milwaukee in 2024. Political experts and leaders here in Wisconsin, are weighing in on that possibility, with Nashville ending their bid to have the convention. Visit Milwaukee officials say this...
Here's a look at the activities happening in August in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Summer might be coming to an end soon but things to do in Milwaukee are not. CBS 58 on Wednesday, Aug. 3, was joined by Jake Meister, who is the leisure communication manager for Visit Milwaukee, to tell us more about some upcoming events happening in our area.
Brian Niznansky named Chief Meteorologist of TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News is thrilled to announce that Brian Niznansky has been promoted to Chief Meteorologist of TMJ4 News.
Brewers fly Waukesha Christmas parade survivor to game in Pittsburgh
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Brewers had a special guest at their away game Tuesday night, Aug. 2. Last week, the team and Aurora Health Care surprised 17-year-old Tyler Pudleiner with game and plane tickets to Tuesday night's game in Pittsburgh. Pudleiner, who is an avid baseball player and...
VP Mike Pence to visit Wisconsin to campaign with Rebecca Kleefisch
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Wisconsin on Wednesday, Aug. 3, to campaign with Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch. Kleefisch will hold a law enforcement round table with Vice President Mike Pence and Governor Scott Walker in Pewaukee and make campaign stops in Wausau and Rhinelander with Walker and Congressman Tom Tiffany as part of her “Take Back Wisconsin Tour.”
spectrumnews1.com
All the deals to get you into Wisconsin State Fair at a discount
MILWAUKEE — Tomorrow marks the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair, complete with the new Peño Pretzel Popper Brats, those classic fair rides and cream puffs, and, of course, cows. And there are plenty of ways to enjoy the fair at a discounted price. Here’s how to...
Burlington teacher who attended Jan. 6 riot resigns
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Burlington teacher has resigned from the district 18 months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol. Last summer, Jeff Taff faced scrutiny for discussing his extreme political views with students. The district placed him on administrative leave after learning Taff traveled...
Arnitta Holliman removed as director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There was a major shakeup in Milwaukee City Hall Wednesday, Aug. 3, as Mayor Cavalier Johnson ousted the city's director of the Office of Violence Prevention. Arnitta Holliman is out just 14 months after she was appointed to the position by former Mayor Tom Barrett. Now...
Accused killer of Milwaukee grandmother given low bail; WI AG candidates react
The race for the Wisconsin Attorney General hits deeper for a Milwaukee family that is dealing with the loss of their mother.
Big names, big endorsements in GOP race for WI Gov. What do voters think?
Two big names - two different endorsements. The Republican race for governor has split the Trump-Pence team and the state GOP.
CBS 58 Hometowns: Traveling to Somers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The next stop on our CBS 58 Hometowns tour is Somers on Tuesday, Aug. 2. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
Culver's food truck rolls in to Milwaukee's Deer District
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Culver's is bringing its first-ever food truck to the Deer District Wednesday, Aug. 3. It's all part of the "From Wisconsin With Love" tour. From noon until 6 p.m., the event will feature a cheese curd photo booth, a Milwaukee-themed sculpture, an interactive 75" digital screen, a frozen custard themed "Plinko" game and more!
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee FBI now hiring, what it takes to be an agent
Do you want to become an FBI agent? There are a number of recruitment events across the country coming up in the next couple of weeks, including in Milwaukee.
First responders pull 1 person from Milwaukee's riverfront
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One person was pulled from the water along Milwaukee's riverfront. On Sunday, July 31 just before midnight, first responders arrived at Pere Marquette Park for a rescue operation. Our CBS 58 crew on the scene saw first responders performing CPR on the person. Authorities continued their...
kenosha.com
It’s official: Kenosha’s Velodrome, the oldest in the U.S., has now seen it all
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. It’s not unusual to see cyclists race at speeds over 40 mph at the Washington Park Velodrome. A...
Culver's guests select Hunger Task Force to receive $5,000 donation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new Culver's food truck gave out free cheese curds and frozen custard to over 1,700 people in the Deer District today, on Aug. 3. It is part of their "From Wisconsin With Love" tour taking place across the country. They served up lots of fun...
wibailoutpeople.org
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate
Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
isthmus.com
Wisconsin health official blindsided by department's about-face
The head of a state agency charged with enforcing Wisconsin’s rules regarding nursing homes and other residential care facilities was blindsided to learn that unknown others in state government had rescinded citations issued to a Milwaukee-area provider regarding the unlawful eviction of my then-97-year-old mother, Elaine Benz. “This is...
spectrumnews1.com
German Fest thrives in return from pandemic hiatus
MILWAUKEE — Nine-year-old Barnaby couldn’t be more excited to run in his seventh Dachshund Derby race. “He’s won three times, so we have high hopes for him today,” said Tonya Klein, one of Barnaby’s owners. Klein and Chris Willey, Barnaby’s owners, said they saw these...
