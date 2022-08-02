Berlin Fashion Week’s Coolest Couture? The Sneaker Pool

dornob.com
Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022
During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
WWD Report Card: The Front-row Faces of Paris Couture Week
The best of the couture celeb front rows. The Devil Wears…Valentino? The Pierpaolo Piccioli pink has become a very recognizable calling card for chic but this sequined cocktail dress is slightly underwhelming for a fashionista like her. A more dramatic voluminous couture look would’ve been exciting. But the hot pink platform shoes are to die for.
EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection
Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
Light and cool: the best beach dresses and accessories for summer
Fabric is key, so look for light and airy natural fabrics that dry easily. Sezane’s elegant Gizeh wrap dress, £190 (6) in silk and cotton seersucker works worn over swimwear or over a black slip for evening with some jewellery and a statement sandal. Marks & Spencer’s V-neck frill-detail midaxi slip dress, £22.50, is perfect for grabbing lunch by the pool or popping to your room – and it weighs next to nothing in your luggage. Choose bold block colours, like All Saints’ multicoloured maxi (1, below) or vivid green, as seen on Nina Urgell in Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza (left), or try a vibrant print – Brazilian brand Farm Rio’s uplifting prints (3, below) are investment purchases that will become a regular fixture in your vacation wardrobe.
We're Still Not Over Heidi Klum's Embellished Dolce And Gabbana Catsuit From Fashion Week—She Looks Unreal!
Heidi Klum loves showing off her legs in super-mini skirts and dresses, as well as dresses with thigh-high slits. And we love seeing her in them! But the 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge just proved that she doesn’t actually have to flash the flesh to show off her enviable supermodel pins, as she managed to do so in a skin-tight catsuit too!
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Debuts a Sporty Designer Look While in Paris with A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky showed off their coolest fashion this weekend. The Fenty Beauty founder was seen walking around Paris on Sunday, getting ready to support Rocky at his Lollapalooza concert. The new mom looked cool in a sporty look, which she elevated with strings of pearls. The ensemble consisted...
Gigi Hadid Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in Body-Con Dress and Green Sandals at British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Sparkling like she had her own pixie dust was Gigi Hadid at the British Vogue x Self-Portrait Summer Party that took place in London on Wednesday. There, she...
hypebeast.com
Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf Is Made for Black Puffers
From the quintessential black winter puffer to the trending crossbody bag, nylon puffer garments are reigning supreme in several forms. Whether it is worn purely for style or bracing the harsh winter elements is up to discussion. Either way, it looks like black puffer pieces are here to stay. The latest garment to pair with one’s puffer jacket or crossbody bag is Prada’s Padded Nylon Scarf.
Ashley Graham Glams Up for Modern Bridal Dressing in Suit & Hidden Heels for New Pronovias Collection
Ashley Graham is celebrating bridal fashion this summer, thanks to her new collection with Pronovias Group. The bridal group and Graham’s second collection, highlighting the 2023 season, has launched just in time for warmer days ahead. The supermodel posed with a group of models for her collection’s campaign in...
hypebeast.com
Prada's Foam Rubber Booties Reimagine Classic Galoshes
‘s squishy footwear movement prevails — following the debut of its chunky, rubber slip-on mules in May, the Italian luxury house has launched an all-new spongy silhouette for fashion fans to quarrel about. Enter Prada’s Foam Rubber Booties, a contemporary reinterpretation of traditional galoshes. Arriving in Black, Red and...
wmagazine.com
Nicole Kidman and Bella Hadid Match in Oversized Jeans Following Balenciaga Show
Per usual, Demna gave us quite a bit to talk about at Balenciaga’s show on Wednesday, the creative director’s second go at couture. The most exciting inclusion, however, was arguably Nicole Kidman, who shocked the world with her runway debut at the couture show in a silver one-shoulder wrap dress, her husband Keith Urban supporting her from the front row.
Kohl’s Exclusively Selling Levi’s Loose-Fitting ‘90s Collection
Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s is bringing back Levi’s ‘90s-era SilverTab collection for a limited time. The exclusive wholesale retailer of Levi’s SilverTab, Kohl’s will sell the collection’s relaxed silhouettes at 600 locations through January of next year, it announced Thursday. Available in women’s, men’s and kids’ sizing, the capsule “embodies the trends of the ‘90s, refreshed for a new generation,” the department store chain said. Originally launched in the late ‘80s, Levi’s SilverTab gained popularity in the ‘90s thanks to its focus on loose and baggy fits. Three decades later, the streetwear- and hip-hop-inspired collection is back at...
Harper's Bazaar
Why this new Marc Jacobs bag is so versatile
This year, the inimitable Marc Jacobs has created something truly special, an accessory that offers the perfect balance of practicality and luxury: the J Marc Shoulder Bag. Inspired and evolved from the iconic designs of the spring/summer 2016 collection, it’s a convertible bag crafted in smooth leather and sealed by J Marc hardware.
hypebeast.com
CamperLab Conjures Colorful Statement Shoes for FW22
CamperLab is back with another colorful collection of statement shoes for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. From loafers to tactical sneakers, the latest offering from creative director Achilles Ion Gabriel builds on the brand’s Mallorcan heritage. Specifically, a key focus is merging vibrant fabrications and design details with timeless styles. Leading the charge are the new Tossu and Venga silhouettes. Crafted from recycled materials in Spain, the Tossu is a chunky style inspired by 90s sneakers. Key details of the shoe include its 3D knitted sock and outer cage-like structure appearing in combinations of maroon/azure blue and beige/camel/olive alongside staple black and white.
How Western Fashion Became Bedfellows with Streetwear and Barbiecore
Click here to read the full article. The Western trend is tightening its lasso around fashion. Boot Barn president and CEO Jim Conroy in May called fiscal 2022 “one of the best, if not the best, years I’ve seen in my entire retail career,” as the retailer reported a record $1.5 billion in sales, breaking the billion-dollar mark for the first time. Each of the 52 weeks of fiscal 2022 saw sales growth greater than 55 percent on a two-year basis, with women’s apparel, boots, hats and accessories outperforming all other categories. Sparked by a corral of pop cultural influences ranging from...
SFGate
G-Eazy and Jeff Staple Reveal Candid Love Affair With Sneakers and The Hustle
Life doesn’t slow down, even when you’re on the top like rapper G-Eazy and streetwear designer Jeff Staple. In an exclusive interview for Footwear News, the duo get candid about their love for sneakers, creating art, and building their respective empires in streetwear and music. For Staple, who...
Shay Mitchell Mixes Prints and Pink Pointy Pumps at Versace’s Sneaker Launch Party
Click here to read the full article. Shay Mitchell was in attendance at the Versace Odissea sneaker launch event on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The event was a collaboration between Dazed and Versace at a warehouse in Echo Park. In an abode of vibrant colors, the actress wore a bright plaid printed jacket with a fringe collar. The colors of his jacket included bright shades of green, pink, and black in this iconic patten. This jacket was such a showstopper because of its rich hues that made it difficult to look away from. The “Pretty Little Liars” star kept the...
People
Supermodel Kristen McMenamy Tumbles on Jean Paul Gaultier Runway During Paris Fashion Show
Kristen McMenamy took a tumble Wednesday as she walked the runway in Paris during the city's Haute Couture week. The supermodel, 57, lost her footing as she commanded the catwalk during the showcase of Jean Paul Gaultier's Haute Couture by Olivier Rousteing Fall/Winter 2022-23 collection. Dressed in an all-white ensemble...
Emily Carey Finds Edgy Inspiration in Fashion-Forward Givenchy Outfit at ‘House of the Dragon’ Premiere
Click here to read the full article. British actress Emily Carey made an arrival on the red carpet in a daring outfit at the premiere of “House of the Dragon” in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The up-and-coming star — who plays a younger version of the “Game of Thrones” character Alicent Hightower in the prequel series — stepped out in a bold ensemble designed by Matthew Williams for Givenchy’s spring 2022 collection. The head-turning monochromatic look features a fluffy off-white cropped sweater with strong shoulders paired and sheer white boudoir shorts with a creamy lace trim and a frilly black hem. Arguably...
Moschino Unveils New Flagship in Milan
MILAN — Moschino has opened its new flagship in Milan, and metaphorically, a new chapter for the brand, too. On Thursday, the brand unveiled a new design concept at a boutique housed in the Spiga 26 complex. This is a project spearheaded by leading global real estate company Hines, which restored the 18th-century Palazzo Pertusati on the city’s tony shopping street Via della Spiga to turn it into the next, go-to fashion destination. Hines secured Moschino as its first tenant last year.
