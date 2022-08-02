Teens learn about their right to intellectual freedom at Iowa City Public Library

dailyiowan.com
Related
iowapublicradio.org
Seven top University of Iowa female leaders on gender representation
One of the goals of the Des Moines Business Record's "Fearless" series is to connect with people across the state who share goals of empowering Iowa women to succeed in work and life. One of those stops was Iowa City and the University of Iowa. Earlier this year the University...
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine’s public library has a new director
The Musser Public Library in Muscatine now has a new director. The Board of Trustees named Robert A. Fiedler III as Library Director during its July 27 board meeting. Fiedler has served as the interim director since Pam Collins stepped down from that position on June 30, according to a Monday library release.
KWQC
Davenport teen selling fresh produce for community with ‘Cory’s Garden’ stand
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport teenager has turned his childhood hobby of gardening into a business, all at age 15. He sells his homegrown fruits and vegetables from a produce stand in Davenport, on the corner of Rockingham Road and S. Gayman Avenue, called “Cory’s Garden.”. “I...
Washington Examiner
Iowa school district sued by parent group over secrecy in gender transition policy
A parent activist organization has filed a federal lawsuit against an Iowa school district over its policy of facilitating gender transitions for students without parental notice or approval. Parents Defending Education sued Linn-Mar Community School District near Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Racial slur prompts calls to remove chair of Iowa City’s commission focused on racial justice
They also plan to repaint parts of the splash pads to update the parks. Cedar Rapids Library to open cooling center after fire closes library. With warm weather in the forecast within the next week, the Cedar Rapids Library is partnering with Waypoint to open a cooling center as well as make computers available.
KWQC
Annual Quad City Balloon Fest
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City Casino are proud to have the Annual Quad City Balloon Fest. On Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13, the balloon fest will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport. Gates will open at 4 pm on Friday and 3 pm on Saturday. Admission is free to all, but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children, according to a media release.
KCRG.com
University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for Electoral Count Act
Cedar Rapids Library to open cooling center after fire closes library. With warm weather in the forecast within the next week, the Cedar Rapids Library is partnering with Waypoint to open a cooling center as well as make computers available. Number of abortions in Iowa fall over last year. Updated:...
Davenport Schools To Use Smart Sensors To Prevent Vandalism, Vaping, Violence
(Davenport, IA) — The Davenport Community School District is considering spending 51-thousand dollars to install “Halo Smart Sensors” in four restrooms at Davenport Central North and West high schools. The district says the smart sensors will help prevent vandalism, vaping, and violence involving students. The sensors can recognize gunshots and can listen for keywords, notifying staff members to respond. There are some questions being asked about student privacy. Eliminating vandalism would almost cover the cost of the sensors. The purchase will be on the agenda for the next school board meeting Monday, August 8th.
RELATED PEOPLE
ourquadcities.com
Passionate QC woman looking for miracle to end chronic pain
Jackie Celske has lived for several years with constant, chronic pain. The persistently optimistic Augustana College alum has endured eight major surgeries, countless tests and procedures, life-threatening infections, expensive hospitalizations and unsuccessful exploratory treatments (often not covered by health insurance). “Not only have her physical symptoms debilitated her and robbed...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa eliminates COVID self-reporting system
Show You Care: Eastern Iowa Arts Academy gives kids creative outlet for free. For the past 15 years, an Eastern Iowa Middle School teacher has been helping kids explore the arts at little to no cost. KCRG-TV9's Phil Reed reports. Cedar Rapids' Redmond Park hosts 'Art in the Park'. Updated:...
KCCI.com
COVID-19 will be handled like any other sick day at University of Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — As of Aug. 1, students at the University of Iowa will no longer be asked to report a positive COVID-19 case online, KCRG reports. Jeneane Beck, assistant vice president for external relations, said positive COVID cases will now be handled like any other sick day.
earnthenecklace.com
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sunflower Experiences are Happening in Eastern Iowa This Month
If you're looking for a great photo op this month, there are several sunflower fields you'll be able to visit in the area!. Back in July, Pheasant Run Farm gave an update on their 2022 Sunflower Experience. The local farm planted around 350,000 sunflower seeds this spring, and those flowers are set to bloom early this month. The website reads:
The Trinity of Terror Tour Is Coming To Iowa And Illinois This Fall
Just like a great movie franchise that needs a trilogy, the Trinity of Terror tour is getting back together for a Part III. And the Quad Cities has a couple of options to check out the show. Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless in White will be back...
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
Cedar Falls Aquatic Center Closing Early for The Season
Summer doesn't end until September 22, and the school year doesn't begin for another few weeks, but the fun will soon be over for the season in Cedar Falls, for those who enjoy taking a dip at the Falls Aquatic Center. According to KWWL, the aquatic center is officially closing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
bleedingheartland.com
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest paying jobs in Iowa City that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Iowa City, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Did You Know The Taco Pizza Was Invented In This Iowa Town?
Putting tacos and pizza together was ingenious! But I had no idea that this tasty food combo sent from heaven was invented in this Iowa town!?. What happens when you take two of the best foods on planet earth and put them together in one great meal?. You get the...
Comments / 0